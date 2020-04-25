LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Football finances under the microscope

Executive Vice-Chairman of Manchester United Ed Woodward looks on during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom

Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…

11:14 - Chelsea intend to extend Giroud's contract - report

Football Norwich defend furloughing decision and expect to lose up to £35m 2 HOURS AGO

Chelsea will give Olivier Giroud a one-year contract extension to prevent him becoming a free agent in the summer, according to Sky Sports.

Meanwhile the Blues' new signing Hakim Ziyech said he was grateful his future with the Premier League club was secure before the uncertainty over football's immediate future caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:32 - 'Premier League could return in weeks'

Jadon Sancho Image credit: Getty Images

The Premier League may return soon, Jadon Sancho's future is in doubt, Jesus Reinier could be sent on loan, and FIFA sends out millions of dollars in support.

09:49 - Woodward: No big-money transfers this summer

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward says clubs will not spend "hundreds of millions" when signing new players in the transfer window as they will be mindful of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality," Woodward said in a United fans forum on Friday.

On this basis, I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.

FULL STORY

09:38 - Good morning

What does the future hold for the world of sport amid the coronavirus pandemic? Stay here for all the latest updates throughout the day...

Premier League Premier League could return in weeks - Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO