LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Neymar and Dani Alves lead donations for impoverished Brazilians

22:00 - Culture Secretary defends decision to let Liverpool - Atletico and Cheltenham go ahead

The culture secretary Oliver Dowden has defended the government's decision to let Atletico Madrid fans attend their side's match against Liverpool at Anfield just days before Spain went into a stringent lockdown, and for the Cheltenham Festival to go ahead, with some 250,000 descending on the hose racing event.

"Throughout all of this we have based what we did on the scientific evidence we received both from Sage [Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] and from the medical officers. I spoke to them twice and they met with the sporting bodies," he told the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

"The analysis was that in these events the risk is the people that are immediately in the row in front of you, the row behind you and either side. Now that risk is as great or as little as it would be if you were watching it in the pub down the road on a big screen, if you were going on public transport to get to the event.

"So the advice that we were given was that, to act consistently, it might be appropriate at a point in the progress of the disease to ban all those sorts of activities and indeed that is what we did.

"But there wasn't a case for singling out mass gatherings from those other things. That is the approach we took."

Paul Townend riding Al Boum Photo celebrates winning the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1) at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2020 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

21:20 - McIlroy: Postpone Ryder Cup instead of playing without fans

Rory McIlroy says that he would prefer to see the Ryder Cup postponed that played behind closed doors, arguing that the competition simply not be the same without fans.

"A Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup," he said of the tournament, which is due to be played across the final weekend of September in Wisconsin.

"It wouldn't be a great spectacle, there'd be no atmosphere, so if it came to whether they had to choose between not playing the event or playing it without fans, I would say just delay it a year and play it in 2021."

20:30 - Serie A not ready to resume training, Lukaku punished for Inter outbreak claims

Serie A clubs are not yet ready to resume training, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said, though emphasising that his government sees football as a key economic and cultural activity. Read the full story here.

Staying in Italy, Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Inter after claiming that as many as 23 of the club's players were suffering from Covid-19-like symptoms as early as January. Read all about that here.

19:30 - Premier League clubs privately discussing ending season

Despite the Premier League publicly insisting that its priority is to complete the season as soon as it is safe to do so, the Guardian reports that many clubs have begun privately discussing bringing the campaign to a premature ends.

There are growing fears about the feasibility of playing a contact sport while there is still a chance of contagion, while players are reticent about being separated from their families for a prolonged period.

The report also states that clubs are wary of the optics of footballers using testing capacity that could be reserved for frontline workers.

18:15 - Woakes: England bug could have been coronavirus

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been left wondering whether the bug that swept through the England cricket camp prior to their tour of South Africa in December was coronavirus, with many of his team-mates and support staff having to quarantine to slow its spread.

“You do look back on it and kind of wonder I suppose. Obviously, we have no idea whether it was or it wasn’t. But my symptoms during that time – and I was stuck in that room for nearly a week – were more gastro.

“There were flu-type symptoms in there as well – whether that was down to dehydration and that side of things I’m not sure. Listening to the other guys, their symptoms were relatively similar. So who knows? Potentially.

“At the same time it would be wrong for us to sit here and say we definitely had it because the symptoms being suggested regarding coronavirus seem to be more with the cough.

“There are obviously fever-like symptoms as well so it’s a tricky one. But of course, it has crossed your mind.”

Woakes also revealed that he would be open to quarantining for a month to allow international cricket to take place behind closed doors this summer.

17:30 - Neymar leads Brazil charitable donation

Neymar and Dani Alves are among the leading players to have donated 2.5 million reais ($463,787) to some of the most vulnerable people in the country, with the Brazilian FA (CBF) meeting their donation.

16:30 - German health minister open to Bundesliga re-start

Jens Spahn, Germany's health minister, says that he is open to the Bundesliga restarting behind closed doors, as long as adequate protections against infection can be made.

"If this can be achieved with a minimised, or as far as possible excluded risk of infection, then it can certainly be done", Spahn said.

Germany is beginning to lift its lockdown measures, but gatherings such as football matches have been banned from taking place in front of fans until August 31.

15:45 - Barrow against season end

An update on the earlier story that the National League is to be cancelled.

Barrow, who were four points clear at the top were against the decision, but accept the outcome as "the right call". Director Levi Gill said: "Obviously we are very strongly against voiding the season. But taken in isolation, it's the right call."

Ninety per cent of the 68 National League clubs voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 season, meaning that a clear majority were in favour.

"The League’s Board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible," a statement said.

14:45 - Merge ATP and WTA - Federer

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer believes "it is time for men's and women's tennis to be united" in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The 38-year-old wants the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to merge, highlighting the fact that it should have been done before now.

"We can come out of this with two weakened bodies or one stronger body," said Federer, who also said that it "probably should have happened a long time ago".

His comments have already got the backing of a number of other players.

13:45 - National League to end season

"Clubs yet to respond still have an opportunity to do so, and the League wishes to include as many preferences as possible before the final voting result is declared."

13:00 - St Andrews Trophy cancelled

The St Andrews Trophy, scheduled to take place in Wales from July 23-24, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the R&A and the European Golf Association said on Wednesday.

The tournament, contested between amateur golfers representing Britain & Ireland and Europe, was first staged in 1956 and has been held every two years since.

"We made this decision to protect the health and wellbeing of the players and everyone involved in the St Andrews Trophy," Duncan Weir, the executive director of golf development and amateur championships at The R&A, said.

The next edition of the tournament will now be played on July 21-22, 2022 in Slovakia.

12:25 - 'Start tennis season in March' - Jabeur and Rubin

Speaking on Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast, Ons Jabeur and Noah Rubin from the WTA and ATP Tours respectively, discuss what should be next for tennis after the coronavirus crisis.

Both players are currently in lockdown in New York after the entire clay-court season had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with the remainder of the calendar very much in doubt.

Watch or listen to the full vodcast here.

11:45 - Martinez: Season not finishing will be 'catastrophic'

Roberto Martinez Image credit: Getty Images

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has said finishing the current season is the only way to avoid severe financial problems for all clubs across Europe.

"You need to make sure that everyone is aware there is a big risk of sending big institutions, institutions of football that have been alive for over 100 years, into a very difficult financial position. That's the reality," said Martinez.

"I think Uefa and Fifa have taken the right approach in prioritising domestic football."

11:15 - Cockerill wants Pro14 resumption

Edinburgh director of rugby Richard Cockerill wants the current Pro14 season finished if possible.

"I think the Pro14 are looking at every avenue, as they would," Cockerill said. "If we can get back playing, whether that's July and August and we play through the summer months and start the new season in September, as clubs across Europe we'll do whatever we can to make it work so we can have a viable game.

"It's important to try and get the season finished if we can, but how that looks I'm not so sure. There's been chat about going straight to a final but I think that would be very harsh, given what's happening, on teams like Glasgow, Ulster, Munster and Scarlets who are all very good sides as well."

10:30 - Ready for an autumn Six Nations?

Six Nations organisers are working on contingency plans to hold a second tournament later in the year, The Rugby Paper has reported. The unions of England, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy and Scotland are holding talks this week, with one of the many potential scenarios under discussion a full 15-match, eight-week tournament to be held in October and November.

"Some people will no doubt throw their hands up in the air and accuse us of devaluing the tournament, but what do they expect us to do?" The Rugby Paper quoted an official as saying.

Ntamack - Wales-France - Six Nations 2020 - Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

10:10 - Darts cancels May and June events

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has cancelled a number of upcoming events, including European Tour matches and the World Cup of Darts.

The World Cup was scheduled for 18-21 June but has been postponed, with the PDC still hoping that the event will still be able to be played later on in the year. Last week the PDC ran its first televised event since the lockdown, with players each playing remotely from their own homes.

9:20 - Spurs players continuing to flout the rules

It seems you can't keep Tottenham players from training, no matter what the government tries to enforce.

Fresh off the back of Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez jogging together, and Jose Mourinho conducting a mini training session on Hadley Common, Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier were out training together. How do we know? Because they uploaded their session to Instagram. Will it give them the edge over everyone else? Dive into our Warm-Up.

Serge Aurier et Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham) face à Manchester United, le 4 décembre 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

8:50 - Arteta pressure over pay cuts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is putting pressure on the club's playing squad to accept a pay cut, with younger players feeling unable to resist his request.

Read the full story, along with the news that League Two looks set to abandon plans to restart the season in the Paper Round.

8:40 - Djokovic wants support for lower-level players

The world no.1 has called on the tennis world to contribute to a relief fund for players struggling financially during the coronavirus shutdown and to show lower-ranked professionals that they have not been forgotten.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

"I am really privileged to be able to use my status of being a top player that can, in this times, raise the awareness of players that are struggling."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic Image credit: Getty Images

Keep tabs with us on the day's evolving news regarding the ongoing pandemic and its subsequent developments.

22:30 - Spain's players not happy with plans to return to work

Players from Spain's leading clubs have expressed concern about returning to work while the coronavirus is still a threat and are against La Liga's plans to hold closed training camps, the association of Spanish footballers' has said.

Captains from all 42 teams in La Liga and Spanish soccer's second division held a video meeting with the players' association on Tuesday to discuss conditions for returning to work.

21:30 - Tennis world offering support to players

After the Big Three's suggestion of the Top 100 helping out the lower-ranked men, the governing bodies and the Grand Slam organisers have weighed in with their own help package.

20:45 - Dutch football season over

The Dutch football season was effectively ended on Tuesday as the government extended a ban on major public events by three months.

The KNVB said it would not continue efforts to try to complete the 2019-20 campaign, but would first consult with UEFA, who have been pushing member countries to try to finish their seasons.

19:00 - Aurier and Sissoko apologise

Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have apologised after training together - and posting on social media about it - despite the current restrictions.

"We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here," they said in a joint statement.

"We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing.

"We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

"We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts."

17:45 - Liga giants pledge money to help other clubs

Clubs in Spain's top two divisions have agreed to give an additional 200 million euros over the next four years to boost Spanish sports and lower league football, the league's organising body La Liga said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since signing a collective broadcasting rights deal in 2015, La Liga has donated 1% of its revenue to Spain's sports ministry.

It has increased this to 2.5% as part of a new agreement, while it has doubled its contribution to the national soccer federation RFEF from 1% to 2%.

The agreement comes after an eight-hour meeting between La Liga's president Javier Tebas and RFEF chief Luis Rubiales, who have had a long-running dispute over how Spanish soccer should be run, and the sports minister Irene Lozano.

"This agreement looks to help sport not just in these moments of crisis provoked by COVID-19 but forever," said the statement.

"This is a structural measure with no time limit which will strengthen the commitment of the professional clubs and La Liga with Spanish sport."

16:45 - Sport needs to return ASAP, says Formula E founder

Sport has to return as soon as possible for the sake of society as the world battles COVID-19 and going behind closed doors is the immediate way forward, Formula E series founder Alejandro Agag said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, whose latest electric motor racing brainchild is the crowd-free Extreme E due to launch next year, said putting on events without spectators could help fight the pandemic.

"Even if it's behind closed doors, and I think we'll have to be behind closed doors, people need entertainment while they're at home," he told reporters.

"If you give them football, if you give them motorsport, if you give them reasons to stay at home, they will stay more happier at home.

"If you don't give them anything, if you don't entertain them, the risk of people breaking the confinement is higher," he said.

15:27 - UEFA have released a statement

UEFA said in an official statement: "UEFA today met its 55 member associations via videoconference and presented an update of the options being looked into by the two working groups that were created mid-March.

"A variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches.

"The funding of National Associations through UEFA’s Hat Trick programme was also discussed with UEFA reiterating its commitment to meeting the payments to member associations as planned.

"There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, but some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions - in case of a cancelled league - have been developed.

"Any decisions on the above topics would be announced after the UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday."

14:42 - Barcelona selling stadium name rights to fight COVID-19

Nou Camp Image credit: Getty Images

Barcelona are selling their stadium name rights for a year and will donate the money from the agreement to combat the global financial impact of coronavirus.

14:06 - Sheff Utd players agree to partial pay deferrals

Sheffield United's players have agreed to take partial wage and bonus deferrals until the end of 2020 to help the club through the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club have announced.

13:38 - Murray to take part in behind closed doors tennis tournament

Andy Murray is set to take part in behind closed doors tennis tournament, organised by his brother Jamie, this summer to fill the void in the tennis calendar left by the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon.

12:13 - German clubs buoyed by potential mid-May season restart

Bundesliga football could be back in May Image credit: Getty Images

German football clubs are hoping a return to action is on the horizon, even if it means playing in closed stadiums, after the country's health minister and regional leaders said matches could potentially resume from May 9.

11:22 - Football secondary during coronavirus crisis - Iniesta

Andres Iniesta Image credit: Getty Images

With Spain one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona great Andres Iniesta says he is finding it tough to watch events unfold in Europe from his new home in Japan.

10:55 - Uran's Tour de France warning

Rigoberto Uran believes only three men's WorldTour teams would likely survive if the 2020 Tour de France was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

09:58 - Ozil predictably singled out

Mesut Ozil Image credit: Getty Images

Are we singling out footballers unfairly? Are we singling out Arsenal players within that? And within that, are we singling out Mesut Ozil?

09:28 - 'Coronavirus has exposed inequality in tennis'

Tennis great Billie Jean King says the financial fallout from the coronavirus shutdown has exposed the unfairness of the sport and that it is important for the top players to lead the cause for change.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

The sport's governing bodies have joined forces to devise plans to provide relief and 12-times Grand Slam singles champion King said the sport had the chance to emerge stronger from the health crisis.

"This is a good time to reset and to have one voice in the sport, which we really never had. We need that desperately," King told the Tennis Channel. "I hope they will all work together more after the COVID-19 situation calms down.

"Maybe some day, and I didn't think it is possible, we might have a Commissioner. I don't know. We are not the biggest sport in the world, we don't have as much money as say soccer. So we need to stick together and everyone needs to help each other.

"The thing that's also good is it shows the inequities that go on. So this is a good time to reset and think about how we want our sport to look in the future. What can we do to make it better, stronger and more secure?

This is a really good chance to have a new normal for tennis.

08:47 - In case you missed it...

Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

Arsenal have announced that first-team players, manager Mikel Arteta and core coaching staff will take a 12.5 per cent pay cut to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners are the first Premier League team to confirm a pay reduction for players.

Coronavirus has decimated the sporting calendar, but those across all sports are uniting to come back stronger. Keep it here for all the latest updates...

