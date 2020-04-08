09:30 - Wednesday's Warm-Up

"If sacking Mauricio Pochettino and furloughing an entire workforce didn’t ruffle you, surely pictures of Tottenham players sneaking in some training will tip you over the edge...."

08:56 - Mouratoglou: It's 'revolting' lower-level pros can't make a living

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who solely depend on tournament winnings without the opportunity to earn a living.

In a letter posted on Twitter and addressed to the tennis community, Mouratoglou said the current situation showed how "dysfunctional" the sport was.

"Unlike basketball or football players, tennis players aren't covered by fixed annual salaries. They're independent contractors," he said.

"They're paying for their travels. They're paying fixed salaries to their coaching staffs, while their own salaries depend on the number of matches they win."

08:15 - Mourinho and players reminded of restrictions

Tottenham have issused their players and Jose Mourinho a reminder to follow government coronavirus lockdown restrictions after they were pictured training in a park.

Pictures have emerged from a park in Barnet, north London, of the former Chelsea boss in full Spurs training gear with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also snapped by social media users.

"All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors," a Tottenham statement said. "We shall continue to reinforce this message."

22:00 - World Athletics postpones Olympic qualifying

With Tokyo 2020 pushed back a year until 2021, World Athletics has announced that the window for qualification for the Games has been pushed back. It will now start on December 1 and run until May.

"During this period, results achieved at any competition will not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings," the governing body said in a statement.

21:00 - Cricket World Cup hero Buttler raises over £65,000 for coronavirus effort

England limited overs vice captain Jos Buttler, who enacted the winning run out in the World Cup final and hit a vital four in the famous super over, has auctioned off his jersey for the match on e-Bay, raising over £65,000 for the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity, a lung and heart specialist in London.

20:25 - Canadian Grand Prix the latest to be postponed

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 14, is the latest race to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the season yet to start because of the outbreak.

"At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so," said Canadian Grand Prix CEO Francois Dumontier.

"We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities."

19:45 - Immelman: November masters presents different challenges

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman believes the famous Augusta Court would present a different set of challenges should the event be played in a mooted rescheduled slot in November.

"If you look at the golf course in a bubble, I think the course itself won't play all that differently. They have ways to control it from an agronomy standpoint," said Immelman.

"But playing in November, which I have done a number of times, the scoring won't quite be as low as it has been the last few years."

18:45 - Eredivisie aiming for June return

Dutch football is aiming to return on June 19 behind closed doors following a meeting of clubs, the Football Association (KNVB) and other stakeholders, according to reports.

It is currently hoped that clubs could begin training again in mid-May prior to the resumption.

It follows reports that some leading clubs, including Ajax, would like to see the current campaign ended, despite UEFA's wishes to complete the season.

18:15 - Wozniacki farewell match postponed

Caroline Wozniacki's scheduled farewell match in Copenhagen against good friend and rival Serena Williams has been postponed, despite Denmark ending a phased ending to the lockdown. It had been scheduled for May 18.

17:50 - Italian coaches union slam Serie A wage cut plans

The head of the Italian coaches union has hit out at Serie A plans to cut wages by a sixth if the league can be resumed, or a third if it cannot pick up from its March 9 suspension.

"The declaration of the Serie A League seems improvised to us because we still don't know what will happen to the championships," Renzo Ulivieri said in a statement.

"We would like to avoid controversy because it is not the time. But the tone of the statement, which seems overbearing, is obviously not to our liking.

"It should be remembered, that there are 'other' coaches, instructors, trainers and collaborators employed by football clubs who have merely working incomes, sometimes even below the national average.

"On these incomes, it is inadmissible to think of any reduction."

17:10 - Mercedes ventilator designs made available

The designs for a new ventilator made by the Mercedes Formula 1 team have been made freely available, with 10,000 of the devices already ordered by the NHS.

“Making the design and manufacturing specifications available on an ‘open source’ basis will allow companies around the world to produce these devices at speed and at scale to support the global response to Covid-19," Andy Cowell, managing director of Mercedes, told the official F1 website.

David Lomas, UCL Vice Provost Health, added: “These life-saving devices will provide vital support to the NHS in coming weeks, helping to keep patients off ventilators and reducing demand on intensive care beds and staff."

16:10 - Solskjaer: Players an easy target for politicians

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended footballers after Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested players should give up their wages due to the pandemic.

"For me football is an easy target sometimes," he told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "It's unfair to call on any individual or footballers... I know players do a great amount of work in the community and players are doing a lot to help this situation.

"Discussions are taking place between players and clubs, what kind of contribution they'll make. It's not easy for anyone, and to be called out is not fair for me.

"Mistakes are being made and have been made by loads of people and that's how we learn as well. Now it's about making better decisions... I think we all want to help the NHS, the communities."

15:30 - FA chief: Clubs could die because of coronavirus

Greg Clarke, the chairman of England's Football Association, has warned that clubs across the country could vanish as their finances collapse under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it. The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences, and all business sectors will suffer," Clarke said in a speech to the FA Council on Tuesday.

"We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.

"In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive."

14:40 - Taylor donates £500k

Professional Footballers' Association chief Gordon Taylor has donated £500,000 pounds to the Premier League players' fund for the NHS.

The 75-year-old Taylor, who is reported to have an annual salary of £2.3m, had been criticised for refusing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis while wage cuts for Premier League players and managers are being discussed.

The PFA represents players at all levels of the game in England and Wales, including low-paid lower league footballers.

Sky Sports reported that the PFA has made a separate, £1m donation from members of the executive team to the fund.

14:30 - Fancy tips from Federer?

13:30 - Financial fair play must continue during pandemic - La Liga chief

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned against relaxing UEFA's financial fair play rules as clubs struggle to cope with a loss of income due to the pause in competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebas has long talked of the need for the need to uphold the financial fair play rules, which oblige clubs to break even and are intended to prevent them from receiving unlimited amounts of money through inflated sponsorship deals.

Manchester City were slapped with a two-year ban from European competition in February for flouting the regulations, although the European Club Association (ECA) has said the break-even rules could be relaxed due to the coronavirus situation.

Tebas expressed his opposition to such a proposal, however, citing the fact that Spanish clubs are owed 350 million euros in transfer fees, due to be paid by September 30.

"It's important these obligations are met, because if these European clubs don't pay Spanish clubs the Spanish clubs may not be able to pay other European clubs," Tebas told reporters via video link on Tuesday.

"That's why it's important for the regulations to continue as they are and no-one tries to make the most of the circumstances and not pay."

12:53 - Henry's message to Norwich U23 player

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has sent a video to Norwich City U23s striker Shae Hutchinson, who suffers from Alport syndrome and is therefore classed as highly vulnerable due to the pandemic.

12:24 - Fukushima Olympic Flame display cancelled

The exhibition of the Olympic Flame, due to remain on display in Fukushima until the end of the month, will be cancelled over coronavirus concerns, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee announced on Tuesday.

In what was intended as a symbol of resilience, the flame went on display a week ago at the J-Village, Japan's national soccer training centre, used as a rescue headquarters during the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2011.

But following the Japanese government's decision to declare a state of a emergency on Tuesday, Olympic organisers have cancelled the exhibition.

The opening stages of the Tokyo 2020 torch relay were supposed to be underway by now, but the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government, under pressure from athletes and sporting bodies, pushed the Games to next year.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the state of emergency on Tuesday, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close.

11:48 - Liverpool will be PL champions 'one way another'

That's according to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin...

"I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled. If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it - theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close," Ceferin told Slovenian outley Ekipa.

"However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined. And, of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool.

" I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title one way or another. "

11:38 - MotoGP postponements

The MotoGP season will not begin until mid-June after the Italian and Catalan races were postponed on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision brings the number of postponed races to seven, while the March 8 first round in Qatar was cancelled.

Italy and Spain, where a majority of the riders and teams come from, are the two European countries worst affected by the virus, with more than 16,000 deaths in Italy and 13,000 in Spain.

10:51 - Bayern social distancing

Great this from Bayern, who honour the social distancing while announcing Muller's extension.

That's Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern, and executive board member Oliver Kahn posing either side of Muller.

Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of FC Bayern Muenchen, Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Muenchen and Oliver Kahn, Executive Board Member of FC Bayern Muenchen, pose with a jersey after Mueller's contract was extended until 2023 on April 07, 2020Getty Images

10:39 - From the pool to the bike...

Olympic champion Adam Peaty will take part in a virtual bike race tomorrow to raise money for the NHS. A 100km race on Zwift, with boxer Callum Johnson also taking part.

10:23 - Contract extension for Muller

Some actual non-coronavirus related football news from Germany, where Thomas Muller has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich until 2023!

10:13 - Rangers players, staff defer wages

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the decision by the club's players, directors and staff to defer wages by three months during the COVID-19 pandemic was a "no-brainer".

"The players, directors and staff have shown good leadership and responsibility by doing this voluntarily," the former Liverpool and England captain told the Rangers website.

"It was a no-brainer and the right thing to do. It was unanimous everyone wanted to do this. It's important in these hard times that no one suffers from any financial hardship.

"I think it's important you show respect to all the people at the club whatever your role is, and I think we have shown real good togetherness by doing this."

Rangers said some of their employees would be furloughed due to "extraordinary challenges" from the crisis but would continue to receive their full salary through "top up" assistance from the club.

09:25 - Pressure now on Spurs?

After Liverpool's U-turn, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust have urged their club to reverse the decision to furlough 550 non-playing staff.

09:05 - The Warm-Up

Dressing room of Liverpool before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.Getty Images

09:00 - No NBA decision until May

The NBA doesn't expect to have a decision about the status of the 2019-20 season until at least May, commissioner Adam Silver said.

"The short answer is no," Silver told TNT. "Essentially what I've told my folks over the last week is that we should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions. And I don't think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be."

08:45 - UFC heading to 'private island'

Well this is something...

UFC President Dana White has said the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation, which was forced to postpone three events, will resume its calendar with UFC 249 on April 18 and White said he had also found a new venue for that event after the Barclays Center in New York was ruled out.

"I locked this venue up for two months," White told TMZ Sports. "I have this venue for two months, and I'm setting up shop here. We're going to be pumping out fights every week."

Dana WhiteGetty Images

With countries locking down borders and tightening travel restrictions, White said he had a way to get his stable of non-U.S. based fighters back in action.

" I'm also a day or two away from securing a private island ... we're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm going to start doing the international fights, too. I won't be able to get all of the international fighters into the U.S. so I'm going to start flying them off into the island and do international fights there." "

08:20 - Madrid Open goes online

Morning, no doubt another busy day ahead after Liverpool announced their furlough U-turn yesterday, with The Open also cancelled.

We'll start today with news of the Madrid Open in tennis...

The world's top tennis players will swap rackets for game controllers this month after organisers of the cancelled Madrid Open said they will stage a virtual competition to raise funds for struggling professionals amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA Premier Mandatory event in early May was one of the events called off.

However, the tournament will now take place on the Tennis World Tour videogame and run from April 27-30, "with the world's biggest tennis stars squaring off from their own homes," the ATP Tour said.

"We have organised a tournament for the professional players that is as true to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open as possible, without them having to leave their homes," Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez said in a statement.

"And its goal is not just to entertain; we want to do our bit during this period, which is so difficult for everyone."

The list of participants will be announced soon, according to ATP.

22:00 - Close of play

Thanks for reading throughout the day, but that's the end of the coverage for Monday. We'll be back on Tuesday morning..

21:35 - Mancini: Delay could help Italy at Euro 2020

Italy manager Roberto Mancini likes Italy's chances at next year's Euro 2020 tournament. While he acknowledges such a long time without seeing his players is little use, he said:

"If we had played the European Championship in June, we would have had a good chance but maybe we would have faced national teams who are better prepared because they started to rejuvenate the squad before us, or have an long-established team like France.

"But with another year, the lads will have the opportunity to improve in every respect, they will gain experience."

21:00 - IndyCar postponed

As America deals with coronavirus on their own terms, the IndyCar racing schedule has been interrupted. Detroit - a hotspot for the disease - was due to hold a race weekend on the last two days of May, has been cancelled.

20:10 - Brazilian football to pool fines for Covid

In a change from footballers being attacked for conspicuously working hard for their cash, Brazilian football has annoucend that clubs and players will pay most of their forthcoming fines into a pot that will be used to combat coronavirus.

GremioGetty Images

19:10 - Liverpool reverse furlough decision

Liverpool have listened to the cacophanous volume of pelters being aimed their way since they said they were going to take state cash to furlough their workers, and announced they will front up the whole wedge instead.

18:20 - Italian referee sceptical of VAR during coronavirus

"In some cases for the video assistants today, we use narrow spaces, such as vans, where the referees work in a space of two square metres, without a safe distance between them and other workers," Marcello Nicci - the head of Italy's referees' association (AIA) - told RAI television.

17:40 - Heung-min Son begins military service

Tottenham's forward Heung-min Son returned to South Korea given his arm injury and also due to the impact of coronavirus. He has now begun his military service.

16:45 - US Open and Open Championship hit by coronavirus

The US Open has been postponed until November 2020 as it cannot go ahead while the USA deals with the impact of coronavirus.

More severely hit is the Open Championship, which will now hold its 149th edition in 2021, and has been cancelled for the season.

15:49 - Sweden boss furloughed

In order to cope with the financial impact of coronavirus, the Swedish FA have furloughed many of their staff, including manager of the national team, Janne Andersson.

15:32 - Man City announce death of Guardiola's mother

Manchester City have just announced the death of manager Pep Guardiola's mother. The 82-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus recently.

15.15 - The 2020 Open Championship cancelled

The Royal & Ancient golf club has announced the 2020 Open Championship due to be played at Royal St George's on July 16-19 will not take place nor be rescheduled this year.

The venue in Sandwich, Kent will now host the venue in 2021.

15.00 - Southgate to take 30% wage cut

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham has confirmed the governing body's highest earners, including Gareth Southgate will take a significant pay cut.

The coronavirus is likely to cost the FA around £100 million and potentially much more if the crisis continues deep into the year.

"In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the senior management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15%, with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30%," Bullingham said in a statement on the FA website.

14:00 - Luke Shaw has spoken on fate of season

The 2019-20 Premier League season must be scrapped and declared null and void if it cannot be restarted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said.

"Scrap it and start again. Start it again, yeah," Shaw said during the Combat Corona fundraiser for UNICEF, a FIFA 20 competition that was streamed on Twitch.

"It's got to be, you know. If we can't carry it on, it's got to be void."

Luke ShawGetty Images

13:15 - UAE fire Jovanovic amid coronavirus pandemic

The United Arab Emirates have sacked their Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic without a single game in charge as his task of steering them to a pair of major tournaments was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE FA said on Monday.

"The UAE Football Association has terminated the contract of Ivan Jovanovic and his team of assistants, thanking him for his efforts and wishing him success," the governing body said on its official website http://www.uaefa.ae.

"The decision was made based on the recommendation of the FA national teams and technical affairs committee, headed by Yusef Hussain Al-Sahlawi, the second vice-president of the federation and head of the committee.

"The FA board delegated the committee to sign a new technical staff to lead the team during the coming period."

13:00 - German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions

Bundesliga clubs have returned to team training today, with players split in small groups or pairs and kept at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

German football has been suspended for almost a month and the German Football League has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until April 30.

Clubs, however, were given the all clear from their state authorities and the DFL to resume training this week, with champions Bayern Munich deciding to train players in small groups to minimise the risk of infection.

12:15 - Hearn hopes to stage World Championship behind closed doors

If you missed this late on Sunday, snooker may well be ploughing ahead later this summer...

Barry Hearn has revealed he is hoping to stage the rescheduled World Championship behind closed doors with a July 25 start date.

The World Championship was due to start on April 18 and finish on May 4, but has been postponed because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Barry HearnPA Sport

11:30 - Uproar over coronavirus pay-cuts

From this morning's papers...

Premier League players are set to revolt over proposed wage cuts, according to the Daily Mirror.

While footballers are committed to philanthropic efforts during the coronavirus crisis, they would prefer to make direct contributions to charity themselves but feel that clubs are trying to force them into signing contracts that radically reduce their wages indefinitely, rather than for the duration of the crisis.

All 20 Premier League captains have started a WhatsApp group to coordinate a united response.

10:30 - Kyrgios offers fans 'doorstep drop-off' help

More heartwarming news, you ask? Sure, Nick Kyrgios will gladly oblige...

The Australian tennis star has just posted on his Instagram page promising fans help in these hard times if they need it.

10:00 - Ineos rider Rowe replaces NHS medic's stolen bike

Time for a heartwarming tale (in the end...)

Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe has stepped in and replaced an NHS medic's stolen bike after reading about the theft on social media.

Anaesthetic registrar Dr Tom Roberts tweeted about the theft of his bike while he was on a shift at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, and Rowe responded with the bike to be delivered today.

09:30 - City's Walker faces disciplinary action

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from the Premier League champions after tabloid the Sun said he breached Britain's lockdown rules by hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

City's statement read: "Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

"Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the National Health Service and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can.

"Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days."

09:00 - Good morning

There has been plenty of fallout this morning following reports of a couple of Premier League players ignoring government guidelines over social distancing. Let's get started by recapping a few of the top stories on this subject...

Manchester City have issued a statement criticising Kyle Walker following newspaper reports that the England star had a sex party during lockdown

Wayne Rooney believes Premier League footballers have been made out to be "scapegoats" by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the Premier League

Wayne Rooney 'told off by police for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by meeting friend Kyle Walker'

Reminders from the papers that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish also had to issue an apology for ignoring his own social distancing advice

First to recap Rooney's quotes over the weekend to provide balance from the negative reports on footballers in the tabloids...

"The first thing to say is that if Derby County needed me to take a pay cut to save the club I would understand and look to support them in whatever way I could," he wrote in his column for The Times.

"And if the government approached me to help support nurses financially or buy ventilators I’d be proud to do so - as long as I knew where the money was going.

"But I’m not every player. I’m 34, I’ve had a long career and I’ve earned well. I’m in a place where I could give something up. Not every footballer is in the same position.

"Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30 per cent pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?

" How the past few days have played out is a disgrace. "

Stick with us here for all the latest updates.