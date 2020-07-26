July 26 (Reuters) - List of Italian League champions after Juventus clinched the title for the 2019-20 season on Sunday.
1898 Genoa
1899 Genoa
1900 Genoa
1901 AC Milan
1902 Genoa
1903 Genoa
Prima Categoria
1904 Genoa
1905 Juventus
1906 AC Milan
1907 AC Milan
1908 Pro Vercelli
1909 Pro Vercelli
1909-10 Inter Milan
1910-11 Pro Vercelli
1911-12 Pro Vercelli
1912-13 Pro Vercelli
1913-14 Casale
1914-15 Genoa
1915-19 Not played
1919-20 Inter Milan
1920-21 Pro Vercelli
1921-22 Novese
Prima Divisione
1921-22 Pro Vercelli
1922-23 Genoa
1923-24 Genoa
1924-25 Bologna
1925-26 Juventus
Divisione Nazionale
1926-27 Not awarded
1927-28 Torino
1928-29 Bologna
Serie A
1929-30 Ambrosiani-Inter
1930-31 Juventus
1931-32 Juventus
1932-33 Juventus
1933-34 Juventus
1934-35 Juventus
1935-36 Bologna
1936-37 Bologna
1937-38 Ambrosiania-Inter
1938-39 Bologna
1939-40 Ambrosiania-Inter
1940-41 Bologna
1941-42 AS Roma
1942-43 Torino
1943-45 Not played
1945-46 Torino
1946-47 Torino
1947-48 Torino
1948-49 Torino
1949-50 Juventus
1950-51 AC Milan
1951-52 Juventus
1952-53 Inter Milan
1953-54 Inter Milan
1954-55 AC Milan
1955-56 Fiorentina
1956-57 AC Milan
1957-58 Juventus
1958-59 AC Milan
1959-60 Juventus
1960-61 Juventus
1961-62 AC Milan
1962-63 Inter Milan
1963-64 Bologna
1964-65 Inter Milan
1965-66 Inter Milan
1966-67 Juventus
1967-68 AC Milan
1968-69 Fiorentina
1969-70 Cagliari
1970-71 Inter Milan
1971-72 Juventus
1972-73 Juventus
1973-74 Lazio
1974-75 Juventus
1975-76 Torino
1976-77 Juventus
1977-78 Juventus
1978-79 AC Milan
1979-80 Inter Milan
1980-81 Juventus
1981-82 Juventus
1982-83 AS Roma
1983-84 Juventus
1984-85 Verona
1985-86 Juventus
1986-87 Napoli
1987-88 AC Milan
1988-89 Inter Milan
1989-90 Napoli
1990-91 Sampdoria
1991-92 AC Milan
1992-93 AC Milan
1993-94 AC Milan
1994-95 Juventus
1995-96 AC Milan
1996-97 Juventus
1997-98 Juventus
1998-99 AC Milan
1999-00 Lazio
2000-01 AS Roma
2001-02 Juventus
2002-03 Juventus
2003-04 AC Milan
2004-05 Not awarded *
2005-06 Inter Milan *
2006-07 Inter Milan
2007-08 Inter Milan
2008-09 Inter Milan
2009-10 Inter Milan
2010-11 AC Milan
2011-12 Juventus
2012-13 Juventus
2013-14 Juventus
2014-15 Juventus
2015-16 Juventus
2016-17 Juventus
2017-18 Juventus
2018-19 Juventus
2019-20 Juventus
* Juventus were stripped of their 2004-05 and 2005-06 titles
due to an Italian Football Federation ruling regarding
match-fixing. Inter Milan were awarded the 2005-06 title. No
replacement winner was named for 2004-05.
