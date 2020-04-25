LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Football finances under the microscope

Executive Vice-Chairman of Manchester United Ed Woodward looks on during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom
Image credit: Getty Images
Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…
- Premier League could return in weeks - Paper Round
- 'Tricky' for Barty to maintain training intensity in shutdown
- Clubs will not splurge on transfers when football resumes: Woodward
11:14 - Chelsea intend to extend Giroud's contract - report
Norwich defend furloughing decision and expect to lose up to £35m
Chelsea will give Olivier Giroud a one-year contract extension to prevent him becoming a free agent in the summer, according to Sky Sports.
Meanwhile the Blues' new signing Hakim Ziyech said he was grateful his future with the Premier League club was secure before the uncertainty over football's immediate future caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
10:32 - 'Premier League could return in weeks'
Jadon Sancho
Image credit: Getty Images
The Premier League may return soon, Jadon Sancho's future is in doubt, Jesus Reinier could be sent on loan, and FIFA sends out millions of dollars in support.
PAPER ROUND
09:49 - Woodward: No big-money transfers this summer
Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward says clubs will not spend "hundreds of millions" when signing new players in the transfer window as they will be mindful of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality," Woodward said in a United fans forum on Friday.
On this basis, I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.
09:38 - Good morning
What does the future hold for the world of sport amid the coronavirus pandemic? Stay here for all the latest updates throughout the day...