Aug 21 (Reuters) - Following is the list of Europa League/UEFA Cup winners and runners-up since the competition began in the 1971-72 season: YEAR WINNERS RUNNERS-UP 1971-72 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 1972-73 Liverpool Borussia Moenchengladbach 1973-74 Feyenoord Tottenham Hotspur 1974-75
1971-72 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers
1972-73 Liverpool Borussia Moenchengladbach
1973-74 Feyenoord Tottenham Hotspur
1974-75 Borussia M'gladbach Twente Enschede
1975-76 Liverpool Club Brugge
1976-77 Juventus Athletic Bilbao
1977-78 PSV Eindhoven Bastia
1978-79 Borussia M'gladbach Red Star Belgrade
1979-80 Eintracht Frankfurt Borussia M'gladbach
1980-81 Ipswich Town AZ Alkmaar
1981-82 IFK Gothenburg Hamburg SV
1982-83 Anderlecht Benfica
1983-84 Tottenham Hotspur Anderlecht
1984-85 Real Madrid Videoton
1985-86 Real Madrid FC Cologne
1986-87 IFK Gothenburg Dundee United
1987-88 Bayer Leverkusen Espanyol
1988-89 Napoli VfB Stuttgart
1989-90 Juventus Fiorentina
1990-91 Inter Milan AS Roma
1991-92 Ajax Amsterdam Torino
1992-93 Juventus Borussia Dortmund
1993-94 Inter Milan Salzburg
1994-95 Parma Juventus
1995-96 Bayern Munich Girondins Bordeaux
1996-97 Schalke 04 Inter Milan
1997-98 Inter Milan Lazio
1998-99 Parma Olympique de Marseille
1999-2000 Galatasaray Arsenal
2000-01 Liverpool Deportivo Alaves
2001-02 Feyenoord Borussia Dortmund
2002-03 Porto Celtic
2003-04 Valencia Olympique de Marseille
2004-05 CSKA Moscow Sporting Lisbon
2005-06 Sevilla Middlesbrough
2006-07 Sevilla Espanyol
2007-08 Zenit St Petersburg Rangers
2008-09 Shakhtar Donetsk Werder Bremen
2009-10 Atletico Madrid Fulham
2010-11 Porto Braga
2011-12 Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao
2012-13 Chelsea Benfica
2013-14 Sevilla Benfica
2014-15 Sevilla Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk
2015-16 Sevilla Liverpool
2016-17 Manchester United Ajax Amsterdam
2017-18 Atletico Madrid Olympique de Marseille
2018-19 Chelsea Arsenal
2019-20 Sevilla Inter Milan
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)