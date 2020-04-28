LIVE Coronavirus in sport: No rush to restart football season, says Watford chairman

Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford

Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…

09:15 - Madrid Open continues

Premier League The Warm-Up: Now the government needs football, it’s being asked to do its duty AN HOUR AGO

In the absence of actual tennis, the virtual Mutua Madrid Open continues today. It was just like old times for Andy Murray yesterday.

Play Icon WATCH 'Aghhh, get there!' Hilarious Andy Murray commentates on his own virtual tennis match 00:01:16

Hopefully Rafael Nadal will be fit to resume his campaign on his sofa later.

09:00 - Watford chairman says there's no rush to restart the season

The Premier League must not rush to restart its season and has to ensure there is no additional strain on the NHS, Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said.

The government's cabinet minister responsible for sport has been in talks with the league over a possible resumption in the near future but Duxbury said any decision must be taken keeping the NHS workload in mind.

"I feel uncomfortable at this stage talking about football as a narrative with there being stresses on the NHS and that has to be a priority," Duxbury told a news conference.

"Do I want to resume football? Absolutely... I'll be led by the government. If they say it's safe and we're not going to put pressure on the NHS, then fantastic. But I think we have to be led to make sure that it is safe and that we are not rushing."

Euro 2020 The Debate: Why Poland are ones to watch at the Euros 2 HOURS AGO