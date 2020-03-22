LIVE: Coronavirus in sport latest – IOC rules out cancelling Olympics

19:35 - Full story on IOC statement...

We've got the full story on that statement from Thomas Bach today about Tokyo 2020, which you can cast your eye over here.

To summarise, cancellation is off the cards but plans could be put in place for a possible postponement. A decision is expected in the next four weeks.

19:05 - Olympic decision due 'in the next four weeks'

More here from Thomas Bach after that IOC meeting today. Whilst cancellation has been ruled out, the president says that a decision on either pressing ahead or postponing is likely to come some time in the next four weeks.

"A decision about a postponement today could not determine a new date for the Olympic Games because of the uncertain developments in both directions: an improvement, as we are seeing in a number of countries thanks to the severe measures being taken, or a deteriorating situation in other countries.

"Together with all the stakeholders, we have started detailed discussions today to complete our assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including a scenario of postponement.

" We are working very hard, and we are confident that we will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks."

18:50 - 'Final decision on Tokyo would be premature' says Bach

IOC president Thomas Bach has more to say here about today's declaration that the Games won't be cancelled and that plans could be drawn up for postponement options.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of the virus in different countries on different continents," said Bach.

" Our basis of information today is that a final decision about the date of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 now would still be premature."

18:20 - IOC rules out cancelling Olympics

The International Olympic Committee have ruled out a cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and remain hopeful that the Games could continue as scheduled.

However, in a statement made by president Thomas Bach, the IOC have accepted that they will consider postponement options in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the one hand, there are significant improvements in Japan where the people are warmly welcoming the Olympic flame,” Bach wrote in an open letter to athletes. “

“This could strengthen our confidence in our Japanese hosts that we could, with certain safety restrictions, organise Olympic Games in the country whilst respecting our principle of safeguarding the health of everyone involved."

17:45 - Premier League could be screened every day

The Premier League could resume before coronavirus restrictions are lifted, according to Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens.

Speaking to the BBC, Semmes said that matches could be shown daily on television while people are still confined to their homes and that the season needs to be completed before the end of June to avoid legal difficulties.

"We have to do what is right and safe for the general public," he said.

"When everybody is safe and we're not using up NHS and police resources, the government would like us to get back to playing because we are entertainment and a sign that the country is coming back to normal.

17:00 - Cellino calls for Serie A cancellation

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has called for the Serie A season to be cancelled due to “the plague” of coronavirus.

Italy is in lockdown, with more than 4,800 people having been killed there by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You don’t have to think about when to start again, but if you survive,” he told Corriere Dello Sport. “Everything has to be moved to the next season. It is time for realism, gentlemen. This is the plague.

“You can no longer play this year. Think about the next one. Some people still does not realise what is happening, and those people are worse than the virus. I don’t believe in miracles, I stopped doing it long ago. We reset.”

16:15 - Dybala tests positive

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala confirmed via Instagram that he and his girlfriend have both tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the third Juve player to contract the virus.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages", Dybala said.

According to various reports in Chile, Argentina and Italy, the Argentina international had previously denied that he had contracted the disease. Covid-19 has a long incubation period, meaning it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop.

15:30 - Manchester United wish Marouane Fellaini well

Fellaini vows to return to football in a Twitter post earlier today and is wished well by his former team. That's nice.

14:45 - Dubai Cup postponed

Another inevitable postponement, unfortunately, as the Dubai World Cup is postponed to next year.

12:30 - Aussie Rules cancelled until further notice

Catching up with a bit of overnight news now, which is that The Australian Football League's (AFL) attempt to forge on with the season behind closed doors has lasted just one round before it was shut down on Sunday.

10:50 - Barca stars to take a pay cut?

A report doing the rounds this morning suggests that Barcelona's senior players are "receptive" to a pay cut in order to help the club as a global financial crisis deepens. Read the full story

10:15 - Fellaini tests positive for Covid-19

The big news story this morning is that former Manchester United midfielder and Belgium International, Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for Covid-19. Read the full story here.

10:00 - Good morning!

We're back with today's latest coverage of the coronavirus goings on in sport.

22:14 - Sport Latest ends

Unless a huge story breaks in the next hour, this will be the last post in the liveblog tonight, but we'll be restarting tomorrow morning.

21:30 - Lorenzo Sanz dies

Former Real Madrid head Lorenzo Sanz has died, in a case believed to be linked to the coronavirus pandemic which has struck Spain, and Madrid in particular, extremely hard in recent weeks.

More here.

20:17 - Maldini and son test positive

Paolo Maldini and Daniel Maldini - a current AC Milan player and Paolo's son - have tested positive for coronavirus. You can read more about that here.

18:57 - Dybala has coronavirus

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but is displaying no symptoms, according to this story.

18:21 - We can finish Premier League by June

It may be seen in the future as something of a 'done by Christmas' moment, but Martin Semmens has told the BBC the Premier League are planning to finish the season by June if possible.

More here.

17:43 - How the league could be extended by two more months

The Telegraph newspaper reports that there is a way in which the Premier League could buy more time to complete the season.

The seventh placed side in the Premier League would normally qualify for the Europa League, but the two places above seventh would not need to start their Europa League games until mid-September. By giving up the seventh spot, that would allow the Premier League to delay the start of next season's, er, season.

17:23 - Barca players consider wage cuts

The Daily Mail report that Barcelona's executives are considering slashing the wage bill for both players and staff, but there could be a lifeline as players may step in to protect ancillary staff. The report says:

Barcelona directors held a video-link meeting on Friday where the possibility of cutting players' salaries was discussed. But putting such drastic measures in practice will be complicated. Renegotiating deals with individual players and cutting salaries but increasing length of contracts could work in some cases.

But the club believe players could take the initiative themselves, especially in view of the way the non-playing staff are likely to be hard hit by measures set to be announced in the coming days.

16:36 - Lewandowski donation

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, has together with his wife Anna donate a million euros to the coronavirus effort.

16:10 - Brady backs down

West Ham director Karren Brady has written in the Sun to deny that she wants the season written off already - something that would help keep her team in the Premier League.

She wrote: "I did NOT say (and I ask you to please go back and read what I actually said) the season should be declared null and void now.

"I said that was an option only if the season could not be completed — but of course we hope it will be.

"What you need to know is that we are doing everything we can to ensure the season does continue — and that all domestic and European matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.”

15:20 - Wu Lei tests positive for coronavirus

The Chinese Football Association announced on Saturday that Wu, who plays for Espanyol in La Liga, had contracted the coronavirus and the 28-year-old confirmed he is now self-isolating.

"Dear fans, as you might already know I indeed have got the virus," said the striker, who joined the Spanish club last January from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

"Now I'm at home in self-quarantine. Mentally, I'm very well and my symptoms have almost all gone," he added in a video on Weibo.

Read the full story

14:50 - McManus urges World Championships to stay at the Crucible

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport, Alan McManus says he fears for the future of the World Championships if the sport's organisers opt to move it away from the Crucible for a year due to the Coronavirus. And he also offers snooker fans and tournament organisers some advice for the coming months, telling Eurosport reporter Desmond Kane:

" I think we’ve all got to batten down the hatches, and do the right thing by society by staying indoors for a while. It is hopefully a short time to help other people in the country, but we have to think about the bigger picture rather than self-interest. "

Read the full feature - McManus: Moving World Championship could spell end for Crucible as host venue

14:00 – Lewis Hamilton self-isolates

Lewis Hamilton says he has been in self-isolation in response to the news that Idris Elba was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, after being pictured at an event with the actor.

The F1 star has turned down the option of a test due to his lack of symptoms amid concerns over a limited supply of tests for those in greater need.

Read The Full Story

13:00 – Noisy neighbours join forces

These unprecedented times are changing behaviours across society, and in a positive outcome Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City have joined forces to donate £100,000 to help support food banks around the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read The Full Story

12:00 – WADA admits doping controls may be hit

In a rather concerning development, the president of WADA has admitted that the coronavirus pandemic may well have an impact on doping controls. In a statement, Witold Banka said:

" The sports world is dealing with an unprecedented situation. COVID-19 has forced all anti-doping stakeholders, including WADA, to adjust the way daily operations are conducted. "

Read The Full Story

11:00 – What might a revamped cycling season look like?

With the Spring Classics and Giro d’Italia already postponed due to coronavirus, our cycling expert Felix Lowe looks at how the sport might adapt its calendar to rearrange key events.

Blazin' Saddles: How to salvage a post-Covid-19 2020 cycling season

10:00 – Good morning

The Covid-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc with the sporting calendar (and far more important parts of society too of course). We’ll bring you the latest news surrounding the outbreak, as well as the latest in football news and sport coverage. Stay tuned.