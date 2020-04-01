LIVE Coronavirus in sport: 'I ran out of oxygen' - Reina on coronavirus fight

14:15 - Cagliari go without pay for one month

The players and staff at Serie A team Cagliari have agreed to go without pay for one month to help the Sardinian club get through the coronavirus outbreak.

"I notice a great sense of responsibility, all our employees and not just the players have already given up a month's pay," club president Tommaso Giulini said in an interview with television station Videolina.

"It was a gesture of great responsibility that allows us to limit the losses. If the championship doesn't start again we'll see what to do for the next few months, for now we can only thank those who made this gesture".

13:30 - Silverstone set deadline for GP decision

British Grand Prix organisers have set an end of April deadline to decide whether the Formula One race at Silverstone goes ahead as scheduled in July or becomes another casualty of the coronavirus.

"Silverstone and Formula One remain in close dialogue regarding the ongoing situation and are assessing the feasibility of holding the British Grand Prix on 17th–19th July," Silverstone said on Wednesday.

"We fully appreciate that other UK sporting events in July have taken decisions regarding their events."

13:00 - De Bruyne defers retirement

He's only 28, but Kevin De Bruyne has been talking retirement.

He says he plans to extend his career further as the coronavirus lockdown has made him realise how much he will miss football.

“I told my wife I’m going to play a little longer,” the Manchester City midfielder said in a live video on his Instagram page. “After this lockdown, I cannot stay at home. I told her I’m going to take two years more. It’s time to play football again. I miss it and it’s difficult."

Video - Could isolation camps help finish Premier League season? 05:41

11:30 - UEFA and European leagues committed to finishing season - report

UEFA and the European football leagues are planning to finish the current league season before thinking about starting the next according to a report.

With the Coronavirus causing a global sporting lockdown there has been plenty of speculation as to what will happen to the end of the current campaign.

However according to a report from The Independent cancellation of the current season is not on the cards and instead it will be finished.

According to the report the reasons for wanting the season are the same as the Premier League’s namely “sporting integrity; the mass complications that come with ending seasons prematurely and also the knock-on effect on the many jobs connecting to the game.”

UEFA has therefore set up two groups, one to investigate the logistical side of things and the other to look at the financial side.

This is because there are big concerns within the game as to how smaller clubs in particular are going to be able to cope with the massive drop-off in revenue that suspension has caused.

The report also adds that there is a growing expectation that whatever format the latter stages of the Champions League take the final is likely to be played behind closed doors.

11:00 - Game of Opinions podcast: How to solve the Premier League season

Our latest episode tackles one of football’s biggest questions: what on earth happens next?

Game of Opinions podcast: How to solve the Premier League season

Everyone has an opinion. Harry Kane wants a June cut-off for the Premier League while Gary Neville has unveiled his five-point plan to save the season. Oh, and there’s also a mad report suggesting teams could be put in isolation camps, similar to a World Cup, and play out matches behind-closed-doors in a "TV mega event".

But would any of these proposals work? Why is there such a desire to get into next season before finishing this one? Is a bumper summer of football, a brilliant suggestion on paper, really feasible?

Eurosport's Ben Snowball and Tom Adams were joined by Carrie Dunn and Daniel Harris to dismantle the above views on Game of Opinions, a new football podcast to help you get through 2020.

Football’s response to the coronavirus was also discussed, including Tottenham’s decision to impose a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff. It’s fair to say it didn’t go down well with one guest in particular…

Video - Tottenham’s decision to cut staff pay ‘completely unacceptable’ 02:09

Game of Opinions returns on Friday with ‘The Debate’ – who is the most underrated player in the Premier League?

10:15 - England's Buttler set to auction World Cup final shirt

Jos Buttler will auction his shirt from England's 2019 World Cup final victory over New Zealand and donate the proceeds to the battle against coronavirus.

Buttler said in a post on social media that the shirt would be signed by the whole squad.

"As we all know, hospitals, doctors, nurses and the NHS are all doing quite an incredible job at the moment," said Buttler.

"And in the weeks and months to come they are going to need our support even more."

09:45 - Pepe Reina opens up on his battle with coronavirus

Pepe Reina has opened up on his battle with Coronavirus, calling it "the worst moment of his life" in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus,” he told the paper.

“A fever, dry cough and a headache that never went away. It was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

" The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moment of my life. "

“The only real fear I had was when I understood there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed. As a result I spent the first six or eight days indoors.”

09:15 - Independiente target City's Aguero for return

First up though, here is a review of Wednesday's papers, with Independiente plotting a move for Sergio Aguero.

Read about that and why Tottenham think they can keep hold of Harry Kane here..

09:00 - Good morning

The debates continue to rage as European sport continues in lockdown. We'll be bringing you the latest right here, with news on Wimbledon and the Game of Opinions podcast, featuring Ben Snowball, Tom Adams, Daniel Harris and Carrie Dunn, gives its views their various proposals for how to tackle the thorny issue of how the Premier League season will finish, if at all.

11:00 - That's all for tonight!

Tune in tomorrow for more updates on how coronavirus is affecting the world of sport. Let's all hope for better news soon.

10:30 - Wimbledon to lean on insurance policy ahead of potential cancellation

The All England Lawn Tennis Club is preparing to cancel the 2020 edition of Wimbledon - but will be protected from a massive financial blackhole by a watertight insurance policy, the Daily Mail reports.

The French Open is set to lose €260 million should it not take place but Wimbledon, whose accounts show that it makes a comparable amount each year, is the only Grand Slam to have an insurance policy which protects against pandemics, as well as other unforeseen circumstances such as Queen Elizabeth II dying and terror attacks.

The policy, which costs seven figures a year according to the report is likely to ensure the financial security of British Tennis, with the LTA taking a large amount of money from the staging of Wimbledon every year.

9:10 - Isner: Cancelling Wimbledon tough to take

John Isner is less than enthusiastic about the prospects of Wimbledon being cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're hoping that they're going to be somewhat optimistic about playing the event this year," Isner told ESPN on Tuesday.

"I'd love to hear some optimism from them.

"We may have to come to grips with the fact that we may not be playing Wimbledon this year. going to be a tough pill to swallow."

8:05 - Pepe Reina reveals coronavirus struggles

Former Liverpool and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa from AC Milan, has revealed that he was fighting for his life after suffering from coronavirus.

"It is only now that I am winning the battle against coronavirus," the 37-year-old told the Corriere dello Sport.

"I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus. A fever, dry cough and a headache that never went away. It was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

"The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life.

"The only real fear I had was when I understood there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed. As a result I spent the first six or eight days indoors."

7:30 - ECB unveils cricket support package

The England and Wales Cricket Board has unveiled a £60 million financial package to support professional and recreational cricket in England, with the domestic season currently suspended until at least the end of May.

A statement read: "Around £40m will be made immediately available through:

Early release of three months’ (May-July) county partnership distributions to FCCs and CCBs

- The immediate availability of two years’ facilities maintenance distribution - Funds available unfettered and not restricted to facilities maintenance expenditure

- A further £5.5m to be made available for counties who are not eligible for 2020-2021 ordinary facilities maintenance distributions

Suspension of international staging fees for four months and waiving of international staging fees payable in 2020 if the match is not played as scheduled due to COVID-19

"An extra budget of just over £20m will become available to the recreational game through a cricket club support loan scheme, grants through the Return to Cricket” scheme and a 12-month holiday on loan repayments for recreational clubs."

6:45 - UK government's 'green shoots' raise hope for Premier League return

The UK government has confirmed a plateauing in new cases in the UK, which will raise the hopes of Premier League fans, but the spokespeople stressed that Britain is still very much "in the woods".

Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for NHS England confirmed that there had been a "bit of a plateau. It is really important not to read too much because it is really early days. We are not out of the woods, we are very much in the woods. So green shoots but only green shoots and we must not be complacent and we must not take our foot off the pedal."

Professional football in England is currently suspended until April 30 at the very least, with various rumours circulating of a return date behind closed doors in either May or June.

6:00 - F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

The coronavirus crisis could lead to Formula One's already postponed 2021 rules revolution being pushed back further to 2023, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Tuesday.

The package has so far been delayed to 2022 to save costs at a time when the sport and teams are facing a significant loss of revenues due to the lack of racing as countries go into lockdown.

The season has yet to start and so far two of the planned 22 races have been cancelled -- the Australian opener and May's Monaco showcase -- and six postponed with no action likely before the European summer. Formula One has said teams will continue to use this year's cars in 2021.

"We're also talking about pushing back a further year the new regulations, because in my mind it would be totally irresponsible to have the burden of development costs in 2021," Horner told the BBC. "There seems to be reasonable agreement but it needs ratifying by the FIA to push back those development costs into 2022 for introduction in the '23 season.

"The most important thing we need now is stability."

5:30 - No let up from the Watford stopper

4:45 - Chinese Basketball Association delays restart indefinitely

Health concerns have caused the Chinese Basketball Association to indefinitely delay a planned return to the court.

The league was shut down in January due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a pandemic that also led the NBA and all sports in North America to go on hiatus in March.

Chinese officials reportedly have concerns about asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. The General Administration of Sport issued the order on Tuesday, which erased plans the league made for safely resuming the season with two sites for its 20 teams to play and stay while finishing the regular season.

4:00 - Scotland coach Townsend accepts 25% wage deferral

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will take a 25% wage deferral to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Tuesday.

The head coaches of Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors, Scotland's two professional sides, and the SRU's board of directors will also take a 25% deferral, while chief executive Mark Dodson will take a 30% deferral, the SRU added.

The deferrals will begin on April 1 and continue until Sept. 1, the SRU said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/update-from-scottishrugby.

"We are working extremely hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland through these extremely challenging times," SRU chairman Colin Grassie said.

"We have a huge challenge ahead of us and we will leave no stone left unturned to ensure the long term sustainability of Scottish Rugby and the sport in Scotland."

The board added that all non-essential expenditure at the BT Murrayfield Stadium and other ongoing projects would be put on hold until further notice.

3:15 - Questions at the ready...

2:45 - German clubs ratify play suspension until at least April 30-DFL

German clubs from the top two divisions on Tuesday ratified a proposal to extend the suspension of matches until at least April 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the German Football League (DFL) said.

The DFL had last week proposed the extension from April 2 with the country still in lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The extension no doubt will further affect the clubs' finances, already struggling with the sharp dip in revenue. Last week Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen came together to create a 20 million euros ($21.93 million) solidarity fund to help clubs in the top two tiers stave off a potential financial crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Tuesday it was crucial for the season to be completed as clubs look to minimise the financial damage.

"It is imperative that we play the season out," Rummenigge said. "Both for reasons of sporting fairness but obviously also to keep the financial damage as low as possible

2:00 - We can all do that, Roger...

1:30 - South Africa won't reduce player salaries for 2020-21 season

Player salaries for the South African 2020-21 cricket season are safe, but the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the country's cricketers earn less in the future, Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Jacques Faul has said.

A number of sports teams and organisations around the world have either reduced the salaries of players and officials, or cut their staff numbers in the wake of the virus outbreak that has crippled global sport.

Faul said CSA, who contract players on a yearly basis, will not follow suit, but believed the longer-term prospects for player income is of great concern.

"We have budgeted for the amount. It is a centralised system and both the national team and franchise players are budgeted for," Faul told local media on Tuesday.

"At this stage we will have enough capacity to see us through the season.

"But in the long term, even if we cover this season, we will have to look at what the situation is going to be after that and the financial impact it has.

"In our situation, I cannot see any player getting less money this season, but going forward I can see a situation where players might have to receive less."

12:45 - Burnley make parking facilities available to NHS staff

Burnley have announced they will be making facilities available to the NHS to help with the demands of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club said parts of their Turf Moor home, starting with the Elite Training Centre adjacent to the stadium, will be opened to the East Lancashire Hospital Trust to help it deal with any necessary extra hospital capacity.

The Clarets also said they would be following Brighton's lead in pledging to offer free tickets for NHS staff for future matches, "with plans being formed to recognise and reward the contribution of NHS workers in our region when football is again being played."

Burnley chief executive Neil Hart said in a statement on the club's official website: "The safety and well-being of everyone in our area is our primary concern. To that end, we will willingly allow the Trust to utilise facilities at Turf Moor to help manage their demand in any way we can. "Beyond that, when football resumes we will be paying our own tribute and saying thanks to the key workers of the NHS for the incredible jobs they are doing.

"Final plans will need to be determined around a re-start of the game but we will be hosting a day of full engagement and participation for NHS employees on a match-day in the future."

12:00 - 'No alternative but no cancel Wimbledon'

Two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray says he sees no alternative but to cancel this year’s tournament.

The All England Club is holding an emergency board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fate of the 2020 Championships, with a cancellation widely expected to be agreed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Open has already been postponed, shoehorned into the schedule in late September, and it will be difficult for Wimbledon to rearrange.

Asked whether he thinks a cancellation is more likely than a postponement, he told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4: “I think so, I think for them it is difficult to move the tournament back for many reasons, because you are running into other tournaments.

"I think there are meetings today and tomorrow about what their plans are. That will give us insight into what that means for our grasscourt season but also the rest of the season going forward after that.”

11:15 - Australian union cuts 75% of staff due to coronavirus

The Australian rugby union has stood down 75% of its staff to cut costs and forecast a loss of A$120 million ($74 million) in revenue if the coronavirus wipes out Super Rugby and the Wallabies' test schedule for the entire 2020 season.

The staff will be stood down from April 1-June 30 and remaining staff had been offered "significant" pay-cuts or reduced hours, Rugby Australia (RA) said on Tuesday.

"Today we have had to deliver the hardest news imaginable to our incredible, hard-working and passionate staff, that many of them will be stood down for a three-month period so that the game can survive this unprecedented crisis," RA Chief Executive Raelene Castle said in a statement.

RA is scrambling to keep the domestic game afloat following the suspension of Super Rugby earlier this month, which has cut vital broadcast revenue and match-day gate receipts.

The governing body has already said that the Wallabies' home tests against Ireland and Fiji are "very unlikely" to go ahead in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, placing further strain on the game's finances.

"Our extensive modelling shows that as a code, we could lose up to A$120 million in revenue should it not be possible for any rugby to be played in 2020," said Castle. "Of course, that is the worst case scenario, and we are very hopeful that we can recommence the Super Rugby season and domestic Wallabies test matches at some point this year."

Castle said on Monday that she had taken a 50% pay-cut and other RA executives had taken 30%. RA's board directors have agreed to defer their fees.

10:30 - Root expects talks over England pay cuts

Joe Root Getty Images

England's test cricket captain Joe Root said he expects talks with the country's governing body over possible pay cuts for international.

England's winter tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced no domestic cricket would be played until at least the end of May.

The Sunday Times said high-profile centrally contracted England players were expected to take cuts of as much as 200,000 pounds ($245,000) from their 1 million pounds per year earnings. It cited Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who play for England in all three formats of the international game - test, one-day and Twenty20 cricket.

"I'm sure at some point in the coming weeks there will be a discussion," said Root when asked if he expected players to take a pay cut.

"But I'm also aware they are discussions that will take place between the Professional Cricketers' Association and the ECB (English Cricket Board). That's not my area of expertise," he told reporters via conference call.

"I think we just have to concentrate on making sure we are as fit and as ready to go as we can be for whenever we get back to playing cricket."

10:00 - Australia captain Paine anticipates crowded test calendar

Australia captain Tim Paine believes test cricketers would be prepared to play a lot of matches in a short space of time once the coronavirus crisis is over to ensure the World Test Championship can be completed as scheduled next year.

International cricket, like most other sports, has been shut down while the world battles the pandemic and Paine said it did not take "Einstein" to conclude that Australia's tour of Bangladesh would probably not go ahead in June.

With other tours also on hold, it has been suggested that the International Cricket Council might need to push back the conclusion of the inaugural edition of the test championship. Paine hoped it would not be pushed back too far and said he thought players would favour playing catch-up to finish it as planned with a final between the top two teams at Lord's on June 10, 2021.

"Maybe the players are going to have to go through a period where we play quite a bit of cricket if we want to complete the test championship as it is," the 35-year-old wicketkeeper said in a teleconference on Tuesday.

"I think the players are certainly enjoying that points system and the fact that every test match counts for something ... I think all players would be in favour of trying to finish that any way we can."

09:00 - Good morning

Could there be a 'World Cup' style end to the Premier League season? Or will the title just be awarded to Liverpool? The debates continue to rage as European sport starts another week in lockdown. We'll be bringing you the latest right here.