LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Hand Liverpool title now says City star; new Olympic dates confirmed

16:15 - UEFA to discuss Champions League rescheduling

"UEFA has invited the general secretaries of its 55 member associations to a video conference on Wednesday, April 1... to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches," UEFA said.

There's more information here.

15:40 - Billy Joe Saunders suspended

Boxer Billy Joe Saunders has had his licence suspended after he posted a video joking about domestic abuse - our full story is here.

15:15 - Whyte v Povetkin called off

Dillian Whyte's bout with Alexander Povetkin is almost certainly off, reports the BBC.

Pressed on the matter, promoter Eddie Hearn asked if the May 2 date would be postponed, said: "We will make an announcement, but basically yes."

15:00 – Problems ahead for Athletics World Championships

The Athletics World Championships will be bumped back a year after the rescheduled Olympics took its spot in the sporting calendar of 2021.

The Championships were due to be in Oregon in early August 2021, but will now be pushed back to 2022. No new dates have yet been confirmed.

13:55 – Olympic qualification unchanged

The IOC have confirmed that all athletes who previously qualified for the Olympics in the summer of 2020 will remain qualified for the new dates. All quota places assigned will remain in place.

Mori Yoshiro, president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, explained further that:

" A certain amount of time required for the selection and qualification of athletes and for their training and preparation, and the consensus was that staging the rescheduled Games during the summer vacation in Japan would be preferable. In terms of transport, arranging volunteers and the provision of tickets for those in Japan and overseas, as well as allowing for the COVID-19 situation, we think that it would be better to reschedule the Games to one year later than planned, in the summer of 2021. "

13:15 – 2021 Olympic dates confirmed

The Tokyo Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.

"With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge," said IOC president Thomas Bach, adding:

" Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel. "

Read the full story.

12:15 – Grealish hits the headlines

Police have launched an investigation after Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was reportedly photographed at the scene of a traffic accident.

Pictures began to emerge late on Sunday of the 24-year-old near the scene of a damaged Range Rover, with police confirming that they had been made aware of an incident in the Dickens Heath of Solihull.

Read the full story.

11:15 – Serie A hit back after wage criticism

Over in Italy the age-old pub conversation has cropped up about footballers being paid too much money. Whatever your view we’ve all had that chat, except this time it was the Italian sports minister who waded into those murky waters.

Unsurprisingly, representatives from Serie A responded in a statement that outlined just how much the top tier of Italian football brings to the country both economically and culturally. Hopefully this is the end of that particular debate, it’s even more tedious than the Messi vs Ronaldo convo.

Read the full story.

10:15 – Kane open to Spurs exit

In the development that Spurs fans must have been dreading, Harry Kane has hinted that he may be looking to move away from Tottenham.

Kane revealed the information in a live chat with Sky Sports on Instagram, saying:

" I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs but I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there for the sake of it. "

His bags might as well already be packed

Read the full story.

09:30 - Premier League plans 'World Cup' season finish

According to a report in the Independent, the Premier League is considering a season finale that will look a little like the World Cup.

Our report is here, which summarises that players will be kept in hotels, isolated from their families, for the remaining 92 fixtures, which would be broadcast several times a day over June and July.

09:20 - Gundogan happy for Liverpool to take title

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is content for Liverpool to be awarded the title if the . Quite what his manager and team-mates think about that remains to be seen.

Read the full story.

09:00 - Good morning

Could there be a 'World Cup' style end to the Premier League season? Or will the title just be awarded to Liverpool? The debates continue to rage as European sport starts another week in lockdown. We'll be bringing you the latest right here.