LIVE Coronavirus in sport latest: 'We need military to help' - McGregor makes plea to Ireland

22:00 - Premier League plans 'World Cup' season finish

According to a report in the Independent, the Premier League is considering a season finale that will look a little like the World Cup.

Our report is here, which summarises that players will be kept in hotels, isolated from their families, for the remaining 92 fixtures, which would be broadcast several times a day over June and July.

20:20 - Gundogan happy for Liverpool to take title

Manchester City will please his former boss Jurgen Klopp. He is content for Liverpool to be awarded the title if the season is cancelled.

18:45 - Kane considers move away

Not especially relevant to the coronavirus pandemic, but read here how Harry Kane has taken his time off to announce that he would consider a transfer away from Spurs.

17:15 - Marquez brothers hope for MotoGP return

Alex and Marc Marquez took part in a virtual MotoGP race but have said that a) fans need to stay safe and b) they hope once that's assured, they can return to real action.

16.45 - Playing against Atletico was 'criminal' - Klopp

Carlo Ancelotti told the Italian media that cross-town rival Jurgen Klopp felt playing their Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid was criminal, a judgment the Everton manager agreed with.

The Toffees boss was speaking to Corriere dello Sport said: "I spoke with Klopp a few days ago, he told me that the decision to play Liverpool-Atletico was a criminal act and I think he's right.@

16.15 - Spurs allow Son to go home

Son Heung-Min has been given permission to fly home to South Korea for personal reasons.

The star forward is close to recovering from a fractured right arm suffered against Aston Villa last month and will be able to continue rehabilitation on home soil.

Steven Bergwijn has also been given permission to return home, going to the Netherlands for the birth of his child.

15.45 - Ronaldo to give up £3.4 million

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus team-mates are giving up £80 million in salary to help their club over the next four months.

The Portuguese legend is giving up £3.4 milion of his £28 million annual salary up to the end of June.

15.15 - Recber in critical condition

Former Barcelona and Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber has been taken to hospital suffering from COVID-19.

The 120-times capped stopper was taken to hospital on Saturday evening.

14.15 - Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

British boxing's world light-heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde has implored people to stay at home after his father died from coronavirus.

Yarde, who put in a creditable performance in losing to long-time champion Sergey Kovalev in April 2019, announced the news on Instagram.

"My dad passed away from this virus yesterday and he was fit with no health issues," Yarde said.

"I'm not a doctor but I do know if you stay at home you are less likely to catch it or pass it on.

"It's seriously not worth the risk."

13.45 - England cricket stars expected to get 20% pay cut

England's top earners are likely to take home less than the £1 million contracts scheduled for this year.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler were all expected to earn seven-figure sums from their ECB contracts but now face losing up to £200,000.

13:15 - Karren Brady expects training to resume in mid-April, wants season to be completed

Karren Brady expects the current Premier League season to be completed in its entirety, the West Ham vice-chairman has said in her newspaper column.

Brady had been heavily criticised after claiming in a previous column that the season should be null and void.

However, she has changed tack, stating that she expects training at clubs across the land to resume on April 13, adding that games could run into July if necessary.

“When we – all the Premier League clubs - last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible. And that games will run into July, if required, to get the campaign finished.

“This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.

“Players are currently not in training and housebound to comply with social distancing rules currently in place until April 13, when we expect training to restart.”

Karren Brady has issued an apology for West Ham’s predicament (Steve Paston/Empics)PA Sport

The 50-year-old added that eight West Ham players were in isolation.

“Following further Government guidelines, we have eight West Ham players in isolation,' she added.

“Although I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well.”

12:45 - Italian minister to propose extending sports ban to whole of April

Italy's sports minister said he will propose extending the ban on all competitions to the whole of April in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose past 10,000 in Italy on Saturday, a figure that made an extension of a national lockdown almost certain.

"Re-starting matches ... is unrealistic. Tomorrow I will propose to extend the ban on all sports competitions, of all levels and types, to the whole of April," Vincenzo Spadafora told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

Italian minister to propose extending sports ban to whole of April - La RepubblicaGetty Images

Italy's top-flight Serie A football league has been suspended since March 9 and the Euro 2020 Championship was postponed for a year on March 17.

Spadafora said that the suspension should be extended to all training, which has so far not been banned.

The minister added that he would draw up a plan worth 400 million euros for sports associations and amateur clubs and called on Serie A to adopt "a serious willingness to change". He did not elaborate.

"After this crisis, nothing can be like before," he said.

On Saturday, Juventus players, leading the league by one point from Lazio with 12 games remaining, agreed on a wage reduction that will save the Turin-based club 90 million euros.

11:45 - Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold

Professional football is at a virtual standstill across the world bar the Belarusian Premier League, who are still playing football.

That is correct.

The Belarus Football Federation has no intention of cancelling its league that started last month, report Reuters.

The decision to carry on has allowed the Belarus Football Federation to sign a host of broadcasting deals, with Russia, India and Israel have all paid out for the right to watch the league.

Full details can be found here.

11:15 - City suspect Arsenal of CAS approach

Manchester City believe that fellow Premier League club Arsenal are behind a concerted campaign to have their European ban enforced, according to the Sunday Mirror. The paper reports that City think Arsenal led the way for seven other clubs to contact the Court of Arbitration for Sport to insist that City's ban be enforced even if the coronavirus pandemic causes a delay in hearing City’s appeal.

Read the full story.

10:45 - 'We need military to help' - McGregor makes plea to Ireland

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has urged the government of Ireland to deploy the military in support of the police to ensure the public complies with coronavirus control measures.

"Tonight, our defence forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 Gardai (Police) available," said McGregor in a Facebook post.

But only if necessary. However, it is necessary. I urege the government to utilise the military alongside the Gardai and for full 24-hour patrol. We cannot go by chance here."

10:30 - Good morning

Coronavirus continues to dominate all of our lives. Keep it here for all the latest news on how the pandemic is affecting the world of sport.

20:55 - Juventus players accept pay cut

There will be more to follow, with clubs likely to be making similar demands of their players: Juventus's squad and coach Maurizio Sarri have agreed to take a pay cut to help the club over the coronavirus suspension period.

20:28 - Stan Wawrinka is odd

Happy birthday, Stan.

19:35 - Football season may be cancelled - UEFA head

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA's head, has admitted that football's current season Europe could be cancelled entirely.

Meanwhile, the Formula 1 season may continue into January in order to be completed.

17:58 - Players concerns over workload

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Premier League players are concerned over their potential workload when they return to action.

With the league due to be completed by July 30, there are potential instances of three games played over 120 hours, which players worry could cause injury and fatigue.

17:12 - Pedro's Chelsea ordeal

Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro has explained the difficulties he's having as he lives in England while his family in Spain.

'It's hard not to be seeing your children, your parents, your siblings, not having them close by at a complicated, difficult time for us all,' Pedro told the Chelsea website.

'We are in permanent contact on the phone, keeping in touch about what we are up to in isolation and trying to be as close as possible.

'Of course, we would have liked to be there but for safety reasons that isn't possible so for now we are going to stay where we are and try to get through it as best we can.'

16:34 - Iran's first Olympic track and field medallist tests positive

Ehsan Hadadi, Iran's first Olympic track and field medallist, has tested positive for coronavirus, World Athletics reported on Saturday.

More here.

16:14 - Women's football to receive no FA support

The Football Association so far has no plans to give the women's game, including the Women's Championship and Women's Super League, any financial assistance to cope with the leagues' closure.

15:50 - McGregor calls for Irish army

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has used his Facebook page to call for the Irish army to intervene as the country deals with the coronavirus.

He said: "I urge our government to utilise our defence forces.

“Our defence forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 available Gardai [police], but only if necessary. However, it is necessary.

“We cannot go by chance here. Any less than full adherence to these newly put forth methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery to what we are attempting to do, it would put the rest of our great nation in danger.

“We must encourage home workouts and healthy immune-boosting nutritional plans.

“We need meal plans and the necessary vitamins we should be taking to boost our immune systems.”

15:40 - Ramsey donates to Welsh hospital

Juventus midfielder and Welsh international player Aaron Ramsey has reportedly given £10,000 to the Cardiff and Vale Health Charity.

14:30 - Who picks up the bill for the Olympics?

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori has told international federations that deciding who foots the bill for postponing the Games to 2021 will be a "major challenge".

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organisers this week postponed the July 24-Aug. 9 event due to the coronavirus pandemic - the first such delay in the modern Games' 124-year history.

FULL STORY

13:53 - Eight West ham players 'have mild coronavirus symptoms'

Eight West Ham players are in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, according to the club's vice-chairwoman Karren Brady.

"Players are currently not in training and housebound to comply with social distancing rules currently in place until April 13, when we expect training to restart," she wrote in The Sun.

"And following further Government guidelines, we have eight West Ham players in isolation.

" Although I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well. "

13:22 - Osaka supports Tokyo 2020 postponement

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, the poster girl of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, took to social media on Saturday to show her support for the decision to postpone the Games until next year.

FULL STORY

12:45 - Solano apologises for breaking curfew

Nolberto Solano has apologised for breaking a curfew imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus in his native Peru - which saw him detained by local police on Thursday.

The former Premier League midfielder claimed a lunch he attended overran as he planned to get home before the government-imposed 8pm curfew.

"I obviously regret this very much and I ask for forgiveness," Solano told radio station RPP Noticias.

"I am not going to justify it. It's very tough for everyone but the most important thing is our health, without that we can't do anything."

11:45 - Rodgers escaped Peru before airport shutdown

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers barely got out of Peru on March 18 just before the airport closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic Reuters have reported.

Speaking to radio hosts A.J. Hawk, Rodgers' former Green Bay teammate, and Pat McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts punter, Rodgers recounted a frantic exit from South America for himself and three traveling companions.

"That was quite the ordeal," Rodgers said. "Have you seen the movie 'Argo'? You have? The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there was some moments where we worried we were not going to get out."

The group had a private plane, which Rodgers said was crucial to getting out that morning.

11:15 - Emotional Klopp pays tribute to healthcare staff

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was moved to tears after seeing a video of hospital staff singing You’ll Never Walk Alone as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool were on the brink of winning their first Premier League title when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus on March 13.

While there have been concerns about whether the season could be cancelled, Klopp says it would be “embarrassing” to suggest he has any problems right now as he paid tribute to frontline NHS workers.

"I think yesterday I was sent a video of people in the hospital just outside the intensive care area and when they started singing You’ll Never Walk Alone - I started crying immediately. It’s unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit," he told the club website.

“They are used to helping other people, we need to get used to it because usually we have our own problems and stuff. But it’s their job, they do it day in and day out. They bring themselves, if you want, in danger because they help ill, sick and seriously handicapped people, so I couldn’t admire them more and appreciate it more, I really couldn’t.”

11:00 - Good morning

Coronavirus continues to dominate all of our lives. Keep it here for all the latest news on how the pandemic is affecting the world of sport.