LIVE: Coronavirus in sport latest – A tearful Klopp and a lucky escape

20:55 - Juventus players accept pay cut

There will be more to follow, with clubs likely to be making similar demands of their players: Juventus's squad and coach Maurizio Sarri have agreed to take a pay cut to help the club over the coronavirus suspension period.

20:28 - Stan Wawrinka is odd

Happy birthday, Stan.

19:35 - Football season may be cancelled - UEFA head

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA's head, has admitted that football's current season Europe could be cancelled entirely.

Meanwhile, the Formula 1 season may continue into January in order to be completed.

17:58 - Players concerns over workload

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Premier League players are concerned over their potential workload when they return to action.

With the league due to be completed by July 30, there are potential instances of three games played over 120 hours, which players worry could cause injury and fatigue.

17:12 - Pedro's Chelsea ordeal

Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro has explained the difficulties he's having as he lives in England while his family in Spain.

'It's hard not to be seeing your children, your parents, your siblings, not having them close by at a complicated, difficult time for us all,' Pedro told the Chelsea website.

'We are in permanent contact on the phone, keeping in touch about what we are up to in isolation and trying to be as close as possible.

'Of course, we would have liked to be there but for safety reasons that isn't possible so for now we are going to stay where we are and try to get through it as best we can.'

16:34 - Iran's first Olympic track and field medallist tests positive

Ehsan Hadadi, Iran's first Olympic track and field medallist, has tested positive for coronavirus, World Athletics reported on Saturday.

More here.

16:14 - Women's football to receive no FA support

The Football Association so far has no plans to give the women's game, including the Women's Championship and Women's Super League, any financial assistance to cope with the leagues' closure.

15:50 - McGregor calls for Irish army

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has used his Facebook page to call for the Irish army to intervene as the country deals with the coronavirus.

He said: "I urge our government to utilise our defence forces.

“Our defence forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 available Gardai [police], but only if necessary. However, it is necessary.

“We cannot go by chance here. Any less than full adherence to these newly put forth methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery to what we are attempting to do, it would put the rest of our great nation in danger.

“We must encourage home workouts and healthy immune-boosting nutritional plans.

“We need meal plans and the necessary vitamins we should be taking to boost our immune systems.”

15:40 - Ramsey donates to Welsh hospital

Juventus midfielder and Welsh international player Aaron Ramsey has reportedly given £10,000 to the Cardiff and Vale Health Charity.

14:30 - Who picks up the bill for the Olympics?

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori has told international federations that deciding who foots the bill for postponing the Games to 2021 will be a "major challenge".

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organisers this week postponed the July 24-Aug. 9 event due to the coronavirus pandemic - the first such delay in the modern Games' 124-year history.

FULL STORY

13:53 - Eight West ham players 'have mild coronavirus symptoms'

Eight West Ham players are in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, according to the club's vice-chairwoman Karren Brady.

"Players are currently not in training and housebound to comply with social distancing rules currently in place until April 13, when we expect training to restart," she wrote in The Sun.

"And following further Government guidelines, we have eight West Ham players in isolation.

" Although I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well. "

13:22 - Osaka supports Tokyo 2020 postponement

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, the poster girl of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, took to social media on Saturday to show her support for the decision to postpone the Games until next year.

FULL STORY

12:45 - Solano apologises for breaking curfew

Nolberto Solano has apologised for breaking a curfew imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus in his native Peru - which saw him detained by local police on Thursday.

The former Premier League midfielder claimed a lunch he attended overran as he planned to get home before the government-imposed 8pm curfew.

"I obviously regret this very much and I ask for forgiveness," Solano told radio station RPP Noticias.

"I am not going to justify it. It's very tough for everyone but the most important thing is our health, without that we can't do anything."

11:45 - Rodgers escaped Peru before airport shutdown

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers barely got out of Peru on March 18 just before the airport closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic Reuters have reported.

Speaking to radio hosts A.J. Hawk, Rodgers' former Green Bay teammate, and Pat McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts punter, Rodgers recounted a frantic exit from South America for himself and three traveling companions.

"That was quite the ordeal," Rodgers said. "Have you seen the movie 'Argo'? You have? The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there was some moments where we worried we were not going to get out."

The group had a private plane, which Rodgers said was crucial to getting out that morning.

Reporting from Reuters

11:15 - Emotional Klopp pays tribute to healthcare staff

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was moved to tears after seeing a video of hospital staff singing You’ll Never Walk Alone as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool were on the brink of winning their first Premier League title when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus on March 13.

While there have been concerns about whether the season could be cancelled, Klopp says it would be “embarrassing” to suggest he has any problems right now as he paid tribute to frontline NHS workers.

"I think yesterday I was sent a video of people in the hospital just outside the intensive care area and when they started singing You’ll Never Walk Alone - I started crying immediately. It’s unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit," he told the club website.

“They are used to helping other people, we need to get used to it because usually we have our own problems and stuff. But it’s their job, they do it day in and day out. They bring themselves, if you want, in danger because they help ill, sick and seriously handicapped people, so I couldn’t admire them more and appreciate it more, I really couldn’t.”

