LIVE Coronavirus in sport: No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chief

12:15 - Women's Euros pushed back

Football No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chief AN HOUR AGO

The Women’s European Championship has been put back to 2022, AP's Rob Harris reports.

12:08 - No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chief

Spectators are unlikely to be able to return to football stadiums until next year at the earliest due to the continued threat of the coronavirus, according to Jaume Roures, the head of Spanish media company Mediapro which broadcasts La Liga.

Roures, whose company also manages the international broadcasting rights for the Spanish top flight and broadcasts the Champions League, also predicts the end of colossal transfer fees for players due to the pandemic.

Spanish football stake holders are discussing how and when to start playing matches again in a bid to complete the season and avoid potential losses of one billion euros and their plans involve matches without spectators.

Roures believes supporters will not be able to return to stadiums for the remainder of this year.

"It'll be at least a year before there's a vaccine and we can't put anyone in danger before then, there's no way to have social distancing when you have 20,000 people in a stadium," he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Thursday.

"I'm saying that we won't be starting 2021 with fans in stadiums, unless the scientists of the world can surprise everyone and come up with an accessible vaccine before then, something which scientists say is not possible."

11:20 - Murray says Grand Slam prize money could help lower-ranked players

Andy Murray believes Grand Slam prize money could be distributed better to help lower-ranked players struggling financially.

"Players ranked 250-300 in the world, it's going to be really challenging," Murray, told CNN. "In the last few years, there's been some improvements... but probably not enough."

"Sometimes you see the prize money cheque for the winner of the Grand Slams. And it's like, I don't know what it is exactly, but something like $4 million.

"Could that money be used better and spent elsewhere in the earlier rounds or the qualifying draws or maybe used to grow some of the smaller events?"

10:55 - Arsenal quarter flout restrictions

Arsenal have spoken to David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka after the quartet flouted lockdown restrictions.

09:25 - Pause could prompt rethink - Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes has said the financial difficulties facing clubs amid the Covid-19 pandemic could prompt a rethink of the way they operate.

West Ham are among several Premier League teams to announce player wage deferrals to help their clubs cope with the financial impact.

Southampton, Watford and Sheffield United have also deferred player wages while Arsenal have said their players and coaching staff had agreed to accept a 12.5% pay cut.

"I hope we will all look back and think: 'Maybe we were indulging too much,'" Moyes told reporters in a video conference.

"The people who run football clubs have got to look and say: 'If anything like this happened again in the future, would we be able to survive and get through it?'

"I'm hoping it might help football reset itself when we start up again. We have to make sure that all football clubs are saved. There is no way any club can go under."

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United gives his team instructions as they warm up prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

09:00 - Champions League final in August?

The Champions League and Europa League could be completed solely in August, according to reports.

Champions League and Europa League trophy Image credit: Getty Images

08:28 - Charity golf match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join American football quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a charity golf match next month.

No more details of the event were revealed, but it is expected to be a two-on-two contest, but all proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief.

Play Icon WATCH On This Day in 1997: Tiger Woods wins his first Major 00:01:47

08:15 - July 31 finish for Premier League?

22:00 - Culture Secretary defends decision to let Liverpool - Atletico and Cheltenham go ahead

The culture secretary Oliver Dowden has defended the government's decision to let Atletico Madrid fans attend their side's match against Liverpool at Anfield just days before Spain went into a stringent lockdown, and for the Cheltenham Festival to go ahead, with some 250,000 descending on the hose racing event.

"Throughout all of this we have based what we did on the scientific evidence we received both from Sage [Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] and from the medical officers. I spoke to them twice and they met with the sporting bodies," he told the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

"The analysis was that in these events the risk is the people that are immediately in the row in front of you, the row behind you and either side. Now that risk is as great or as little as it would be if you were watching it in the pub down the road on a big screen, if you were going on public transport to get to the event.

"So the advice that we were given was that, to act consistently, it might be appropriate at a point in the progress of the disease to ban all those sorts of activities and indeed that is what we did.

"But there wasn't a case for singling out mass gatherings from those other things. That is the approach we took."

Paul Townend riding Al Boum Photo celebrates winning the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) (Class 1) at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2020 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

21:20 - McIlroy: Postpone Ryder Cup instead of playing without fans

Rory McIlroy says that he would prefer to see the Ryder Cup postponed that played behind closed doors, arguing that the competition simply not be the same without fans.

"A Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup," he said of the tournament, which is due to be played across the final weekend of September in Wisconsin.

"It wouldn't be a great spectacle, there'd be no atmosphere, so if it came to whether they had to choose between not playing the event or playing it without fans, I would say just delay it a year and play it in 2021."

20:30 - Serie A not ready to resume training, Lukaku punished for Inter outbreak claims

Serie A clubs are not yet ready to resume training, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said, though emphasising that his government sees football as a key economic and cultural activity. Read the full story here.

Staying in Italy, Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Inter after claiming that as many as 23 of the club's players were suffering from Covid-19-like symptoms as early as January. Read all about that here.

19:30 - Premier League clubs privately discussing ending season

Despite the Premier League publicly insisting that its priority is to complete the season as soon as it is safe to do so, the Guardian reports that many clubs have begun privately discussing bringing the campaign to a premature ends.

There are growing fears about the feasibility of playing a contact sport while there is still a chance of contagion, while players are reticent about being separated from their families for a prolonged period.

The report also states that clubs are wary of the optics of footballers using testing capacity that could be reserved for frontline workers.

18:15 - Woakes: England bug could have been coronavirus

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been left wondering whether the bug that swept through the England cricket camp prior to their tour of South Africa in December was coronavirus, with many of his team-mates and support staff having to quarantine to slow its spread.

“You do look back on it and kind of wonder I suppose. Obviously, we have no idea whether it was or it wasn’t. But my symptoms during that time – and I was stuck in that room for nearly a week – were more gastro.

“There were flu-type symptoms in there as well – whether that was down to dehydration and that side of things I’m not sure. Listening to the other guys, their symptoms were relatively similar. So who knows? Potentially.

“At the same time it would be wrong for us to sit here and say we definitely had it because the symptoms being suggested regarding coronavirus seem to be more with the cough.

“There are obviously fever-like symptoms as well so it’s a tricky one. But of course, it has crossed your mind.”

Woakes also revealed that he would be open to quarantining for a month to allow international cricket to take place behind closed doors this summer.

17:30 - Neymar leads Brazil charitable donation

Neymar and Dani Alves are among the leading players to have donated 2.5 million reais ($463,787) to some of the most vulnerable people in the country, with the Brazilian FA (CBF) meeting their donation.

16:30 - German health minister open to Bundesliga re-start

Jens Spahn, Germany's health minister, says that he is open to the Bundesliga restarting behind closed doors, as long as adequate protections against infection can be made.

"If this can be achieved with a minimised, or as far as possible excluded risk of infection, then it can certainly be done", Spahn said.

Germany is beginning to lift its lockdown measures, but gatherings such as football matches have been banned from taking place in front of fans until August 31.

15:45 - Barrow against season end

An update on the earlier story that the National League is to be cancelled.

Barrow, who were four points clear at the top were against the decision, but accept the outcome as "the right call". Director Levi Gill said: "Obviously we are very strongly against voiding the season. But taken in isolation, it's the right call."

Ninety per cent of the 68 National League clubs voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 season, meaning that a clear majority were in favour.

"The League’s Board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible," a statement said.

14:45 - Merge ATP and WTA - Federer

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer believes "it is time for men's and women's tennis to be united" in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The 38-year-old wants the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to merge, highlighting the fact that it should have been done before now.

"We can come out of this with two weakened bodies or one stronger body," said Federer, who also said that it "probably should have happened a long time ago".

His comments have already got the backing of a number of other players.

13:45 - National League to end season

Ninety per cent of the 68 National League clubs voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 season, meaning that a clear majority were in favour.

"The League’s Board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible," a statement said.

"Clubs yet to respond still have an opportunity to do so, and the League wishes to include as many preferences as possible before the final voting result is declared."

13:00 - St Andrews Trophy cancelled

The St Andrews Trophy, scheduled to take place in Wales from July 23-24, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the R&A and the European Golf Association said on Wednesday.

The tournament, contested between amateur golfers representing Britain & Ireland and Europe, was first staged in 1956 and has been held every two years since.

"We made this decision to protect the health and wellbeing of the players and everyone involved in the St Andrews Trophy," Duncan Weir, the executive director of golf development and amateur championships at The R&A, said.

The next edition of the tournament will now be played on July 21-22, 2022 in Slovakia.

12:25 - 'Start tennis season in March' - Jabeur and Rubin

Speaking on Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast, Ons Jabeur and Noah Rubin from the WTA and ATP Tours respectively, discuss what should be next for tennis after the coronavirus crisis.

Both players are currently in lockdown in New York after the entire clay-court season had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with the remainder of the calendar very much in doubt.

Watch or listen to the full vodcast here.

11:45 - Martinez: Season not finishing will be 'catastrophic'

Roberto Martinez Image credit: Getty Images

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has said finishing the current season is the only way to avoid severe financial problems for all clubs across Europe.

"You need to make sure that everyone is aware there is a big risk of sending big institutions, institutions of football that have been alive for over 100 years, into a very difficult financial position. That's the reality," said Martinez.

"I think Uefa and Fifa have taken the right approach in prioritising domestic football."

11:15 - Cockerill wants Pro14 resumption

Edinburgh director of rugby Richard Cockerill wants the current Pro14 season finished if possible.

"I think the Pro14 are looking at every avenue, as they would," Cockerill said. "If we can get back playing, whether that's July and August and we play through the summer months and start the new season in September, as clubs across Europe we'll do whatever we can to make it work so we can have a viable game.

"It's important to try and get the season finished if we can, but how that looks I'm not so sure. There's been chat about going straight to a final but I think that would be very harsh, given what's happening, on teams like Glasgow, Ulster, Munster and Scarlets who are all very good sides as well."

10:30 - Ready for an autumn Six Nations?

Six Nations organisers are working on contingency plans to hold a second tournament later in the year, The Rugby Paper has reported. The unions of England, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy and Scotland are holding talks this week, with one of the many potential scenarios under discussion a full 15-match, eight-week tournament to be held in October and November.

"Some people will no doubt throw their hands up in the air and accuse us of devaluing the tournament, but what do they expect us to do?" The Rugby Paper quoted an official as saying.

Ntamack - Wales-France - Six Nations 2020 - Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

10:10 - Darts cancels May and June events

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has cancelled a number of upcoming events, including European Tour matches and the World Cup of Darts.

The World Cup was scheduled for 18-21 June but has been postponed, with the PDC still hoping that the event will still be able to be played later on in the year. Last week the PDC ran its first televised event since the lockdown, with players each playing remotely from their own homes.

9:20 - Spurs players continuing to flout the rules

It seems you can't keep Tottenham players from training, no matter what the government tries to enforce.

Fresh off the back of Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez jogging together, and Jose Mourinho conducting a mini training session on Hadley Common, Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier were out training together. How do we know? Because they uploaded their session to Instagram. Will it give them the edge over everyone else? Dive into our Warm-Up.

Serge Aurier et Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham) face à Manchester United, le 4 décembre 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

8:50 - Arteta pressure over pay cuts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is putting pressure on the club's playing squad to accept a pay cut, with younger players feeling unable to resist his request.

8:40 - Djokovic wants support for lower-level players

The world no.1 has called on the tennis world to contribute to a relief fund for players struggling financially during the coronavirus shutdown and to show lower-ranked professionals that they have not been forgotten.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

"I am really privileged to be able to use my status of being a top player that can, in this times, raise the awareness of players that are struggling."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic Image credit: Getty Images

