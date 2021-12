Football

'Listen to the players' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta unhappy with tight Premier League schedule

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday that he hopes there will not be a return to empty stadiums in the Premier League following a rise in Covid-19 cases resulting from the spread of the new Omicron variant in the United Kingdom. He said: "Please do not go back to that stage."

00:01:24, 2 hours ago