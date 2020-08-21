Aug 21 (Reuters) - Following is the list of Europa League/UEFA Cup winners and runners-up since the competition began in the 1971-72 season: YEAR WINNERS RUNNERS-UP 1971-72 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 1972-73 Liverpool Borussia Moenchengladbach 1973-74 Feyenoord Tottenham Hotspur 1974-75

YEAR WINNERS RUNNERS-UP

1971-72 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers

1972-73 Liverpool Borussia Moenchengladbach

1973-74 Feyenoord Tottenham Hotspur

1974-75 Borussia M'gladbach Twente Enschede

1975-76 Liverpool Club Brugge

1976-77 Juventus Athletic Bilbao

1977-78 PSV Eindhoven Bastia

1978-79 Borussia M'gladbach Red Star Belgrade

1979-80 Eintracht Frankfurt Borussia M'gladbach

1980-81 Ipswich Town AZ Alkmaar

1981-82 IFK Gothenburg Hamburg SV

1982-83 Anderlecht Benfica

1983-84 Tottenham Hotspur Anderlecht

1984-85 Real Madrid Videoton

1985-86 Real Madrid FC Cologne

1986-87 IFK Gothenburg Dundee United

1987-88 Bayer Leverkusen Espanyol

1988-89 Napoli VfB Stuttgart

1989-90 Juventus Fiorentina

1990-91 Inter Milan AS Roma

1991-92 Ajax Amsterdam Torino

1992-93 Juventus Borussia Dortmund

1993-94 Inter Milan Salzburg

1994-95 Parma Juventus

1995-96 Bayern Munich Girondins Bordeaux

1996-97 Schalke 04 Inter Milan

1997-98 Inter Milan Lazio

1998-99 Parma Olympique de Marseille

1999-2000 Galatasaray Arsenal

2000-01 Liverpool Deportivo Alaves

2001-02 Feyenoord Borussia Dortmund

2002-03 Porto Celtic

2003-04 Valencia Olympique de Marseille

2004-05 CSKA Moscow Sporting Lisbon

2005-06 Sevilla Middlesbrough

2006-07 Sevilla Espanyol

2007-08 Zenit St Petersburg Rangers

2008-09 Shakhtar Donetsk Werder Bremen

2009-10 Atletico Madrid Fulham

2010-11 Porto Braga

2011-12 Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao

2012-13 Chelsea Benfica

2013-14 Sevilla Benfica

2014-15 Sevilla Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk

2015-16 Sevilla Liverpool

2016-17 Manchester United Ajax Amsterdam

2017-18 Atletico Madrid Olympique de Marseille

2018-19 Chelsea Arsenal

2019-20 Sevilla Inter Milan



(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)



