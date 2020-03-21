14:50 - McManus urges World Championships to stay at the Crucible

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport, Alan McManus says he fears for the future of the World Championships if the sport's organisers opt to move it away from the Crucible for a year due to the Coronavirus. And he also offers snooker fans and tournament organisers some advice for the coming months, telling Eurosport reporter Desmond Kane:

" I think we’ve all got to batten down the hatches, and do the right thing by society by staying indoors for a while. It is hopefully a short time to help other people in the country, but we have to think about the bigger picture rather than self-interest. "

Read the full feature - McManus: Moving World Championship could spell end for Crucible as host venue

14:00 – Lewis Hamilton self-isolates

Lewis Hamilton says he has been in self-isolation in response to the news that Idris Elba was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, after being pictured at an event with the actor.

The F1 star has turned down the option of a test due to his lack of symptoms amid concerns over a limited supply of tests for those in greater need.

Read The Full Story

13:00 – Noisy neighbours join forces

These unprecedented times are changing behaviours across society, and in a positive outcome Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City have joined forces to donate £100,000 to help support food banks around the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read The Full Story

12:00 – WADA admits doping controls may be hit

In a rather concerning development, the president of WADA has admitted that the coronavirus pandemic may well have an impact on doping controls. In a statement, Witold Banka said:

" The sports world is dealing with an unprecedented situation. COVID-19 has forced all anti-doping stakeholders, including WADA, to adjust the way daily operations are conducted. "

Read The Full Story

11:00 – What might a revamped cycling season look like?

With the Spring Classics and Giro d’Italia already postponed due to coronavirus, our cycling expert Felix Lowe looks at how the sport might adapt its calendar to rearrange key events.

Blazin' Saddles: How to salvage a post-Covid-19 2020 cycling season

10:00 – Good morning

The Covid-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc with the sporting calendar (and far more important parts of society too of course). We’ll bring you the latest news surrounding the outbreak, as well as the latest in football news and sport coverage. Stay tuned.