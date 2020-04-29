LIVE Coronavirus in sport: QPR chief warns clubs being pushed to brink of financial ruin

Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…

12:15 - WHO adviser: Football should return from the bottom up not the top

Sports should return from the "bottom up not the top down" when the coronavirus lockdown lifts, according to a public health adviser to the World Health Organization.

Dr Brian McCloskey, who was public health director for London 2012, says he can see how smaller local clubs may find it easier to return than elite level clubs with big audiences, he told BBC Sport.

The bigger the match, the bigger the competition, the more complicated those mitigating actions will have to be - and therefore the less likely it is that they can be done safely. "

11:20 - QPR chief fears EFL clubs are being pushed to the brink

Queens Park Rangers chief executive Lee Hoos has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is pushing EFL clubs to the brink of financial ruin.

Hoos, who has spent 20 years in the game at clubs such as Fulham, Southampton, Leicester and Burnley, described the prospect of second tier clubs going under within months as a 'very real possibility'.

10:10 - Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for 'fourth time in six weeks'

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito'

The Argentine had recently said he was feeling much better after first testing positive last month, but his latest test appears to show he is struggling to shake the virus.

09:10 - Murray: Tennis return not the most important thing

Andy Murray says getting professional tennis up and running once again should not be the priority right now as coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.

The former British number one said stopping the virus from spreading and ensuring the safety of everyone is the most important issue, and that the return of sport should only happen when this is ensured.

“The first thing is to try and find a way to stop the virus spreading and once we have done that we will be able to do more normal things that everyone does rather than thinking about competing at sport." Mrray said after beating Rafael Nadal in a virtual Madrid Masters clash.

“A lot of people want to watch sport again, obviously the athletes and players would love to be playing. When you don’t get to see it for a while maybe people realise how much they love playing it but just because it’s difficult not to have sport just now doesn’t mean we have to speed things up.

“Let’s just focus on getting our normal lives back first and hopefully then all of the countries can sort out the virus properly.

08:55 - Derby players and staff accept 'substantial' wage deferral

Derby County have announced that first-team players, coaches, management and non-furloughed staff have accepted "substantial" wage deferrals to help negate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After rumours of a player resistance to a 50% player wage deferral led by captain Wayne Rooney, the East Midlands club announced they had voluntarily agreed a deferral "considerably more than has been reported in the media" and thanked the England legend for his support.

20:30 - PSG could play Champions League games abroad

Paris St Germain will look at playing Champions League home matches in another country after the French government on Tuesday decided to end the 2019-20 domestic season, the Ligue 1 club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Tuesday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe earlier announced that professional football, rugby and other league sports would not be allowed to return before September due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country hard.

France has the world's fourth-highest death toll from the virus -- behind the United States, Italy and Spain -- with nearly 23,300 deaths reported.

The French football league is expected to decide in May exactly how to end the Ligue 1 season but European governing body UEFA is considering the possibilities for resuming its Champions League and Europa League competitions.

"We respect of course the French government decision. We plan on competing in the Champions League with UEFA agreement, wherever and whenever it is held," Al-Khelaifi was quoted as saying by French media.

19:00 - Tour de France may have to limit spectators

The Tour de France may have to limit spectators during the first days of the race in order to comply with a ban on major events gathering more than 5,000 people before September, the French sports ministry said.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that major sporting and cultural events bringing together more than 5,000 participants could not be held before September as he announced plans for a gradual end of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown from May 11.

Philippe did not specifically mention the Tour de France, which has been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept. 20 from its original June 27 start date.

"It is too early to say (how this will impact the Tour) but for now this does not imply a postponement nor a cancellation, but it does not rule out arrangements notably in terms of number of spectators," a sports ministry spokeswoman said.

17:30 - Spiralling costs amid coronavirus could spell ruin for EFL clubs

Spiraling wages in the Football League combined with the damaging impact of the long break in play due to the coronavirus pandemic are prompting fears that English clubs outside of the Premier League could go to the wall.

While Premier League clubs hope that a restart in June, albeit behind closed doors, will secure their continued lucrative television revenues, the prospect of playing without fans is a major concern for lower league clubs who receive only a fraction of the broadcast cash.

Andy Holt, the chairman of League One club Accrington Stanley, said on Tuesday that clubs could go out of business if they are forced to play without match-day revenue.

"I want to know how we fund the behind-closed-doors end to this season, also how we operate next season if crowds are still not allowed?

"There's no point even trying for some clubs. It does not work. No point wasting cash now, only to go bust later," he wrote on Twitter.

