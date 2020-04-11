LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Season conclusions debated, furloughing and deferrals continue

09:42 - International Champions Cup cancelled

This year's International Champions Cup (ICC) exhibition has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, the marketing company that owns and operates the competition announced on Friday.



09:10 - West Ham announce wage deferrals

West Ham United became the second Premier League club to announce wage deferrals for their players to cope with the financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after Southampton said their players would defer part of their salaries, West Ham announced a raft of measures that the club hopes will help retain jobs and pay full salaries to non-playing staff.



"I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation," captain Mark Noble said in a club statement.

Manager David Moyes, Vice Chairman Karren Brady and Chief Financial Officer Andy Mollett will take a 30% pay cut.

Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and fellow shareholders will also inject £30m cash into the east London club to deal with the challenges.

"There is still a long and difficult road ahead but we remain committed to doing everything we can to support those most in need, and together we will come through it stronger," Brady said in the statement.

With the Premier League at a standstill, footballers are facing pressure to accept wage cuts. The players union, however, questioned the league's call for a 30% player wage reduction, saying it would reduce tax revenue for Britain's National Health Service.

21:30 - Renault to furlough staff

Renault have furloughed most of their British-based Formula One race team until the end of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with management also taking a pay cut, the French carmaker announced on Friday.

Renault said the engine factory at Viry-Chatillon in France had moved to a part-time schedule from April 6 for a provisional 12 weeks.

"Renault Sport Racing has decided to retrospectively apply for the Job Retention Scheme set up by the British government," it said in a statement.

20:00 - Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

Former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for the coronavirus after being admitted to hospital for an infection, but is asymptomatic according to a statement by the Merseyside club on behalf of his family on Friday.

Dalglish has been in hospital since Wednesday after requiring intravenous antibiotics, but is not in immediate danger.

"He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation's attention at this extraordinary time," the statement said.

"He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family's privacy is respected."

18:30 - FIFA warn against re-starting competitions too soon

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has warned against re-starting football too early amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling FIFA's 211 member associations on Friday that such behaviour would be irresponsible.

Football around the world has come to a standstill with domestic leagues on hold and major tournaments such as Euro 2020 and the Copa America postponed for one year.

"Our first priority, our principle, the one we will use for our competitions and encourage everyone to follow is that health comes first," Infantino said in a statement on Friday which FIFA said was specially aimed at its members.

"I cannot stress this enough. No match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life. Everyone in the world should have this very clear in their mind."

17:45 - ITF urges players to seek local government support

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is looking at ways to help those most severely affected by the sport's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and advises players to claim government support where possible, its chief David Haggerty told Reuters.

The ITF, which is the world governing body of the sport and oversees the Fed Cup and Davis Cup along with a number of lower-level tournaments, has taken a similar approach.

"The ITF, ATP, WTA and Grand Slams have had ongoing discussions during the suspension of play and realise the impact that this is having on not only players but other stakeholders such as nations, tournaments, officials, coaches and spectators," ITF President Haggerty said in an interview.

"We are continuing our discussions to find feasible ways to assist these groups now and when we return to tennis. We would also encourage players to access official government support as a freelance/single employee company in their own countries where possible."

17:00 - Brazil 1982 team to reunite in coronavirus fight

Members of Brazil’s 1982 World Cup squad have reunited to ask their compatriots to work together and donate money to help the country’s overcrowded favelas avoid the worst ravages of the coronavirus.

"The 1982 Brazil team was known for its creativity, union and collective work ethic," Falcao said. "Now we are springing into action for Brazil again."

The former AS Roma and Internacional midfielder said $500,000 has been raised in less than a week.

His appeal is the latest in a series of efforts by leading current and former Brazilian footballers to help the South American nation cope with the effects of COVID-19.

More than 900 Brazilians have died from the virus but doctors fear the death toll could rise exponentially if it gets a foothold in the densely populated favelas that dot most Brazilian cities.

16:15 - Arsenal reach out to community

Arsenal will provide more than 30,000 free meals as well as sanitary and personal hygiene products to vulnerable people in the local community as part of a response plan to the coronavirus pandemic, the club said on Friday.

The Gunners also pledged to donate £100,000 to local organisations and a further £50,000 will go towards a COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"The Arsenal Foundation has joined forces with HIS Church to deliver 15 tonnes of emergency supplies into Islington," the club said in a statement.

"This initiative forms part of our wider community response to COVID-19, which has seen Arsenal in the Community staff volunteer to transport frontline NHS workers."

15:30 - Celtic announce 'significant' voluntary salary cut

Celtic have announced a voluntary salary cut for player, backroom staff and the executive board in a bid to help the club weather the financial storm caused by the current coronavirus pandemic.

15:00 - USA Swimming reschedules Olympic time trials

USA Swimming has announced that it has rescheduled its Olympic trials to June 13-20 next year, but that they will remain in Omaha, Nebraska.

14:30 - French tennis given €35 million support by Federation

The French federation is launching a 35-million euro support plan for French tennis amid the coronavirus crisis, ot has been announced.

"[The money] will serve to help those confronted to serious financial difficulties linked to the health crisis, namely the affiliated clubs, the independent professional tennis teachers, the French players on the professional tour, the international officials and the French tournament organisers," the FFT said in a statement.

14:00 - Sweeney: England Rugby's tour of Japan could be postponed

England's tour of Japan which is scheduled for July could be postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rugby Football Union (RFU) chief executive Bill Sweeney said on Friday.

Speaking on the BBC's Today Programme, Sweeney said: "We could possibly go there in October," Sweeney told BBC. "That's one option, because obviously they'd rather host, they make more money when they host, and we'd come back and play our autumns [internationals]."

Alternatively, he said another Six Nations tournament to make up for the lack of autumn internationals if they cannot host New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Tonga in November due to travel restrictions

"We'd want to do something to fill our gap so we're looking at a range of different contingencies," he said.

13:00 - Maguire makes food donation to elderly

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is helping the elderly and local businesses in his native Mosborough, South Yorkshire. His donation of essential food items will be sourced from and delivered by local businesses, according to the BBC.

12:30 - Former Leeds & England player Hunter hospitalised

Leeds United have confirmed former player and England international Norman Hunter has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

12:00 - Tennis United launched

The ATP and WTA have launched a joint digital show, Tennis United, to fill the void during these tennis-less summer months. It gets underway today on their Facebook and YouTube channels and will feature interviews, discussions and round ups of top social content. Let's hope Andy Murray's 100 Volley Challenge gets a mention.

11:00 - INEOS to deliver hand sanitiser to NHS

More good news! Chemical company INEOS, sponsors the Tour de France-winning cycling team, has started to deliver a million bottles of hand sanitiser to NHS hospitals to help Britain contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released by INEOS on Friday, the company said: "The project brought together the manufacturing and enterprise of INEOS led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the racing team logistics led by Sir Dave Brailsford, the Team Principal of Team INEOS."

Ratcliffe added: "Getting the hand sanitiser into production in just ten days was a huge team effort and Team INEOS, led by Sir Dave Brailsford, have made a great contribution alongside the rest of the Ineos family."

09:30 - Danny Rose continues 'charitable spree'

What, two good news stories to start your day? Step forward Newcastle loanee Danny Rose, who has continued his 'chritable spree' after donating £19,000 to the North Middlesex Hospital and the same amount to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust's charity, to help them fight against the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Clearly feeling a bit more generous than his bosses, then...

He's also donated £10,000 to two domestic abuse charities, SafeLives and Chayn, and recorded a video message in which he said: "If you're worried about a neighbour or friend being abused, if you're a child worried about your parents, I hope you know that response services will still come out - there are still people out there wanting to help."

*Heart eyes emoji*

09:15 - Arteta 'completely recovered'

We open with some much needed good news, which is that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has "completely recovered" following his positive test for Covid-19 in early March. Read the full story here.

Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the latest developements in sport during the global coronavirus pandemic.

21:00 - ITF to furlough staff

The ITF is the latest sporting body to announce that it will be furloughing some of its staff.

19:30 - PFA chief slams government

Gordon Taylor has criticised the government for singling out footballers' wages as a problem in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

18:20 - Tiger Woods stages his own backyard Masters

Tiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the world's top golfers over the next four days - instead he will battle his 11-year-old son Charlie for it over putting competitions.

"We've been able to go out there and compete," Woods said in an interview. "He's got a lot better at throwing the needle at me now and he's accepting it faster and reversing it back. We have a deal, in the backyard generally every night we'll play putting matches and the winner gets to keep the green jacket in the closet.

"Occasionally it's gone into his closet. Primarily it's stayed in mine but the fact he's been able to earn it off me because there are no wins that are given in this family.

"It's been fun to see him tease me about beating me and being able to wear the jacket and have it in his closet where he says it belongs."

17:35 - FA ratify decision to end non-league seasons

Back in England, the FA have formally ended the seasons of Tiers 7-11 in men's football and 3-7 in women's football.

17:15 - Belgian league delay ratifying decision

Belgium's professional soccer league has delayed by more than a week the planned ratification of its decision to cancel the rest of the season, it announced on Thursday.

The Pro League’s board last week called time on the rest of the suspended season, citing health concerns and financial woes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Belgium hard and taken more than 2,500 lives.

The cancellation of the rest of the campaign left Club Brugge as champions with a runaway lead at the top of the standings but left other key decisions, like berths in next season’s European club competitions and promotion and relegation, to be decided by a working group.

The decision was to be ratified by a full meeting of the league’s 24 member clubs on April 15, expected to be a formality after 17 of them had previously signed a letter calling for the rest of the season to be cancelled.

But on Thursday that meeting was moved back without any explanation to April 24, prompting speculation about possible moves to overturn the decision.

15:45 - Players at increased risk of mental health problems says FIFPRO

Professional footballers often live alone in a strange country, far from their families and work in a high-adrenaline profession where they can be heroes one day and forgotten the next.

Not surprisingly, they are prone to mental health problems and the global players' union FIFPRO says the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus crisis will make that worse, with women especially vulnerable.

"Mental health is a huge consideration," FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann told Reuters Television in an interview.

"We have, from studies over the years, seen there are elevated risks for anxiety and different psychological problems for players compared to the general population because it's a tense and precarious employment for most of them and (this) makes it worse."

Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic with domestic leagues put on hold and the Euro 2020, Copa America and Olympic soccer tournaments postponed for one year.

Top players have come under pressure to accept wage cuts to help their clubs through the stoppage, however FIFPRO says this is not an option for many outside the biggest leagues who often struggle to make ends meet.

"We have many young individuals who are on their own, away from their home countries, they often have no family support in these countries and many of them literally have one-year employment contracts," said Baer-Hoffmann. "That creates enormous distress about whether they will have any kind of income coming in at the end of this season."

15:00 - Mata issues coronavirus rallying cry

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, the first member to join Common Goal back in August 2017, said: “This is a really positive step for the Common Goal COVID-19 Response Fund and I would like to thank the UEFA Foundation for Children.

“To overcome the coronavirus and the other challenges facing humanity, we need to coordinate individual efforts and work together as a team.

“I am urging not only my Common Goal teammates, but also all other players and football leaders from around the world to untie and help tackle this crisis, and at the same time, use this as a catalyst to play a key role in tackling the other challenges humanity is facing.”

14:15 - World cycling governing body UCI to furlough staff, reimburse event fees

Cycling's world governing body the UCI said on Thursday it was furloughing its entire staff, either fully or partially, in a bid to "weather the storm" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

13:30 - Man Utd announce support package to aid NHS fight against coronavirus

Manchester United have donated medical equipment and provided vehicles for courier operations to support the National Health Service (NHS) in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

FULL STORY

13:00 - Australia's tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirus

Australia's proposed test tour of Bangladesh in June has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and both boards will now work together to find new dates to reschedule the series in the future.

Australia test captain Tim Paine recently said that it would not take "Einstein" to conclude that Australia's test series against Bangladesh would not take place.

With international travel suspended in most countries to contain the spread of the flu-like virus, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia decided it was impossible for the tour to go ahead.

The two tests in Chattogram and Dhaka between June 11-23 were part of the International Cricket Council's newly launched World Test Championship.

"Postponing the tour is regrettable, but I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position," CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said.

"As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date."

12:15 - Strong words from West Ham's Snodgrass

11:45 - Team GB confirm first batch of athletes who had qualified for Tokyo 2020 retain selection for 2021

The British Olympic Association (BOA) and British Canoeing have today confirmed that the five canoeing athletes already nominated for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will remain as selected to represent Team GB at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games in July- August 2021.

Liam Heath MBE will compete at his third Olympic Games having won sprint bronze in the K2 200m alongside Jon Schofield in London and silver in Rio before being crowned Olympic Champion in the K1 200m three years ago.

The four canoe slalom athletes selected - Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods, Adam Burgess, and Bradley Forbes-Cryans, will all make their Olympic debuts in Japan.

The announcement follows the unprecedented decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by 12 months, which required British Canoeing to consider and confirm with the BOA, that they wished the five nominations to remain unchanged.

11:15 - Wolves players make donation to Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Wolves’ first-team squad, manager and technical staff have demonstrated the club’s one pack mentality by making a six-figure donation to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to aid the city’s efforts against Covid-19.

The donation to the trust, which provides services at New Cross Hospital, West Park Hospital, Cannock Chase Hospital and several community and primary care sites, will aid the work being carried out by frontline services across the city and help part-fund and equip the additional capacity that is currently being built at New Cross.

Wolves captain Conor Coady said: All of us in the squad, the boss and the staff wanted to do something significant to help Wolverhampton and the people of this city at what is a really difficult and challenging time for all of us.

"We receive so much support from the people of Wolverhampton week-in-week-out at Molineux, at grounds up and down the country and even when we meet people out and about, and for us this the least we could do to repay that support. We know the club has been doing a lot of fantastic work to support the city since the outbreak, and we felt we wanted to add to that as a team and show how grateful we are to the NHS for everything they do locally and nationally."

10:45 - Saints first PL side to defer wages

Southampton have become the first Premier League team to announce an agreement with their players, manager and coaching staff over wage deferral during the coronavirus crisis.

Saints have announced measures to help the club and non-playing staff through the ongoing pandemic. Southampton's players, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his coaching staff have agreed to defer part of their salaries for the months of April, May and June "to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve."

The club have also confirmed they will not use the Government's Job Retention Scheme during that three-month period.

10:00 - LeBron hoping for season end

LeBron James among the masses who are holding out hope the NBA can complete its season.

When the NBA halted its season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic,the first-placed Lakers were 5 1/2 games in front of the second-place Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference. The Lakers (49-14) were the only team in the conference to have clinched a playoff spot, and they still had 19 regular-season games remaining.

"I can (hopefully) have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year," James said. "Having a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, I honestly didn't think that we'd be able to come together as fast as we did.

"Having so many new players, so many new pieces, bringing in Anthony (Davis). He spent seven years in New Orleans, so he was coming into a new system playing along with myself and how we would be able to come together. I thought it would take us a lot longer than it did, but I was wrong."

9:30 - Hancock hails players' efforts

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has applauded the Premier League players' initiative to raise funds for the NHS. He had previously criticised players for not "playing their part" by failing to agree pay cuts across the league.

9:00 - County players take pay cuts, waive prize money

England's county cricketers will forgo £1million in prize money and take pay cuts in April and May to help protect the domestic game during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) has said.

With cricket in England suspended until May 28, the PCA also said players had agreed to being furloughed by their counties if they are asked to do so.

"I'm pleased we have reached a collective agreement between the PCA, England Cricket Board (ECB) and the 18 first-class counties," PCA Chairman Daryl Mitchell said. "Like many industries, cricket recognises the challenges it currently faces; the players have been alert to the need for them to play their part.

"The coronavirus pandemic will continue to put financial pressure on the game and this initial two-month agreement will support the game for the period of April and May."

8:30 - Players take on coronavirus - Thursday's Warm-Up

Morning. Let's start with Andi Thomas' look at Premier League players' call to action over coronavirus.

21:30 - Players launch #PlayersTogether

A huge number of Premier League players have announced the lauch of #PlayersTogether, an initiative that claims to be set up to support the NHS and its chariities.

20:30 - Italy gears up for restart

As it appears that Italy is gaining control of the coronavirus spread in their country after weeks of lockdown, it appears that the footballing authorities are planning how and when to restart.

19:20 - Schalke ask fans for help

Bundesliga club Schalke has asked for assistance from its fans. They are entitled to a rebate for their season tickets given the suspension of the season due to coronavirus. However, if fans forego their cash in order to help the club stay afloat, they will be given a special shirt for the gesture.

18:05 - Real Madrid announce pay cut

Real Madrid have announced on their website that players and staff will take a pay cut of between 10 and 20 per cent, depending on the outcome of the season. The move is to preserve cash in the face of dwindling commercial revenue.

17:38 - Contador and Nadal team up to raise cash

Alberto Contador and Rafael Nadal are putting up for sale some of their most important trinkets in order to raise cash for the Red Cross in Spain. Contador is auctioning off his bike used in the 2011 Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, while Rafael Nadal is donating his shirt which he wore when he won the 2019 French Open.

17:22 - Infantino may be open to dual-country leagues

Here is a report on potential changes to football once we return from coronavirus. There are a number of options being raised as possibilities. The first is dual-country leagues, another would be a four-yearly AFCON instead of two years, and there is also the threat of longer international breaks.

16:45 - Paralympics chief acknowledes financial difficulties

"One immediate impact of the Games postponement is change of cashflow,” paralympics chief Andrew Parsons said during a teleconference.

"We have nearly, this week, completed an exercise reviewing more than 150 contracts that are Games-related. One example is the broadcasters; we won’t have the Games until 2021 so some of them already asked if they can delay final payments to 2021, which we can of course understand. All of our partners have been hugely supportive. The message is that we are all in the same boat, impacted by this terrible disease.”

15:45 - Rugby plans restart

Premiership rugby is just one of the competitions that is currently suspended due to coronavirus concerns, but the authorities are considering potental restart dates.

15:00 - 'Timing is everything’ – Haaland on transfers

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport Norway Erling Haaland discusses what he looks for when moving clubs.

14:30 - Liverpool 'target defender who was kicked by ref' – Euro Papers

Liverpool have reportedly identified Virgil van Dijk’s next defensive partner – but would he even consider an offer? It is Wednesday's Euro Papers.

13:55 - Could your club sign Haaland or Sancho this summer?

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are two of the finest youngsters in the game right now – so can Borussia Dortmund cling onto them this summer?

Haaland settled immediately in Germany following his January move from Red Bull Salzburg, scoring a hat-trick on his debut as a substitute, while Sancho has had his best season yet in yellow.

The latest episode of Game of Opinions saw German football expert Tom Mueller (not that one) join the usual cast to discuss the prospects of Dortmund’s brightest stars.

And while momentum is building in the press for the pair to have big-money moves, Mueller insists Dortmund do not have to sell and that the players may not want to leave.

"Even without coronavirus, I think he [Haaland] wouldn't leave," says Mueller.

" His father and him know he's a brand already. They are presenting him everywhere, Alf Inge is giving interviews in AS and Marca saying 'he could be interesting for Real Madrid, he could be interesting for Manchester United'. But they won't say if it's even possible that he could leave this summer. "

"Erling's pretty smart. He knows what he's got in Dortmund and his €75m release fee doesn't click ... until 2021 or 2022 anyway."

Our Dortmund special also covers rising American star Gio Reyna and Real Madrid’s on-loan defender Achraf Hakimi.

13:28 - Mourinho 'accepts' actions went against guidelines

Jose Mourinho has “accepted” his actions did not follow social distancing guidelines after being pictured holding a training session with Tanguy Ndombele on Tuesday.



12:55 - Former Wales international Roberts takes up temporary NHS role

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts has set aside his rugby kit and begun working for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) to help front line workers battle the coronavirus pandemic while the rugby season remains suspended.

Roberts is contracted to South African side Stormers but returned to Wales after the Super Rugby season was suspended due to the outbreak.

The 33-year-old, who graduated as a doctor, will work as a clinical innovation fellow during his temporary assignment with the Cardiff and Vale Health board.

"Although I've never worked clinically, I just thought I could lend an extra pair of hands and an extra brain into helping solve the challenge," Roberts told the Welsh Rugby Union website.

"My role here is to help motivate staff, help the communications team make sure we get the right messages across to the public, and playing my role within an unbelievable team."

12:45 - Italian Olympic 800 metres finalist Sabia dies

Twice Olympic 800 metres finalist Donato Sabia has died from COVID-19 at the age of 56, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Wednesday.

CONI said in a statement that Sabia had been in the intensive care unit of the San Carlo hospital on Potenza, in the southern Italian region of Basilicata, for "a few days."

Sabia finished fifth in the 800 metres at Los Angeles in 1984 and seventh in Seoul four years later. He won the gold medal in the same event at the European Indoor Championships in 1984.

According to CONI, he is the first Olympic finalist in the world to die from the virus.

The Italian athletics federation (FIDAL), which described him as "an extraordinarily talented athlete but, above all, a gentle person", said that Sabia's father had also died from COVID-19 a few days earlier.

"It's a tragedy within a tragedy," said FIDAL president Alfio Giomi in a statement. "Donato was a person who you couldn't not love."

11:16 - British Cycling furloughs 90 roles

British Cycling CEO Julie Harrington has confirmed 90 roles - around a third of the workforce – will be furloughed, with the governing body "planning for a significant drop in income of around £4million".

Harrington also confirms members of the leadership team, including herself, will take a 10% pay cut.

“This is a tough decision we have taken with care. We know that it may mean difficulties for some employees who are being furloughed so we have put in place measures to support them, including offering financial advice and access to learning and development tools," Harrington said.

“Employees who are being furloughed are among those we will rely on to ensure our sport can return with strength and, while they cannot work for British Cycling during this period, they are still part of our team."

10:56 - Some light relief...

Can you name all the Ballon d'Or winners of the last 30 years? I can certainly name two.

10:35 - Serie A retreat to finish the season?

Reports in Italy claim the Serie A are pondering the idea of moving all 20 clubs to Rome and completing the season in around 45 days this summer.

Players and staff would be present in the enclosure, but no fans or reporters would be allowed, according to La Repubblica.

09:30 - Wednesday's Warm-Up

"If sacking Mauricio Pochettino and furloughing an entire workforce didn’t ruffle you, surely pictures of Tottenham players sneaking in some training will tip you over the edge...."

08:56 - Mouratoglou: It's 'revolting' lower-level pros can't make a living

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The tennis season was halted in early March due to the pandemic, leaving players in the lower tiers who solely depend on tournament winnings without the opportunity to earn a living.

In a letter posted on Twitter and addressed to the tennis community, Mouratoglou said the current situation showed how "dysfunctional" the sport was.

"Unlike basketball or football players, tennis players aren't covered by fixed annual salaries. They're independent contractors," he said.

"They're paying for their travels. They're paying fixed salaries to their coaching staffs, while their own salaries depend on the number of matches they win."

08:15 - Mourinho and players reminded of restrictions

Tottenham have issused their players and Jose Mourinho a reminder to follow government coronavirus lockdown restrictions after they were pictured training in a park.

Pictures have emerged from a park in Barnet, north London, of the former Chelsea boss in full Spurs training gear with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also snapped by social media users.

"All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors," a Tottenham statement said. "We shall continue to reinforce this message."

22:00 - World Athletics postpones Olympic qualifying

With Tokyo 2020 pushed back a year until 2021, World Athletics has announced that the window for qualification for the Games has been pushed back. It will now start on December 1 and run until May.

"During this period, results achieved at any competition will not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings," the governing body said in a statement.

21:00 - Cricket World Cup hero Buttler raises over £65,000 for coronavirus effort

England limited overs vice captain Jos Buttler, who enacted the winning run out in the World Cup final and hit a vital four in the famous super over, has auctioned off his jersey for the match on e-Bay, raising over £65,000 for the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity, a lung and heart specialist in London.

20:25 - Canadian Grand Prix the latest to be postponed

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 14, is the latest race to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the season yet to start because of the outbreak.

"At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so," said Canadian Grand Prix CEO Francois Dumontier.

"We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities."

19:45 - Immelman: November masters presents different challenges

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman believes the famous Augusta Court would present a different set of challenges should the event be played in a mooted rescheduled slot in November.

"If you look at the golf course in a bubble, I think the course itself won't play all that differently. They have ways to control it from an agronomy standpoint," said Immelman.

"But playing in November, which I have done a number of times, the scoring won't quite be as low as it has been the last few years."

18:45 - Eredivisie aiming for June return

Dutch football is aiming to return on June 19 behind closed doors following a meeting of clubs, the Football Association (KNVB) and other stakeholders, according to reports.

It is currently hoped that clubs could begin training again in mid-May prior to the resumption.

It follows reports that some leading clubs, including Ajax, would like to see the current campaign ended, despite UEFA's wishes to complete the season.

18:15 - Wozniacki farewell match postponed

Caroline Wozniacki's scheduled farewell match in Copenhagen against good friend and rival Serena Williams has been postponed, despite Denmark ending a phased ending to the lockdown. It had been scheduled for May 18.

17:50 - Italian coaches union slam Serie A wage cut plans

The head of the Italian coaches union has hit out at Serie A plans to cut wages by a sixth if the league can be resumed, or a third if it cannot pick up from its March 9 suspension.

"The declaration of the Serie A League seems improvised to us because we still don't know what will happen to the championships," Renzo Ulivieri said in a statement.

"We would like to avoid controversy because it is not the time. But the tone of the statement, which seems overbearing, is obviously not to our liking.

"It should be remembered, that there are 'other' coaches, instructors, trainers and collaborators employed by football clubs who have merely working incomes, sometimes even below the national average.

"On these incomes, it is inadmissible to think of any reduction."

17:10 - Mercedes ventilator designs made available

The designs for a new ventilator made by the Mercedes Formula 1 team have been made freely available, with 10,000 of the devices already ordered by the NHS.

“Making the design and manufacturing specifications available on an ‘open source’ basis will allow companies around the world to produce these devices at speed and at scale to support the global response to Covid-19," Andy Cowell, managing director of Mercedes, told the official F1 website.

David Lomas, UCL Vice Provost Health, added: “These life-saving devices will provide vital support to the NHS in coming weeks, helping to keep patients off ventilators and reducing demand on intensive care beds and staff."

16:10 - Solskjaer: Players an easy target for politicians

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended footballers after Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested players should give up their wages due to the pandemic.

"For me football is an easy target sometimes," he told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "It's unfair to call on any individual or footballers... I know players do a great amount of work in the community and players are doing a lot to help this situation.

"Discussions are taking place between players and clubs, what kind of contribution they'll make. It's not easy for anyone, and to be called out is not fair for me.

"Mistakes are being made and have been made by loads of people and that's how we learn as well. Now it's about making better decisions... I think we all want to help the NHS, the communities."

15:30 - FA chief: Clubs could die because of coronavirus

Greg Clarke, the chairman of England's Football Association, has warned that clubs across the country could vanish as their finances collapse under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it. The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences, and all business sectors will suffer," Clarke said in a speech to the FA Council on Tuesday.

"We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.

"In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive."

14:40 - Taylor donates £500k

Professional Footballers' Association chief Gordon Taylor has donated £500,000 pounds to the Premier League players' fund for the NHS.

The 75-year-old Taylor, who is reported to have an annual salary of £2.3m, had been criticised for refusing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis while wage cuts for Premier League players and managers are being discussed.

The PFA represents players at all levels of the game in England and Wales, including low-paid lower league footballers.

Sky Sports reported that the PFA has made a separate, £1m donation from members of the executive team to the fund.

13:30 - Financial fair play must continue during pandemic - La Liga chief

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned against relaxing UEFA's financial fair play rules as clubs struggle to cope with a loss of income due to the pause in competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebas has long talked of the need for the need to uphold the financial fair play rules, which oblige clubs to break even and are intended to prevent them from receiving unlimited amounts of money through inflated sponsorship deals.

Manchester City were slapped with a two-year ban from European competition in February for flouting the regulations, although the European Club Association (ECA) has said the break-even rules could be relaxed due to the coronavirus situation.

Tebas expressed his opposition to such a proposal, however, citing the fact that Spanish clubs are owed 350 million euros in transfer fees, due to be paid by September 30.

"It's important these obligations are met, because if these European clubs don't pay Spanish clubs the Spanish clubs may not be able to pay other European clubs," Tebas told reporters via video link on Tuesday.

"That's why it's important for the regulations to continue as they are and no-one tries to make the most of the circumstances and not pay."

12:53 - Henry's message to Norwich U23 player

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has sent a video to Norwich City U23s striker Shae Hutchinson, who suffers from Alport syndrome and is therefore classed as highly vulnerable due to the pandemic.

12:24 - Fukushima Olympic Flame display cancelled

The exhibition of the Olympic Flame, due to remain on display in Fukushima until the end of the month, will be cancelled over coronavirus concerns, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee announced on Tuesday.

In what was intended as a symbol of resilience, the flame went on display a week ago at the J-Village, Japan's national soccer training centre, used as a rescue headquarters during the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2011.

But following the Japanese government's decision to declare a state of a emergency on Tuesday, Olympic organisers have cancelled the exhibition.

The opening stages of the Tokyo 2020 torch relay were supposed to be underway by now, but the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government, under pressure from athletes and sporting bodies, pushed the Games to next year.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the state of emergency on Tuesday, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close.

11:48 - Liverpool will be PL champions 'one way another'

That's according to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin...

"I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled. If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it - theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close," Ceferin told Slovenian outley Ekipa.

"However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined. And, of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool.

" I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title one way or another. "

11:38 - MotoGP postponements

The MotoGP season will not begin until mid-June after the Italian and Catalan races were postponed on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision brings the number of postponed races to seven, while the March 8 first round in Qatar was cancelled.

Italy and Spain, where a majority of the riders and teams come from, are the two European countries worst affected by the virus, with more than 16,000 deaths in Italy and 13,000 in Spain.

10:51 - Bayern social distancing

Great this from Bayern, who honour the social distancing while announcing Muller's extension.

That's Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern, and executive board member Oliver Kahn posing either side of Muller.



10:39 - From the pool to the bike...

Olympic champion Adam Peaty will take part in a virtual bike race tomorrow to raise money for the NHS. A 100km race on Zwift, with boxer Callum Johnson also taking part.

10:23 - Contract extension for Muller

Some actual non-coronavirus related football news from Germany, where Thomas Muller has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich until 2023!

10:13 - Rangers players, staff defer wages

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the decision by the club's players, directors and staff to defer wages by three months during the COVID-19 pandemic was a "no-brainer".

"The players, directors and staff have shown good leadership and responsibility by doing this voluntarily," the former Liverpool and England captain told the Rangers website.

"It was a no-brainer and the right thing to do. It was unanimous everyone wanted to do this. It's important in these hard times that no one suffers from any financial hardship.

"I think it's important you show respect to all the people at the club whatever your role is, and I think we have shown real good togetherness by doing this."

Rangers said some of their employees would be furloughed due to "extraordinary challenges" from the crisis but would continue to receive their full salary through "top up" assistance from the club.

09:25 - Pressure now on Spurs?

After Liverpool's U-turn, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust have urged their club to reverse the decision to furlough 550 non-playing staff.

09:05 - The Warm-Up



09:00 - No NBA decision until May

The NBA doesn't expect to have a decision about the status of the 2019-20 season until at least May, commissioner Adam Silver said.

"The short answer is no," Silver told TNT. "Essentially what I've told my folks over the last week is that we should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions. And I don't think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be."

08:45 - UFC heading to 'private island'

Well this is something...

UFC President Dana White has said the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation, which was forced to postpone three events, will resume its calendar with UFC 249 on April 18 and White said he had also found a new venue for that event after the Barclays Center in New York was ruled out.

"I locked this venue up for two months," White told TMZ Sports. "I have this venue for two months, and I'm setting up shop here. We're going to be pumping out fights every week."



With countries locking down borders and tightening travel restrictions, White said he had a way to get his stable of non-U.S. based fighters back in action.

" I'm also a day or two away from securing a private island ... we're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm going to start doing the international fights, too. I won't be able to get all of the international fighters into the U.S. so I'm going to start flying them off into the island and do international fights there." "

08:20 - Madrid Open goes online

We'll start today with news of the Madrid Open in tennis...

The world's top tennis players will swap rackets for game controllers this month after organisers of the cancelled Madrid Open said they will stage a virtual competition to raise funds for struggling professionals amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA Premier Mandatory event in early May was one of the events called off.

However, the tournament will now take place on the Tennis World Tour videogame and run from April 27-30, "with the world's biggest tennis stars squaring off from their own homes," the ATP Tour said.

"We have organised a tournament for the professional players that is as true to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open as possible, without them having to leave their homes," Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez said in a statement.

"And its goal is not just to entertain; we want to do our bit during this period, which is so difficult for everyone."

The list of participants will be announced soon, according to ATP.

21:35 - Mancini: Delay could help Italy at Euro 2020

Italy manager Roberto Mancini likes Italy's chances at next year's Euro 2020 tournament. While he acknowledges such a long time without seeing his players is little use, he said:

"If we had played the European Championship in June, we would have had a good chance but maybe we would have faced national teams who are better prepared because they started to rejuvenate the squad before us, or have an long-established team like France.

"But with another year, the lads will have the opportunity to improve in every respect, they will gain experience."

21:00 - IndyCar postponed

As America deals with coronavirus on their own terms, the IndyCar racing schedule has been interrupted. Detroit - a hotspot for the disease - was due to hold a race weekend on the last two days of May, has been cancelled.

20:10 - Brazilian football to pool fines for Covid

In a change from footballers being attacked for conspicuously working hard for their cash, Brazilian football has annoucend that clubs and players will pay most of their forthcoming fines into a pot that will be used to combat coronavirus.



19:10 - Liverpool reverse furlough decision

Liverpool have listened to the cacophanous volume of pelters being aimed their way since they said they were going to take state cash to furlough their workers, and announced they will front up the whole wedge instead.

18:20 - Italian referee sceptical of VAR during coronavirus

"In some cases for the video assistants today, we use narrow spaces, such as vans, where the referees work in a space of two square metres, without a safe distance between them and other workers," Marcello Nicci - the head of Italy's referees' association (AIA) - told RAI television.

17:40 - Heung-min Son begins military service

Tottenham's forward Heung-min Son returned to South Korea given his arm injury and also due to the impact of coronavirus. He has now begun his military service.

16:45 - US Open and Open Championship hit by coronavirus

The US Open has been postponed until November 2020 as it cannot go ahead while the USA deals with the impact of coronavirus.

More severely hit is the Open Championship, which will now hold its 149th edition in 2021, and has been cancelled for the season.

15:49 - Sweden boss furloughed

In order to cope with the financial impact of coronavirus, the Swedish FA have furloughed many of their staff, including manager of the national team, Janne Andersson.

15:32 - Man City announce death of Guardiola's mother

Manchester City have just announced the death of manager Pep Guardiola's mother. The 82-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus recently.

15.15 - The 2020 Open Championship cancelled

The Royal & Ancient golf club has announced the 2020 Open Championship due to be played at Royal St George's on July 16-19 will not take place nor be rescheduled this year.

The venue in Sandwich, Kent will now host the venue in 2021.

15.00 - Southgate to take 30% wage cut

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham has confirmed the governing body's highest earners, including Gareth Southgate will take a significant pay cut.

The coronavirus is likely to cost the FA around £100 million and potentially much more if the crisis continues deep into the year.

"In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the senior management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15%, with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30%," Bullingham said in a statement on the FA website.

14:00 - Luke Shaw has spoken on fate of season

The 2019-20 Premier League season must be scrapped and declared null and void if it cannot be restarted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said.

"Scrap it and start again. Start it again, yeah," Shaw said during the Combat Corona fundraiser for UNICEF, a FIFA 20 competition that was streamed on Twitch.

"It's got to be, you know. If we can't carry it on, it's got to be void."



13:15 - UAE fire Jovanovic amid coronavirus pandemic

The United Arab Emirates have sacked their Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic without a single game in charge as his task of steering them to a pair of major tournaments was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE FA said on Monday.

"The UAE Football Association has terminated the contract of Ivan Jovanovic and his team of assistants, thanking him for his efforts and wishing him success," the governing body said on its official website http://www.uaefa.ae.

"The decision was made based on the recommendation of the FA national teams and technical affairs committee, headed by Yusef Hussain Al-Sahlawi, the second vice-president of the federation and head of the committee.

"The FA board delegated the committee to sign a new technical staff to lead the team during the coming period."

13:00 - German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions

Bundesliga clubs have returned to team training today, with players split in small groups or pairs and kept at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

German football has been suspended for almost a month and the German Football League has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until April 30.

Clubs, however, were given the all clear from their state authorities and the DFL to resume training this week, with champions Bayern Munich deciding to train players in small groups to minimise the risk of infection.

12:15 - Hearn hopes to stage World Championship behind closed doors

If you missed this late on Sunday, snooker may well be ploughing ahead later this summer...

Barry Hearn has revealed he is hoping to stage the rescheduled World Championship behind closed doors with a July 25 start date.

The World Championship was due to start on April 18 and finish on May 4, but has been postponed because of the global coronavirus pandemic.



11:30 - Uproar over coronavirus pay-cuts

From this morning's papers...

Premier League players are set to revolt over proposed wage cuts, according to the Daily Mirror.

While footballers are committed to philanthropic efforts during the coronavirus crisis, they would prefer to make direct contributions to charity themselves but feel that clubs are trying to force them into signing contracts that radically reduce their wages indefinitely, rather than for the duration of the crisis.

All 20 Premier League captains have started a WhatsApp group to coordinate a united response.

10:30 - Kyrgios offers fans 'doorstep drop-off' help

More heartwarming news, you ask? Sure, Nick Kyrgios will gladly oblige...

The Australian tennis star has just posted on his Instagram page promising fans help in these hard times if they need it.

10:00 - Ineos rider Rowe replaces NHS medic's stolen bike

Time for a heartwarming tale (in the end...)

Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe has stepped in and replaced an NHS medic's stolen bike after reading about the theft on social media.

Anaesthetic registrar Dr Tom Roberts tweeted about the theft of his bike while he was on a shift at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, and Rowe responded with the bike to be delivered today.

09:30 - City's Walker faces disciplinary action

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from the Premier League champions after tabloid the Sun said he breached Britain's lockdown rules by hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

City's statement read: "Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

"Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the National Health Service and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can.

"Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days."

09:00 - Good morning

There has been plenty of fallout this morning following reports of a couple of Premier League players ignoring government guidelines over social distancing. Let's get started by recapping a few of the top stories on this subject...

Manchester City have issued a statement criticising Kyle Walker following newspaper reports that the England star had a sex party during lockdown

Wayne Rooney believes Premier League footballers have been made out to be "scapegoats" by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the Premier League

Wayne Rooney 'told off by police for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by meeting friend Kyle Walker'

Reminders from the papers that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish also had to issue an apology for ignoring his own social distancing advice

First to recap Rooney's quotes over the weekend to provide balance from the negative reports on footballers in the tabloids...

"The first thing to say is that if Derby County needed me to take a pay cut to save the club I would understand and look to support them in whatever way I could," he wrote in his column for The Times.

"And if the government approached me to help support nurses financially or buy ventilators I’d be proud to do so - as long as I knew where the money was going.

"But I’m not every player. I’m 34, I’ve had a long career and I’ve earned well. I’m in a place where I could give something up. Not every footballer is in the same position.

"Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30 per cent pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?

" How the past few days have played out is a disgrace. "

