LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Serie A set return date, NRL players make camping trip

Serie A
Image credit: Getty Images
Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…
- Premier League prepares for return with 'hotel lockdown plan' - Paper Round
- Serie A set for June 2 return as Italy emerges from lockdown
- Clubs will not splurge on transfers when football resumes: Woodward
9:00 - NRL embarrassed after players flout lockdown with camping trip
Wolves' Jota says reaching peak fitness a challenge when league resumes
Australia's National Rugby League has criticised two players for an "unacceptable" breach of social distancing rules by having a camping trip in rural New South Wales state.
8:15 - Serie A is set to return on June 2
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) executes a free-kick during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Inter Milan, at the Juventus stadium in Turin on March 8, 2020
Image credit: Eurosport
Good morning. Serie A is planning to return to action on June 2 as Italy prepares to begin the process of phasing out the nationwide lockdown. The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has said that the country will begin to relax social distancing measures from May 4, and the plan is that players of the country's top-flight sides will return to full training on May 18.