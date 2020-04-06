LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Fallout from Prem stars 'ignoring guidelines'

10:30 - Kyrgios offers fans 'doorstep drop-off' help

More heartwarming news, you ask? Sure, Nick Kyrgios will gladly oblige...

The Australian tennis star has just posted on his Instagram page promising fans help in these hard times if they need it.

10:00 - Ineos rider Rowe replaces NHS medic's stolen bike

Time for a heartwarming tale (in the end...)

Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe has stepped in and replaced an NHS medic's stolen bike after reading about the theft on social media.

Anaesthetic registrar Dr Tom Roberts tweeted about the theft of his bike while he was on a shift at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, and Rowe responded with the bike to be delivered today.

09:30 - City's Walker faces disciplinary action

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from the Premier League champions after tabloid the Sun said he breached Britain's lockdown rules by hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

City's statement read: "Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

"Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the National Health Service and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can.

"Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days."

09:00 - Good morning

There has been plenty of fallout this morning following reports of a couple of Premier League players ignoring government guidelines over social distancing. Let's get started by recapping a few of the top stories on this subject...

Manchester City have issued a statement criticising Kyle Walker following newspaper reports that the England star had a sex party during lockdown

Wayne Rooney believes Premier League footballers have been made out to be "scapegoats" by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the Premier League

Wayne Rooney 'told off by police for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by meeting friend Kyle Walker'

Reminders from the papers that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish also had to issue an apology for ignoring his own social distancing advice

First to recap Rooney's quotes over the weekend to provide balance from the negative reports on footballers in the tabloids...

"The first thing to say is that if Derby County needed me to take a pay cut to save the club I would understand and look to support them in whatever way I could," he wrote in his column for The Times.

"And if the government approached me to help support nurses financially or buy ventilators I’d be proud to do so - as long as I knew where the money was going.

"But I’m not every player. I’m 34, I’ve had a long career and I’ve earned well. I’m in a place where I could give something up. Not every footballer is in the same position.

"Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30 per cent pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?

" How the past few days have played out is a disgrace. "

