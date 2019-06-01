Live: Champions League final – Tottenham v Liverpool

Harry Kane will start the Champions League final for Tottenham

Roberto Firmino is included in Liverpool's starting line-up

Tottenham and Liverpool meet in the first all-English Champions League final since 2008

Liverpool were runners up to Real Madrid in last year's final

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has lost his last six major finals

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking for the first trophy of his managerial career

This is Spurs' first ever Champions League final

Liverpool have won the European Cup or Champions League five times, most recently in 2005

Why is Harry Kane so important for Spurs? It’s a gamble as the striker hasn’t played since April – but his inclusion in the side will be a huge boost for Tottenham, and fans alike. On his day he’s the most prolific striker in England but it’s a big call from boss Mauricio Pochettino to drop Lucas Moura – Spurs’ key man in their last game after a scored a hat-trick to get them into the final. No room for sentiment from the Spurs manager.



Liverpool warming up. The final countdown is on.

Are you ready?

Both teams are now warming up on the pitch

There will be a minute’s silence ahead of kick-off tonight to pay respect to former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes, who died in a car accident today aged 35. Reyes also played for Atletico Madrid, whose stadium is being used for the final.



Less than 45 minutes to go…

A look inside the impressive Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where tonight’s Champions League final will kick-off at 8pm.



More on that Kane decision.

Tonight’s team sheet

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

And Roberto Firmino will start for Liverpool.

TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS

Harry Kane starts for Spurs. Lucas Moura is on the bench.

Spotted in the crowds, former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans.



One person you might expect to be at a Champions League final is Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juventus went out to Ajax in the quarter-finals meaning this superstar is staying at home. He’s not bitter though, and definitely won’t be throwing darts at his TV…

There’s a time and a place for a half-and-half shirt and this is definitely not it. Just no. No.

On reflection, there’s absolutely no time and place for a half-and-half shirt. Ever.

Want to see what tonight’s match ball looks like? Here you go.

Elsewhere, former Spurs midfielder Rafael van der Vaart is getting into the spirit of things.

In the Reds’ corner, Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool. The influential forward has not played since the 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.

Team news is expected at about 7pm UK time and we will bring you the latest here when we get it.



The big question for Spurs fans of course, is whether talisman striker Harry Kane will be fit to make an appearance tonight. The England captain has not featured for the north London side in 54 days when he injured his ankle at the quarter-final stage of this competition. He has returned to training, but will he return to action in Madrid?



And the desperate search for tickets goes on for some travelling fans.

The mercury is touching 32 degrees Celsius at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight. It’s going to be a red hot final regardless of the quality of the game.

Fans are starting to gather outside Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Spanish capital has taken on something of a red, white and blue flavour for this all-English final between the two Premier League sides – the first all-English Champions League final in 11 years.