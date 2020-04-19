LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Premier League conclusion debated, tennis unites

10:44 - Horner: F1 owners would save teams who risk going under

Christian HornerGetty Images

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Formula 1's owners would protect teams who are at risk financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It could be an enormous blow and at that point the promoter has to decide," he told The Guardian.

"It is their business, they have to decide how do they keep these teams alive because they need teams to go racing.

" The Liberty guys would do whatever they can to ensure that 10 teams are on the grid and competing next year. "

10:04 - 'PL teams should not be relegated if season can't be completed'

BrightonGetty Images

There is unlikely to be any relegation from the Premier League if the season ends with no more play possible because of the coronavirus outbreak, Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has said.

"It would be very difficult to relegate somebody, particularly from the Premier League, if the season hasn't played out," Bloom said.

09:55 - Good morning!

Coronavirus continues to dominate all of our lives. Stay here for all the latest updates on how coronavirus is impacting the world of sport.

16:30 - Vidal in demand

Spanish media organisation Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester United are interested in Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Chilean midfielder is also wanted by Newcastle United and Inter Milan, but the 32-year-old player could yet remain in Spain.

15:30 - Sterling and Alexander-Arnold join eSports league

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold are joining an eSports league while the Premier League is suspended.

The plan is to use the tournament to raise money for the NHS - something that #PlayersTogether will be helping to support

14:00 - India to launch tennis league

India plans to launch a domestic tennis circuit from July to support its players who are struggling financially during the sport's shutdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the country's tennis body (AITA) said on Saturday, reports Reuters.

The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who depend solely on tournament winnings without the chance to earn a living.

12:30 - Arsenal players given support

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has let it be known that the club have provided a psychologist to players to help them cope with the lockdown.

"We have our psychologist who is looking after the players and is always in constant communication with them.

But as well we're having feedback from different people and we're constantly sending information and videos and keeping them busy.

And as well, keeping them close to their job and close to the people that are related to their job, which is us and my coaching staff.

"But we've been having some really good conversations. This time has been really helpful from my side, at least, to get to know the players better, and we are trying to improve our relationship, our communication and the understanding between us."

11:25 - Rojo helps out

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, on loan at Estudiantes, has handed out 200 meals at his home town La Plata.

He said: It was a pleasure to do something small locally to me to help in this unfortunate struggle the world is going through. Of course, we took the necessary precautions using masks and gloves to protect ourselves and others. My neighbourhood is a humble place but it's a very friendly place and I am proud to call it home. The community spirit during this crisis has been really uplifting.”

10:45 - Italian and Brazilian legends team up

Led by Brazilian legend Falcao, a host of footballers from Italy and Brazil's classic 1982 World Cup match have united to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to fight coronavirus in Brazil.

10:15 - Premier League back by June?

Some papers are reporting details and rumoured plans following yesterday's digital conference between Premier League clubs.

The reports suggest that there could be a mid-May pre-season with a month of training to allow for June and July to be used to complete the Premier League. That would allow August to be the month for Champions League football. There are all kinds of logistical and safety concerns of course.

9:15 - Good morning!

Good morning and welcome to the Eurosport coronavirus live blog. We'll bring you the latest news on the impact of the pandemic on sport, and the rest of the headlines.

First up, Rally Liepaja is being rescheduled for some point in the future.

22:30 - Goodnight

Thanks for following the news with us today.

19:30 - MLS extends hiatus

Major League Soccer has extended its moratorium on matches until at least June 8 because of the coronavirus outbreak and is exploring a number of ways to play the entire 2020 season.

All MLS teams had played two of their 34 scheduled regular season games when action was suspended in mid-March as the league implemented measures in response to the pandemic.

18:00 - Murray and Djokovic talk about lockdown

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic are on Instagram Live, talking about how lockdown is going for them. Djokovic is in Spain with his family; it sounds like Murray and wife Kim Sears are enjoying the challenges of home-schooling their children.

15:30 - ATP chairman impressed by tennis's collaboration

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has said he is impressed by the spirit of collaboration among the various tennis governing bodies.

"I've been quite touched by the top players who reached out, the big names expressing really the desire of helping the lower-ranked players," Italian Gaudenzi, a former top-20 player, said in a podcast on Friday. "We're also working and talking with the Grand Slams about it, they may want to join in the effort...

"In a world where we think greater collaboration among the governing bodies is key, I think it would be a great message if we can all support the players in this crisis."

14:35 - Laver Cup will not be played in 2020

The Laver Cup will not be held in 2020 after the rearranged French Open poached their spot on the tennis calendar. The event was plunged into doubt when Roland Garros organisers took the shock decision to move their tournament from May to September, causing a clash of dates with the Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup initially insisted their sold-out event would still go ahead – leaving players on the ATP Tour in a difficult situation – but have now backed down. The fourth edition will now be held from September 24-26 in 2021, with Boston retaining hosting duties.

13:40 - Pepe Reina enjoying isolation life

13:30 - Endurance event organisers to be given guidelines on outbreak prevention

Organisers of marathons and other endurance events involving mass participation are to be provided with detailed guidelines on how to deal with the threat of contagious diseases.

World Athletics said in a statement that it was setting up a medical task force with representatives from the governing bodies of cycling, skiing, rowing and triathlon to draw up the guidelines.

12:45 - Arsenal players to become first in PL to take pay cut

Arsenal players have become the first in the Premier League to agree a pay cut – although they will be reimbursed if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Gunners’ squad will take a 12.5% wage cut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But incentive bonuses have been added to their contract, with the Mail reporting they each will earn £500,000 if they win the 2020-21 Champions League or £100,000 for the Europa League.

12:00 - What next for the Premier League?

Premier League clubs are meeting today to discuss how best to complete the season. These are the floated options:

World Cup-style camps, churning through matches quickly

Play it out normally - for as long as it takes

Stop at 29 games

11:25 - Tributes pour in for Norman Hunter

England World Cup hero Geoff Hurst has led the tributes for Norman Hunter.

10:40 - Hunter dies from coronavirus

Leeds legend Norman Hunter has died aged 76.

The former defender, who was capped 28 times by England and was a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, passed away in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hunter played 540 times for Leeds between 1962 and 1976.

10:10 - EFL likely to return without fans

EFL chairman Rick Parry has confirmed all games across the Championship, League One and League Two will likely return behind closed doors.

In a statement he also says there are plans to show every game live on television or online.

“Unfortunately, I cannot tell you today when football will resume, though whenever we do return, matches are likely to be played without crowds,” said Parry.

“And whilst we are unfortunately without the presence of the hundreds of thousands of supporters who pass through EFL turnstiles each week, we will endeavour to bring live football direct into your homes once it returns.”

09:30 - Bad internet rules out Anderson

Gary Anderson's dodgy internet connection has put paid to his chances of competing in the Professional Darts Corporation's (PDC) inaugural home event.

The competition was set up to entertain darts fans stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will launch later on Friday featuring 128 top players squaring off against each other from their homes using video calls.

But Anderson told The Sun: "I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it's just not reliable enough. It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating."

Gary Anderson won't compete at the PDC home eventGetty Images

09:00 - F1 to start in Austria?

The Formula 1 season could reportedly start behind closed doors in Austria, followed by two races at Silverstone, also without fans.

The BBC say the latest plan was outlined to teams by F1 bosses on Thursday.

The easing of lockdown measures in Austria means its race could go ahead as scheduled on July 3-5. Silverstone would then host the British Grand Prix and a second event with a different title.

However, F1 bosses have said they do not want to start the season if they cannot complete it.

08:30 - Good morning

Hello again. It's Friday, almost the weekend - wooo....

Where better to start the morning than with a read of The Warm-Up, which leads on another day of contemplation for the Premier League.

THURSDAY'S NEWS

22:45 - Top four in La Liga to qualify for Champions League

Before we shut up shop for the night, we can brinng you news that the top four of La Liga will qualify for the Champions League should the season be prematurely curtailed.

21:30 - What next for the Premier League?

Eurosport discusses where we go from here for the Premier League. The league meets tomorrow to discuss its options, which include postponing until the situation allows, introducing isolation camps, or calling the whole thing off.

20:30 - US Open unlikely to be held without fans

While nothing is certain, there is a suggestion that the US Open will not be held if fans cannot be included in the crowd.

19:30 - Formula E suspension extended

The latest suspension affects Formula E, with the Berlin E-Prix now postponed

18:30 - Brailsford optimistic over Froome's recovery

Team INEOS head has been speaking to the Telegraph newspaper over his team's chances.

Brailsford has suggested that the delay for Chris Froome, recovering from shoulder surgery, is allowing him to get in some extra training.

17:35 - Plans for slimmed-down F1 restart

Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky News:

"It can be ready in a very short period of time to fit the (governing) FIA’s criteria," he told Sky Sports television. "So the prospect of being able to run a race behind closed doors is absolutely feasible.

" "I think there is going to be a staged route back into full-on grands prix and there are certain circuits they are talking to about crowdless events, potentially just focusing on TV events for now with limited numbers of people." "

17:05 - Liverpool to help provide free meals

Liverpool, fresh from reversing their decision to furlough staff on state money, have backed a Church scheme that will allow vulnerable people to have meals provided for them.

The church is located opposite the Kop end of their Anfield stadium. While Liverpool have never been short in engaging their community, it is hard to see this as anything other than an attempt to repair their damaged reputation.

16:35 - Turkmenistan league restarts

Provocative news from Turkmenistan.

The former Soviet Union country has already cut off access to visitors from the rest of the world, and reports no cases of coronavirus in the country.

Regardless of the veracity of those claims, they are restarting their football league with fans this weekend.

16:05 - UEFA to discuss restart

UEFA will meet on April 23 for the executive committee to discuss how feasible it is to plan for the return of football.

While Euro 2020 has been put back a year, the body still wants domestic leagues to be completed, and aims for the same with its Europa and Champions League competitions.

15:35 - Steven Gerrard slams SPFL

Scotland's 42 professional clubs voted digitally on a proposal to end the season immediately across the lower tiers and in the top tier Premiership if and when it becomes clear the campaign cannot be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rangers boss Steven Gerrard criticised on Thursday the handling of the vote.

The vote was passed with a majority meaning Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers were declared champions of the Championship, League One and League Two respectively. Rangers, who are second in the Premiership, and bottom side Hearts, who would be relegated, were not in favour of the resolution.

"From afar, the SPFL looks an absolute mess," Gerrard told Sky Sports. "I'm watching ex-players, pundits and reading media and it's getting absolutely battered from pillar to post for the way it's handled things, certainly in the last couple of days."

15:00 - Relief fund from World Rugby

World Rugby has announced a £80m relief fund that aims to help unions as they continue to struggle during the pandemic.

The financial support will be available for SANZAAR and Six Nations unions as long as they meet particular set criteria and require emergency funding immediately.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: "Global sport is facing a crisis never seen before and at this most challenging time we are taking unprecedented action as a sport united to support global rugby, its unions, competitions and players through the enormous challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."

13:30 - Leeds legend Hunter tests positive for coronavirus

Former Leeds United and England defender Norman Hunter has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the club.

Leeds released a statement that said the 76-year-old was "severely unwell" and in hospital. It read: "His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes.

"They would also like to say a huge thank you the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an amazing job 24 hours a day for Norman and all of those currently in their care. As a club, we would also like to thank our fans, the wider football community and the media for respecting the wishes of privacy from the family at this time.

Norman Hunter of Leeds United and England playing against Crystal Palace, in the Football League Div 1, at Selhurst Park on 18th October 1969.Getty Images

12:50 - IPL suspended

The 2020 season of the IPL has suspended until further notice.

A statement read: "Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice.

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

12:10 - Premier League clubs discuss June 30 deadline

Representatives of Premier League clubs will meet on Friday to determine whether a June 30 deadline for resuming the 2019/20 season is feasible.

The date marks the day when a number of players' contracts expire, as well as sponsorship and kit manufacturer deals, with Liverpool's switch from New Balance to Nike being the most high-profile. There is the possibility of rolling contracts being introduced, but players will have no obligation to sign them - just one of the many headaches facing clubs at the moment.

Depending on the outcome of tomorrow's meeting, the deadline should bring some clarity to the Premier League's resumption, as well as how that impacts the 2020/21 season. UEFA has, however, asked leagues around the continent to delay any decisions and give them time to draw up their own proposals.

11:30 - Onuoha: "No desire to come back unless everybody is safe"

Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha has said he won't go back to playing football, even if asked to do so, if he doesn't feel it's safe.

The former Manchester City, Sunderland and QPR defender was speaking to Sport Today on BBC World Service. He said: "Ultimately we’re going through something now which is designed to limit the spread of the virus itself but if nothing changes but then people say you’re now allowed to train why would you then go and train?

Nedum Onuoha has been named QPR's new captainPA Sport

"So I think to be naive in terms of just trying to get back so that you can play some football, from where I’m at in my life with the interest I have with my three children, my extended family and so on, I’ve got no desire to come back unless it’s the absolute right thing to do and things can be put in place whereby you can guarantee that everybody is safe.”

It comes as the Premier League clubs begin discussions on whether to set 30 June as a potential deadline for resuming the 2019/20 season (above).

10:40 - Cricket Australia furloughs staff

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday it has decided to furlough the majority of its staff on reduced pay until the end of the financial year to cope with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read: "The impacts on the sports industry of the coronavirus pandemic are bigger than any one sport. Cricket Australia - like all sporting bodies - is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered."

10:10 - 'Finish this season off' - Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been discussing today how he thinks the current football season can be completed, explaining that this season should take precedent future competitions.

Speaking on the BBC's Today programme, the Blades boss said: "I think for the integrity of the competition and competitions, especially the top end of English football and European football, they'll want to finish the season."

"I believe that there will be an ability next year to adjust, with international breaks, with moving a few games into midweek, and extending the season into next season, that we can and we have that ability through organisation and planning, to finish this season off."

Chris Wilder has worked wonders at Sheffield UnitedPA Sport

9:55 - European Leagues: Football seasons will resume without fans

Clubs across Europe have been hit hard by the stoppage and leagues are now looking at different ways to resume their seasons, according to the European League's Alberto Colombo.

The English Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30 and its clubs are meeting on Friday to review the situation although a resumption in the near future is unlikely with Britain still in lockdown.

German clubs returned to training last week with squads split into small groups and having to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.

9:35 - Katich: "No problem" with delay of Hundred

Head coach of the Manchester Originals Simon Katich has no issue with inaugural competition of the Hundred being postponed until next year.

The Australian told the SEN radio station in his native country: "Given that the Hundred is a new tournament it probably doesn't make sense for it to be played in front of empty stadiums, So there is a lot of speculation about it being delayed until next year. I've got no problem with that. It's probably the way to go."

8:50 - Good morning everybody

How are you all getting on?

The ongoing attempts to minimise the damage cause by the current pandemic has seen some of the UK's major mass-participation events launch a campaign to help charities fill the expected shortfall.

It's estimated that charities associated with events like the London Marathon may lose a combined £4 billion in income. The "2.6 Challenge" launches on the 26th April and will encourage people to create their own sporting mini-events themed around 2.6 or 26. So time to get thinking whether you can run up and down your stairs for 26 minutes or do 26km round your garden. Good luck!