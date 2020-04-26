LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Serie A set return date, NRL players make camping trip

Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…

9:00 - NRL embarrassed after players flout lockdown with camping trip

Wolves' Jota says reaching peak fitness a challenge when league resumes

Australia's National Rugby League has criticised two players for an "unacceptable" breach of social distancing rules by having a camping trip in rural New South Wales state.

8:15 - Serie A is set to return on June 2

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) executes a free-kick during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Inter Milan, at the Juventus stadium in Turin on March 8, 2020 Image credit: Eurosport

Good morning. Serie A is planning to return to action on June 2 as Italy prepares to begin the process of phasing out the nationwide lockdown. The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has said that the country will begin to relax social distancing measures from May 4, and the plan is that players of the country's top-flight sides will return to full training on May 18.

