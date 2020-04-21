LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Arsenal's pay cut, tennis' future debated and more

Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…

Football German clubs buoyed by potential mid-May season restart 2 HOURS AGO

09:58 - Ozil predictably singled out

Mesut Ozil Image credit: Getty Images

Are we singling out footballers unfairly? Are we singling out Arsenal players within that? And within that, are we singling out Mesut Ozil?

09:28 - 'Coronavirus has exposed inequality in tennis'

Tennis great Billie Jean King says the financial fallout from the coronavirus shutdown has exposed the unfairness of the sport and that it is important for the top players to lead the cause for change.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

The sport's governing bodies have joined forces to devise plans to provide relief and 12-times Grand Slam singles champion King said the sport had the chance to emerge stronger from the health crisis.

"This is a good time to reset and to have one voice in the sport, which we really never had. We need that desperately," King told the Tennis Channel. "I hope they will all work together more after the COVID-19 situation calms down.

"Maybe some day, and I didn't think it is possible, we might have a Commissioner. I don't know. We are not the biggest sport in the world, we don't have as much money as say soccer. So we need to stick together and everyone needs to help each other.

"The thing that's also good is it shows the inequities that go on. So this is a good time to reset and think about how we want our sport to look in the future. What can we do to make it better, stronger and more secure?

This is a really good chance to have a new normal for tennis.

Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

Arsenal have announced that first-team players, manager Mikel Arteta and core coaching staff will take a 12.5 per cent pay cut to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners are the first Premier League team to confirm a pay reduction for players.

08:37 - Good morning

Coronavirus has decimated the sporting calendar, but those across all sports are uniting to come back stronger. Keep it here for all the latest updates...