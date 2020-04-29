Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…

21:55 - Formula 1 stars wish Captain Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore captured the imagination of the British public by raising almost £30 million for the NHS with a sponsored walk of his garden and a charity cover of You'll Never Walk Alone, which topped the UK singles. And Formula 1 has been suitably impressed by his philanthropic efforts, coming together to wish the World War 2 veteran a happy 100th birthday.

"Not many people get a chance to be a hero twice in your life and you’ve done it," said Ross Brawn, Formula One's managing director.

"Have a great 100th birthday. We’ll be thinking of you. We’re so grateful for everything you’ve done. Well done."

21:15 - Murray and Wozniacki continue to dominate Madrid Open Virtual Pro

Andy Murray and Caroline Wozniacki have continued to dominate the Madrid Open Virtual Pro

20:30 - Sharapova and Serena sign up for Stay at Home Slam

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova have been confirmed for the 'Stay at Home Slam' on Sunday which features a host of athletes and celebrities playing Mario Tennis Aces on the Nintendo Switch.

Serena will play alongside model Gigi Hadid, Sharapova is partnered by Karlie Kloss, Kei Nishikori with Steve Aoki and Kevin Anderson with Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Each team will get $25,000 to donate to the charity of their choice, with the winners receiving an additional $1 million.

19:45 - Moeen Ali backs delay of The Hundred

Moeen Ali has backed a potential delaying of the Hundred, a flagship new limited-overs cricket tournament from the ECB, with the England all-rounder set to captain Birmingham Phoenix, one of the franchises.

“Of course everyone wants us to be playing cricket but if things are not safe it would be very difficult to get players to play. We’d have to get advice from specialists," he is quoted as saying by the Guardian.

At the moment it’s too early. [601] people dying is still a big number.

“That would have to get drastically better for players to consider playing. In my mind there’s probably three to four weeks – maybe a couple of months – for us to start training. It’s a very difficult position.

“Hopefully sport will be back soon but when the time is right, everyone is safe and the players don’t feel like they might get it. With so many people dying around the world – and in this country in particular – it’s difficult for the players to really switch on.”

18:45 - MotoGP hoping for July restart

MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has cofirmed the cancellation of German, the Dutch and Finnish Grands Prix but is hoping to restart in July.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar," said Ezpeleta in a statement.

Ezpeleta had said last week he was optimistic of putting on races from July and he explained that was still the plan but at circuits where they could be held easily without spectators.

"Any of these grands prix without spectators is very difficult to do. It’s for that reason that we’ve decided with the three local promoters to pass onto next year...instead of putting them on a new date.

"Our idea right now is to start at the end of July. Where and when are still to be decided.

"We’re sure our initial program is to start in Europe and race from the end of July until November and see what’s happening, and if the non-European races will be possible after November.

17:45 - Wales coach expects summer internationals to be postponed

Wales rugby union boss Wayne Pivac is expecting his side's engagements with Japan and New Zealand in June and July respectively to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It does seem unlikely and, as each day and each week goes by, that seems more and more the case," Pivac said in a video conference call with reporters.

"But until it is called off, or postponed, we have to prepare as if it's going ahead and that's certainly what we are doing.

"Globally, everyone is going to be in the same boat, so we are not falling behind the rest of the world in that respect, but we are falling behind in terms of the normal training we would have been doing."

16:50 - Fabregas' great grandmother overcomes coronavirus

Cesc Fabregas has announced that his 95-year-old great grandmother has overcome the coronavirus, which has claimed over 24,000 lives in Spain.

"My great grandmother is a superhero, but none of this would be possible were it not for the help of doctors and nurses, who are giving their lives at every moment," the Monaco midfielder wrote on Twitter.

16:10 - Munich to remain a Euro 2020 host

Munich's Allianz Arena will still be one of the hosts for the rescheduled Euro 2020, which is now due to take place in the summer of 2021.

It was reported that certain cities in the multi-host format were reconsidering their status, including Bilbao and Rome, which was due to stage the opening match, although it has since been confirmed that Italy will retain its status.

Nevertheless, a statement on the Bayern Munich statement has confirmed that the Allianz Arena is still a host venue.

14:50 - SPFL chief: Dundee were not offered sweetner

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan has denied claims that Dundee were offered a 'sweetner' to change their vote over ending the season early.

After Dundee reversed their no vote, the lower leagues were called, giving the SPFL the power to end the Premiership early on the same points-per-game basis.

He criticised clubs such as Rangers, who had suggested there decision reversal was a result of wrongdoing.

13:25 - Tokyo 2020 delay costing 'several hundred million'

International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach says the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games means the organisation will have to shoulder "several hundred million dollars" as a cost.

An open letter from Bach to the Olympic movement outlined the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sport and wider society.

"Although it is too early to give an exact figure, we already know that we have to shoulder several hundred million US dollars of postponement costs.

12:15 - WHO adviser: Football should return from the bottom up not the top down

Sports should return from the "bottom up not the top down" when the coronavirus lockdown lifts, according to a public health adviser to the World Health Organization.

Dr Brian McCloskey, who was public health director for London 2012, says he can see how smaller local clubs may find it easier to return than elite level clubs with big audiences, he told BBC Sport.

The bigger the match, the bigger the competition, the more complicated those mitigating actions will have to be - and therefore the less likely it is that they can be done safely. "

11:20 - QPR chief fears EFL clubs are being pushed to the brink

Queens Park Rangers chief executive Lee Hoos has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is pushing EFL clubs to the brink of financial ruin.

Hoos, who has spent 20 years in the game at clubs such as Fulham, Southampton, Leicester and Burnley, described the prospect of second tier clubs going under within months as a 'very real possibility'.

10:10 - Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for 'fourth time in six weeks'

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito'

The Argentine had recently said he was feeling much better after first testing positive last month, but his latest test appears to show he is struggling to shake the virus.

09:10 - Murray: Tennis return not the most important thing

Andy Murray says getting professional tennis up and running once again should not be the priority right now as coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.

The former British number one said stopping the virus from spreading and ensuring the safety of everyone is the most important issue, and that the return of sport should only happen when this is ensured.

“The first thing is to try and find a way to stop the virus spreading and once we have done that we will be able to do more normal things that everyone does rather than thinking about competing at sport." Mrray said after beating Rafael Nadal in a virtual Madrid Masters clash.

“A lot of people want to watch sport again, obviously the athletes and players would love to be playing. When you don’t get to see it for a while maybe people realise how much they love playing it but just because it’s difficult not to have sport just now doesn’t mean we have to speed things up.

“Let’s just focus on getting our normal lives back first and hopefully then all of the countries can sort out the virus properly.

08:55 - Derby players and staff accept 'substantial' wage deferral

Derby County have announced that first-team players, coaches, management and non-furloughed staff have accepted "substantial" wage deferrals to help negate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After rumours of a player resistance to a 50% player wage deferral led by captain Wayne Rooney, the East Midlands club announced they had voluntarily agreed a deferral "considerably more than has been reported in the media" and thanked the England legend for his support.

08:40 - Good morning!

Hello and welcome to another day! Join us throughout the day for Eurosport's rolling coverage as coronavirus continues to impact the world of sport.

20:30 - PSG could play Champions League games abroad

Paris St Germain will look at playing Champions League home matches in another country after the French government on Tuesday decided to end the 2019-20 domestic season, the Ligue 1 club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Tuesday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe earlier announced that professional football, rugby and other league sports would not be allowed to return before September due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country hard.

France has the world's fourth-highest death toll from the virus -- behind the United States, Italy and Spain -- with nearly 23,300 deaths reported.

The French football league is expected to decide in May exactly how to end the Ligue 1 season but European governing body UEFA is considering the possibilities for resuming its Champions League and Europa League competitions.

"We respect of course the French government decision. We plan on competing in the Champions League with UEFA agreement, wherever and whenever it is held," Al-Khelaifi was quoted as saying by French media.

19:00 - Tour de France may have to limit spectators

The Tour de France may have to limit spectators during the first days of the race in order to comply with a ban on major events gathering more than 5,000 people before September, the French sports ministry said.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that major sporting and cultural events bringing together more than 5,000 participants could not be held before September as he announced plans for a gradual end of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown from May 11.

Philippe did not specifically mention the Tour de France, which has been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept. 20 from its original June 27 start date.

"It is too early to say (how this will impact the Tour) but for now this does not imply a postponement nor a cancellation, but it does not rule out arrangements notably in terms of number of spectators," a sports ministry spokeswoman said.

17:30 - Spiralling costs amid coronavirus could spell ruin for EFL clubs

Spiraling wages in the Football League combined with the damaging impact of the long break in play due to the coronavirus pandemic are prompting fears that English clubs outside of the Premier League could go to the wall.

While Premier League clubs hope that a restart in June, albeit behind closed doors, will secure their continued lucrative television revenues, the prospect of playing without fans is a major concern for lower league clubs who receive only a fraction of the broadcast cash.

Andy Holt, the chairman of League One club Accrington Stanley, said on Tuesday that clubs could go out of business if they are forced to play without match-day revenue.

"I want to know how we fund the behind-closed-doors end to this season, also how we operate next season if crowds are still not allowed?

"There's no point even trying for some clubs. It does not work. No point wasting cash now, only to go bust later," he wrote on Twitter.

