LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Premier League wage row continues

11:05 - PFA says wage cut would hurt the NHS

The players union representing Premier League footballers has questioned the league's call for a 30% player wage reduction amid the coronavirus crisis, saying it would reduce tax revenue for the National Health Service.

Player representatives of the 20 Premier League clubs and officials from the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) union met with the Premier League on Saturday.

The clubs had agreed on Friday to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional wage reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual pay.

The talks on Saturday were not described as a negotiation and no decision was expected to be taken, but the PFA issued a statement which questioned the logic of the league's stance.

"The players are mindful that... the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services - which are especially critical at this time," the statement said.

" Taking a 30% salary deduction will cost the Exchequer substantial sums. This would be detrimental to our NHS and other government-funded services. "

10:21 - Rooney slams Hancock and PL for making players 'scapegoats'

Wayne Rooney believes Premier League footballers have been made out to be "scapegoats" by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the Premier League.

"The first thing to say is that if Derby County needed me to take a pay cut to save the club I would understand and look to support them in whatever way I could," he wrote in his column for The Times.

"And if the government approached me to help support nurses financially or buy ventilators I’d be proud to do so - as long as I knew where the money was going.

"But I’m not every player. I’m 34, I’ve had a long career and I’ve earned well. I’m in a place where I could give something up. Not every footballer is in the same position.

"Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30 per cent pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?

" How the past few days have played out is a disgrace. "

19:30 - Premier League players: Wage cut would hurt NHS

Premier League players have made their transparent play to avoid a wage cut: by saying that a wage reduction would reduce their taxes paid, they have suggested that cutting their wedge would hurt the NHS. It's technically correct.

18:45 - Belgian league angles for European places

The Belgian football association have called off their league, but they aim to keep their European places in the league nonetheless.

17:31 - Mick McCarthy leaves Ireland job

The Republic of Ireland have replaced Mick McCarthy with Stephen Kenny as boss of the national team. The move comes in the closed period before Ireland play their play-offs for Euro 2020.

16:39 - Virtual Grand National set to go ahead

The Virtual Grand National is due to run in 21 minutes. In the absence of any real horse racing for the next few weeks, probably months, there is a computerised recreation of a race. E-Sports could be one of the big beneficiaries of the lull in sport due to coronavirus.

16:13 - Barcelona vice-president recovering from Covid

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has tested positive for coronavirus. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Cardona is recovering, and is the third club staff member to test positive after director of medical services Ramon Canal, and club doctor Josep Antoni Gutierrez.

16:02 - Halep celebrates two-year Wimbledon trophy

Simon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years, reports Reuters. More here.

15:49 - Olympics delay helps banned athletes

The Mirror has discovered that athletes who are currently banned for doping offences will not have their bans stretched to ensure they miss the Olympics rearranged for next year.

WADA confirmed: "Periods of ineligibility imposed under the World Anti-Doping Code are for specific lengths of time and include all competitions which take place during that period.

“There is no provision in the Code for Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs) to cherry-pick periods of time in which the athlete would have more or fewer events to compete in.

“While an athlete cannot choose when he or she would like to be ineligible, an ADO cannot either.”

15:27 - Liverpool furlough staff

Liverpool are the latest club to furlough their staff. More than half of them have been put on leave, but the club will continue to pay some of their wages while the government pays the majority. Given their wealth that's to be expected - but other clubs in similar positions have not done the same.

15:11 - Bundesliga will be completed

Bayern Munich president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed to Spanish newspaper Marca that he expects the Budesliga to be completed.

He said: “The 36 clubs have made this decision, even if it should be after June 30.

“Uefa criticised the Belgian championship, in my view justifiably, for declaring the season suspended. In Germany we all agree: the 36 clubs have decided to end the season, even if it should be after 30 June for political or health reasons.

“National leagues have priority over the cups, this was decided by Uefa. As for contracts that expire in June, the market will have to be adapted.

“With Ivan Perisic, Philippe Coutinho and Alvaro Odriozola, we have three players expiring on June 30th.

“If the season continues beyond that date, it is up to FIFA to find a solution that ensures that they can end the league with their respective clubs. Otherwise, competition would be distorted.”

14:39 - Berbatov: Liverpool deserve the PL title

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov said their traditional foes Liverpool deserve to be crowned Premier League champions and it would be unfair on the Anfield side if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign has been suspended with the league saying it was keeping the restart date under "constant review". Liverpool, who have a 25-point advantage over reigning champions Manchester City and nine games left, need six more points to guarantee lifting their first title in 30 years.

"People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them," Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in four seasons at United told Betfair.

"With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season."

14:10 - Al-Ittihad striker breaks coronavirus curfew, arrested

Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijovic was arrested on Friday for violating the Balkan nation's coronavirus curfew, police said on Saturday.

The Serbian government has imposed a daily 5pm-5am curfew during weekdays and a more stringent weekend ban starting at 1pm Saturdays till 5am on Mondays in order to curb the spread of the virus.

"Prijovic was arrested along with several other people and they've been summoned to the prosecutor's office," national police director Vladimir Rebic told Serbia's state-run RTS television broadcaster.

"They violated the curfew as they were having drinks in the restaurant lobby of a Belgrade hotel after the 5pm deadline and there were more than five people present in total.

"The hotel is also responsible because the measures also prohibit serving food and drinks... except if home delivery is feasible."

Serbia has so far registered 1,476 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 39 deaths.

Prijovic, who plays his club football for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, became the second Serbian player to breach the country's coronavirus measures after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic was caught dodging quarantine.

Criminal charges were pressed against Jovic on March 19 after he left his apartment in a Belgrade suburb, where he was ordered to stay in a mandatory 28-day long self-isolation after returning to the country from Spain.

12:00 - Burnley in trouble if season not finished

This is a worrying statement from Burnley who have said that they will be in big trouble if the season isn't finished.

Guess you can see why the latest Premier League statement has reiterated the desire to finish the league season.

11:30 - UEFA lifts 15:00 blackout

Interestingly UEFA has decided to lift the 15:00 blackout on Saturdays that has long prevented live football being shown at that time in England and Scotland.

It is designed to help when football returns behind closed doors.

But could that possibly be a precursor to a bigger change when things return to normal?

10:11 - Rose hits back at Hancock's PL comments

Tottenham defender Danny Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle, has hit back at UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock after he accused Premier League players of failing to play their part in the coronavirus crisis.

"When I woke up this morning, seeing comments from people at the House of Parliament, we sort of feel our backs are against the wall,” the 29-year-old explained to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Conversations were being had before people outside of football were commenting. All that’s happened is a discussion.

"I just got off the phone to Jordan Henderson about 20 minutes ago and he is working so hard trying to come up with something.

" It was just not needed for people who are not involved in football trying to tell footballers what to do with their money. I found that so bizarre. "

22:00 - LTA unveils tennis support package

The LTA has confirmed the release of a £20 million support package for British tennis, prioritising those worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic which caused the cancellation of the ATP and WTA tour grass seasons.

20:40 - England cricketers agree donations and wage cut

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) has confirmed that contracted England men's players have agreed a donation of £500,000 to the ECB and various good causes to keep the game afloat in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Following a meeting today of all of the England men’s centrally contracted cricketers, the players have agreed to make an initial donation of £0.5m to the ECB and to selected good causes, the precise details of the charitable donation to be decided over the next week by the players," a statement read.

"This contribution is the equivalent of all of the England centrally contracted players taking a 20% reduction in their monthly retainers for the next three months."

Meanwhile, England women's captain Heather Knight has also confirmed that she and her international team-mates have agreed to cut their wages for the coming months.

"All the players felt like it was the right response in the current climate to take a pay cut in line with what our support staff are taking. We know how the current situation is affecting the game and we want to help as much as we can. We will be discussing with the ECB further ways we can help the game in the coming weeks."

19:45 - Jenson Button signs up for Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix

With the FIA again organising a Virtual Grand Prix with the regular season postponed due to Covid-19, Jenson Button is rejoining McLaren. The likes of Charles Leclerc are among the current drivers taking part, with England cricket Ben Stokes representing Red Bull.

18:55 - FIFPRO: Most players can't afford a pay cut

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, the general secretary of FIFPRO, the players' union, has warned that not all footballers can afford to have their pay cut by clubs who are set to experience cash flow problems due to the suspension of football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Most players can only afford a pay cut as much as any other worker," he said. "Their income is not in the range that people assume it to be.

"They are paid much less, often around average national income. Minimum wage players exist around the world and, for them, any cuts can have drastic personal consequences in terms of simply paying rent or buying groceries for their families.

"Juventus has a completely different outlook to the teams in the 17th, 18th or 19th places."

18:20 - Arsenal statement hints at fans at rescheduled games

Arsenal have released a statement about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of the Premier League, hinting that fans could be allowed at the season's remaining matches.

"Please be assured that all match tickets and purchased hospitality will be valid for rearranged fixtures once they are confirmed," the statement said.

The Gunners also remain committed to finishing the season, added: "As a club, we are in full support of the objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches from the 2019/20 season to be played, in order to maintain the integrity of each competition. "

17:45 - Joshua - Pulev fight postponed, say Matchroom

Anthony Joshua's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles defence match against Kubrat Pulev scheduled for June 20 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been postponed, according to the champion's promoters Matchroom Boxing.

16:50 Andros Townsend hits out at health secretary Matt Hancock

Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend has slammed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock, saying his comments encouraging footballers to make a contribution to the national effort to fight coronavirus were merely deflecting from his own failings in funding the NHS.

"Football is trying to do a lot of good," he told TalkSport. "To wake up yesterday and see footballers being painted as villains was a bit of a surprise. The health secretary, deflecting blame on to footballers, I don’t think that is right. His job is the responsibility of NHS workers.

"NHS workers have been underpaid for years. Only 2,000 of them have been able to be tested for coronavirus. This is not right, these people are putting their lives on the line to try and save lives.

"He is coming out and deflecting on to the easy targets, the footballers, and that doesn’t sit right with me."

15:50 - Billie Jean King Tennis Center being turned into temporary hospital

American tennis legend Billie Jean King has shared a snap of the USA's National Tennis Center - named after her and homed of the US Open - being turned into a hospital to help stricken New Yorkers, with the city the worst-hit part of America and a rapidly-developing new epicentre of the pandemic.

The 12 indoor courts at the centre will be turned into 100,000 square feet of supplementary hospital space, while the outdoor showcourts such as Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong, will be used to prepare and distribute 25,000 meals per day.

15:20 - Premier League meeting key points

The Premier League have announced several new measures today, including potential wage reductions for players, helping EFL clubs and donating money to support the NHS.

The key points from today's top-flight meeting of all 20 clubs are:

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

The league unanimously voted to advance funds of £125 million to the EFL and National League.

The Premier League is immediately committing £20 million to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so and the restart date is under constant review.

14:35 - Utd players donate wages to NHS

Manchester United players will donate 30 per cent of one month's wages to local hospitals and health services in the first major coronavirus gesture from a full Premier League squad.

Chairman Ed Woodward approached captain Harry Maguire with the idea, according to the Daily Mail, and it was given full backing by the players.

Read the full story

12:10 - NRL could resume with players living together on island

National Rugby League teams in Australia could be facing the prospect of living together on a remote island in a bid to get the season restarted.

The Australian Associated Press report that the most feasible option is for players to be taken to a remote island location and then shipped to games without any contact with the general public.

11:30 - Russian coach diagnosed with coronavirus

A Russian national boxing team coach has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home from Olympic qualifiers cut short in London last month.

Anton Kadushin, who works with Gleb Bakshi, the 2019 world champion in the middleweight class, wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus.

He said he experienced symptoms including a high temperature on March 25, a few days after returning from the qualifiers, and that he was now at home in self-isolation.

9:40 - PL clubs set to meet

All 20 Premier League clubs will meet via a video conference call today to discuss how and when the season might resume.

The earliest start date - currently set at April 30 - is expected to be pushed back and there will also be talks about playing behind closed doors or using a limited number of locations to play games.

9:20 - Jones happy to take pay cut

England coach Eddie Jones says agreeing to a pay cut during the coronavirus shutdown was an easy decision to make.

Jones accepted a salary deduction of over 25 per cent to help ease the financial burden on the Rugby Football Union (RFU), which is set to lose up to 50 million pounds over the next 18 months.

"I was really pleased with how decisive they were and it was easy to make a decision to follow that," said the Australian. "It's a small thing that you do personally to ensure that we can get through the next period of time and part of that is taking that salary cut."

