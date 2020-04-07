LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Reaction to Liverpool's U-turn, pressure now on Spurs?

10:39 - From the pool to the bike...

Olympic champion Adam Peaty will take part in a virtual bike race tomorrow to raise money for the NHS. A 100km race on Zwift, with boxer Callum Johnson also taking part.

10:23 - Contract extension for Muller

Some actual non-coronavirus related football news from Germany, where Thomas Muller has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich until 2023!

10:13 - Rangers players, staff defer wages

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the decision by the club's players, directors and staff to defer wages by three months during the COVID-19 pandemic was a "no-brainer".

"The players, directors and staff have shown good leadership and responsibility by doing this voluntarily," the former Liverpool and England captain told the Rangers website.

"It was a no-brainer and the right thing to do. It was unanimous everyone wanted to do this. It's important in these hard times that no one suffers from any financial hardship.

"I think it's important you show respect to all the people at the club whatever your role is, and I think we have shown real good togetherness by doing this."

Rangers said some of their employees would be furloughed due to "extraordinary challenges" from the crisis but would continue to receive their full salary through "top up" assistance from the club.

09:25 - Pressure now on Spurs?

After Liverpool's U-turn, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust have urged their club to reverse the decision to furlough 550 non-playing staff.

09:05 - The Warm-Up

Liverpool do the right thing, but let’s not praise them too much... Read Nick Miller's Warm-Up here.



09:00 - No NBA decision until May

The NBA doesn't expect to have a decision about the status of the 2019-20 season until at least May, commissioner Adam Silver said.

"The short answer is no," Silver told TNT. "Essentially what I've told my folks over the last week is that we should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions. And I don't think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be."

08:45 - UFC heading to 'private island'

Well this is something...

UFC President Dana White has said the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation, which was forced to postpone three events, will resume its calendar with UFC 249 on April 18 and White said he had also found a new venue for that event after the Barclays Center in New York was ruled out.

"I locked this venue up for two months," White told TMZ Sports. "I have this venue for two months, and I'm setting up shop here. We're going to be pumping out fights every week."



With countries locking down borders and tightening travel restrictions, White said he had a way to get his stable of non-U.S. based fighters back in action.

" I'm also a day or two away from securing a private island ... we're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm going to start doing the international fights, too. I won't be able to get all of the international fighters into the U.S. so I'm going to start flying them off into the island and do international fights there." "

08:20 - Madrid Open goes online

Morning, no doubt another busy day ahead after Liverpool announced their furlough U-turn yesterday, with The Open also cancelled.

We'll start today with news of the Madrid Open in tennis...

The world's top tennis players will swap rackets for game controllers this month after organisers of the cancelled Madrid Open said they will stage a virtual competition to raise funds for struggling professionals amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA Premier Mandatory event in early May was one of the events called off.

However, the tournament will now take place on the Tennis World Tour videogame and run from April 27-30, "with the world's biggest tennis stars squaring off from their own homes," the ATP Tour said.

"We have organised a tournament for the professional players that is as true to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open as possible, without them having to leave their homes," Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez said in a statement.

"And its goal is not just to entertain; we want to do our bit during this period, which is so difficult for everyone."

The list of participants will be announced soon, according to ATP.

21:35 - Mancini: Delay could help Italy at Euro 2020

Italy manager Roberto Mancini likes Italy's chances at next year's Euro 2020 tournament. While he acknowledges such a long time without seeing his players is little use, he said:

"If we had played the European Championship in June, we would have had a good chance but maybe we would have faced national teams who are better prepared because they started to rejuvenate the squad before us, or have an long-established team like France.

"But with another year, the lads will have the opportunity to improve in every respect, they will gain experience."

21:00 - IndyCar postponed

As America deals with coronavirus on their own terms, the IndyCar racing schedule has been interrupted. Detroit - a hotspot for the disease - was due to hold a race weekend on the last two days of May, has been cancelled.

20:10 - Brazilian football to pool fines for Covid

In a change from footballers being attacked for conspicuously working hard for their cash, Brazilian football has annoucend that clubs and players will pay most of their forthcoming fines into a pot that will be used to combat coronavirus.



19:10 - Liverpool reverse furlough decision

Liverpool have listened to the cacophanous volume of pelters being aimed their way since they said they were going to take state cash to furlough their workers, and announced they will front up the whole wedge instead.

18:20 - Italian referee sceptical of VAR during coronavirus

"In some cases for the video assistants today, we use narrow spaces, such as vans, where the referees work in a space of two square metres, without a safe distance between them and other workers," Marcello Nicci - the head of Italy's referees' association (AIA) - told RAI television.

17:40 - Heung-min Son begins military service

Tottenham's forward Heung-min Son returned to South Korea given his arm injury and also due to the impact of coronavirus. He has now begun his military service.

16:45 - US Open and Open Championship hit by coronavirus

The US Open has been postponed until November 2020 as it cannot go ahead while the USA deals with the impact of coronavirus.

More severely hit is the Open Championship, which will now hold its 149th edition in 2021, and has been cancelled for the season.

15:49 - Sweden boss furloughed

In order to cope with the financial impact of coronavirus, the Swedish FA have furloughed many of their staff, including manager of the national team, Janne Andersson.

15:32 - Man City announce death of Guardiola's mother

Manchester City have just announced the death of manager Pep Guardiola's mother. The 82-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus recently.

15.15 - The 2020 Open Championship cancelled

The Royal & Ancient golf club has announced the 2020 Open Championship due to be played at Royal St George's on July 16-19 will not take place nor be rescheduled this year.

The venue in Sandwich, Kent will now host the venue in 2021.

15.00 - Southgate to take 30% wage cut

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham has confirmed the governing body's highest earners, including Gareth Southgate will take a significant pay cut.

The coronavirus is likely to cost the FA around £100 million and potentially much more if the crisis continues deep into the year.

"In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the senior management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15%, with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30%," Bullingham said in a statement on the FA website.

14:00 - Luke Shaw has spoken on fate of season

The 2019-20 Premier League season must be scrapped and declared null and void if it cannot be restarted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said.

"Scrap it and start again. Start it again, yeah," Shaw said during the Combat Corona fundraiser for UNICEF, a FIFA 20 competition that was streamed on Twitch.

"It's got to be, you know. If we can't carry it on, it's got to be void."



13:15 - UAE fire Jovanovic amid coronavirus pandemic

The United Arab Emirates have sacked their Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic without a single game in charge as his task of steering them to a pair of major tournaments was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE FA said on Monday.

"The UAE Football Association has terminated the contract of Ivan Jovanovic and his team of assistants, thanking him for his efforts and wishing him success," the governing body said on its official website http://www.uaefa.ae.

"The decision was made based on the recommendation of the FA national teams and technical affairs committee, headed by Yusef Hussain Al-Sahlawi, the second vice-president of the federation and head of the committee.

"The FA board delegated the committee to sign a new technical staff to lead the team during the coming period."

13:00 - German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions

Bundesliga clubs have returned to team training today, with players split in small groups or pairs and kept at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

German football has been suspended for almost a month and the German Football League has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until April 30.

Clubs, however, were given the all clear from their state authorities and the DFL to resume training this week, with champions Bayern Munich deciding to train players in small groups to minimise the risk of infection.

12:15 - Hearn hopes to stage World Championship behind closed doors

If you missed this late on Sunday, snooker may well be ploughing ahead later this summer...

Barry Hearn has revealed he is hoping to stage the rescheduled World Championship behind closed doors with a July 25 start date.

The World Championship was due to start on April 18 and finish on May 4, but has been postponed because of the global coronavirus pandemic.



11:30 - Uproar over coronavirus pay-cuts

From this morning's papers...

Premier League players are set to revolt over proposed wage cuts, according to the Daily Mirror.

While footballers are committed to philanthropic efforts during the coronavirus crisis, they would prefer to make direct contributions to charity themselves but feel that clubs are trying to force them into signing contracts that radically reduce their wages indefinitely, rather than for the duration of the crisis.

All 20 Premier League captains have started a WhatsApp group to coordinate a united response.

10:30 - Kyrgios offers fans 'doorstep drop-off' help

More heartwarming news, you ask? Sure, Nick Kyrgios will gladly oblige...

The Australian tennis star has just posted on his Instagram page promising fans help in these hard times if they need it.

10:00 - Ineos rider Rowe replaces NHS medic's stolen bike

Time for a heartwarming tale (in the end...)

Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe has stepped in and replaced an NHS medic's stolen bike after reading about the theft on social media.

Anaesthetic registrar Dr Tom Roberts tweeted about the theft of his bike while he was on a shift at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, and Rowe responded with the bike to be delivered today.

09:30 - City's Walker faces disciplinary action

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from the Premier League champions after tabloid the Sun said he breached Britain's lockdown rules by hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

City's statement read: "Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

"Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the National Health Service and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can.

"Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days."

There has been plenty of fallout this morning following reports of a couple of Premier League players ignoring government guidelines over social distancing. Let's get started by recapping a few of the top stories on this subject...

Manchester City have issued a statement criticising Kyle Walker following newspaper reports that the England star had a sex party during lockdown

Wayne Rooney believes Premier League footballers have been made out to be "scapegoats" by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the Premier League

Wayne Rooney 'told off by police for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by meeting friend Kyle Walker'

Reminders from the papers that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish also had to issue an apology for ignoring his own social distancing advice

First to recap Rooney's quotes over the weekend to provide balance from the negative reports on footballers in the tabloids...

"The first thing to say is that if Derby County needed me to take a pay cut to save the club I would understand and look to support them in whatever way I could," he wrote in his column for The Times.

"And if the government approached me to help support nurses financially or buy ventilators I’d be proud to do so - as long as I knew where the money was going.

"But I’m not every player. I’m 34, I’ve had a long career and I’ve earned well. I’m in a place where I could give something up. Not every footballer is in the same position.

"Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30 per cent pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?

" How the past few days have played out is a disgrace. "

