LIVE Coronavirus in sport: 'Cheltenham Festival may have cost lives' - AP McCoy

15:10 - AP McCoy: Lives may have been lost because of Cheltenham Festival

Horseracing legend AP McCoy believes that the decision to let Cheltenham Festival go ahead in mid-March may have hastened the spread of coronavirus and cost people their lives. Some 250,000 people attended the event, which was just days before football was suspended in England and finished 10 days before the UK-wide lockdown began.

"With Cheltenham they were following at the time the government guidelines," he told Good Morning Britain.

"They were the ones that had asked for advice. I suppose that will be the same when we stopped and when do we go back - the same people will be making decisions.

"Look, the reality of it is that a lot of lives have been lost because of it [coronavirus]. And who knows, when do we go back, is it too soon, or is it not too soon, if we lose more lives at the end of it all – I don't know."

14:20 - Ibrahimovic suffers coughing fit during Hammarby training

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a coughing fit while training with Swedish club Hammarby, whom he partially owns, but that did not deter him from smashing several shots into the back of the net, Reuters report.

13:30 - Tottenham announce furlough U-Turn

Tottenham have announced that they have reversed their heavily-criticised decision to furlough their non-playing staff for the duration of the coronavirus crisis. Furthermore, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be used by NHS staff to ramp up Covid-19 testing and to house North Middlesex Hospital's Women's Outpatient Services.

12:25 - Lampard proud of Chelsea's coronavirus response

Frank Lampard has revealed his pride at Chelsea's response to the coronavirus crisis. The Blues have donated their Millennium Hotel, adjacent to Stamford Bridge, to NHS staff working in nearby hospitals, captain Cesar Azpilcueta was involved in the charitable #PlayersTogether initiative, and the club have taken part in numerous other community schemes.

"Firstly, I am very proud to be manager of this club, in the way Chelsea have handled it," Lampard told SkySports.

"We were very quick to respond to help with the hotel. There is more work with the foundation, with link ups to getting in touch with fans, putting on tutorials, there are a lot of people who have stood up and put in good work.

"Players will try and do the right thing and they just needed some time and I think the politicians jumped the gun when things were being prepared. People behind the scenes knew that and it was unfortunate a picture got painted.

"But a lot of players and clubs have stood up in a good way, not every situation has been perfect but in a good way generally, and knowing players, that has been a very good reaction and it’s on-going and it shouldn’t stop."

11:45 - Tyson Fury's mammoth self-isolation takeaway order

After earning £30 million for his recent heavyweight fight against Deontay WIlder, Tyson Fury is certainly not short of cash, and he is certainly happy to spend big in self-isolation, ordering a mammoth £550 order of pizzas, mixed grills, chicken wings and steaks.

Having ensured that the delivery driver stayed two metres away at all times, he gave him a £100 tip.

"The food order was just for us and the children," his wife Paris told The Sun. "We have got five children and the food arrived in a lot of boxes."

11:15 - More ATP and WTA stars sign up for virtual Madrid Open

The Mutua Madrid Open has announced that Genie Bouchard, David Goffin, Karen Khachanov and Kristina Mladenovic are the latest players to have signed up for the virtual tournament which will replace the showpiece event due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I'm very excited to play this e-tournament!", admitted Goffin. "It's the very first time for me and I'm going to give my best to win as much as I can! Though I'm not very used to theses games! I hope you will support me and I already look forward to meet you all on line!."

Mladenovic added: "I'm delighted to take part in the first edition of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual tennis tournament. We all need to adapt in these challenging times and we can only appreciate this initiative which will help players struggling financially."

11:00 - Standard Liege star fined for holding barbeque

Standard Liege star Obbi Oulare has been fined €250 for holding a barbeque over the course of the Easter weekend.

"We were not holding a party but apparently the neighbours called the police. I don't think I did anything wrong. I understand the police are doing their job but they mustn't overdo it," the 24-year-old told newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

10:30 - Serie A hoping for return to training in May

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has said that he hopes that Serie A sides can return to training in May, with widespread coronavirus testing and complete the season in its entirety.

09:35 - Nadal Roland Garros jersey fetched big money in coronavirus auction

Rafael Nadal has auctioned his jersey from his victorious 2019 Roland Garros campaign for €143,000 in the #LaMejorAsistencia auction to raise money in the fight against coronavirus.

Video - Nadal collapses to the clay after sealing 12th Roland Garros title 01:03

It was the Spaniard's 12th French Open victory.

09:10 - Real Sociedad cancel training return plans

Real Sociedad have announced that plans for players to resume training on individual regimes at the club's training ground have been abandoned.

"We want to remind everyone that Real Sociedad's decision was to give first team players the option to continue individual training at the Zubieta training ground," said a club statement.

"They were never going to do group training and each player could decide whether to train at home or the facility, always complying with the safety measures instructed by the health authorities.

"We are well aware of the responsibility we have and that's why Real Sociedad is working on a plan for our athletes and employees to return to work that puts their health before any other consideration."

Once La Liga is able to resume, Real Sociedad will be in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, having risen to fourth prior to the suspension of the season.

08:50 - Paolo Maldini still suffering

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has revealed that he is still struggling to overcome the symptoms of coronavirus, having tested positive for the illness some three weeks ago.

"It is hard to start again, today I tried to do something else in the gym, after ten minutes I was dead. And not because I was 52 years old," he told AS.

Maldini's son Daniel, an 18-year-old breaking into the Milan team, also tested positive at the same time as his father.

We're back folks. Let's hope for some better news today...

20:00 - Sporting Lisbon players to take wage cut

Players at Sporting Lisbon will have their salaries cut by 40% for three months as the club attempts to mitigate financial losses from the suspension of games during the coronavirus outbreak, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported.

Lusa also reported Sporting's board of directors will take a 50% pay cut.

With the pandemic shutting down global sport on an unprecedented scale, Sporting is the first of Portugal's three major football clubs to announce the cuts.

19:00 - Drogba offers Ivory Coast assistance in coronavirus fight

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native Ivory Coast to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a local politician said.

Drogba, who scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country and won the Champions League with the English club during his playing career, has proposed the use of the Laurent Pokou hospital in Abidjan.

"We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism," the head of the city's regional council Vincent Toh Bi said.

17:30 - Kyrgios follows through on donation pledge

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has apparently followed through on a promise to help people going hungry in the coronavirus shutdown, with social media images showing boxes of essential items prepped for delivery.

The controversial Kyrgios, infamously outspoken and known for his fiery on-court antics, said on Monday he would personally drop food on doorsteps after COVID-19 restrictions closed down entire industries, forcing huge numbers of people out of work across Australia.

People queueing for welfare payments across the country have been likened to scenes from the Great Depression.

“Please don’t go to sleep with an empty stomach,” Kyrgios, the world number 40, posted on Instagram Monday.

16:15 - British horse racing makes plans for meetings to return behind closed doors

Racing should discover by the end of the week whether a resumption of meetings behind closed doors from 1 May is still considered feasible by the sport’s administrators, with the British Horseracing Authority expected to complete a review of the state of its plans within the next few days.

Australia, Japan and Hong Kong have continued to stage race meetings behind closed doors in recent weeks despite the developing coronavirus crisis, and Japan staged the first Classic of the new Flat season in the northern hemisphere on Sunday when Daring Tact stormed home from a long way off the pace to win the Oka Sho.

15:15 - Dalglish pays further tribute to NHS staff

After confirming his release from hospital following a diagnosis of coronavirus, Kenny Dalglish has opened up on the experience to the official Liverpool website.

"Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days," he said.

"‪I’m delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever. Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period.

"‪I know the sun is shining for many of you, but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter. This is undoubtedly the best way that we can look after one another at this time.

"We will now be in full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others."

14:30 - African Champions League semi-finals postponed

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed its latest victim in the sporting calendar, the CAF African Champions League semi-finals, which were due to take place across the first two weekends of May.

"In light of growing concerns and evolving nature on COVID-19 (that has led to a) lockdown in most countries, the CAF Emergency Committee has decided to postpone the matches until further notice,” a statement said.

“A new schedule will be announced in due time."

14:00 - NFL star Malcolm Jenkins: Black Americans cannot rely on government

New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins has told his fellow black Americans to look after one another, taking aim at a government he accuses of neglecting minority communities in the USA.

"This message is for my black brothers and sisters: We must survive," he said in a message on Twitter.

"This pandemic is real and the damage that is left in the wake of the coronavirus is realized mostly in our communities. Bad policy, institutional neglect and overexposure place us disproportionately in arm’s reach of the dangers of this deadly virus.

"We are the essential worker. We are the most impacted. Yet the focus of the resources aren’t being invested in us. We cannot wait for a government that has never prioritized us; we must look out for ourselves.

"So take care of you first, share your resources, protect the elderly and stay home as much as possible. Please stay safe, stay healthy and survive. Because whether they know it or not, the world needs us – and we need us."

13:30 - Missing Paris–Roubaix? Here is a little on-board action from a previous race

Video - Relive cobbles madness with on-board camera at Paris-Roubaix 01:35

13:00 - Zenit use drone to send Player of the Month award to Malcom

Correct.

Video - Zenit use drone to send Player of the Month award to Malcom 00:41

12:30 - Superbike Sunday in place of BSB season opener

With no season opener due to the coronavirus, Eurosport is bringing bikes fans a special run of programming with Superbike Sunday, featuring classic BSB races, a Social Distancing Garage and a brand new vodcast.

Catch the special shows from 12:30 UK time on Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport Player!

12:00 - Pogba 'more hungry' after injury

Paul Pogba's is determined and will be even more hungry to succeed when he returns from a foot injury, the Manchester United midfielder has said.

"I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything," the 27-year-old said on a Manchester United podcast.

"You think bad, but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well."

11:30 - Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90

British motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90, his wife has confirmed.

Moss was one of the most iconic figures in British sports in the 1950s and 1960s, winning 16 Formula One races and finishing as the runner-up in the Drivers' Championship on four occasions.

"He died as he lived, looking wonderful," his widow, Lady Moss, confirmed.

" He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that. "

11:00 - Portugal's Sporting to cut player wages by 40% amid coronavirus losses

Players at Sporting will have their salaries cut by 40% for three months as the club attempts to mitigate financial losses from the suspension of games during the coronavirus outbreak, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported.

10:20 - Coronavirus could end Dhoni's India career

Should the coronavirus pandemic force a long-term postponement of the Indian Premier League, legendary wicket keeper MS Dhoni may never represent India again, former captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has claimed.

Dhoni took a break from cricket after last year's World Cup and has not featured for his national team since, but was hoping to use the T20 tournament to force his way back into the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

"I am not going to be diplomatic...If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak," Srikkanth, also a former chief selector, told the Star Sports television channel.

"In my opinion, K.L. Rahul will be the wicket keeper-batsman...I believe Rishabh Pant is highly talented. So, I wouldn't mind taking him along with the squad.

"But definitely, if the IPL doesn't happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup."

Dhoni has represented India on almost 550 occasions.

10:00 - Good morning and Happy Easter!

A warm welcome to all of you. We start today with some much-needed good news - Kenny Dalglish has been discharged from hospital and will be continuing his recovery from Covid-19 at home. The Liverpool and Celtic legend has used his column in the Sunday Post to pay a warm tribute to NHS staff who took care of him.