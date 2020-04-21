LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Sheff Utd players agree to partial pay deferral, tennis' future debated

John Lundstram of Sheffield United celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane on February 09, 2020 in Sheffield, United Kingdom

Rolling coverage of the latest sport news, focusing on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic…

14:42 - Barcelona selling stadium name rights to fight COVID-19

Football Accrington Stanley midfielder gets 8-game ban for abusing opponent AN HOUR AGO

Nou Camp Image credit: Getty Images

Barcelona are selling their stadium name rights for a year and will donate the money from the agreement to combat the global financial impact of coronavirus.

FULL STORY

14:06 - Sheff Utd players agree to partial pay deferrals

Sheffield United's players have agreed to take partial wage and bonus deferrals until the end of 2020 to help the club through the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club have announced.

13:38 - Murray to take part in behind closed doors tennis tournament

Andy Murray is set to take part in behind closed doors tennis tournament, organised by his brother Jamie, this summer to fill the void in the tennis calendar left by the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon.

FULL STORY

13:10 - Antonio Candreva is missing his travels

The Inter Milan winger is enjoying his time in lockdown it seems!

12:13 - German clubs buoyed by potential mid-May season restart

Bundesliga football could be back in May Image credit: Getty Images

German football clubs are hoping a return to action is on the horizon, even if it means playing in closed stadiums, after the country's health minister and regional leaders said matches could potentially resume from May 9.

FULL STORY

11:22 - Football secondary during coronavirus crisis - Iniesta

Andres Iniesta Image credit: Getty Images

With Spain one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona great Andres Iniesta says he is finding it tough to watch events unfold in Europe from his new home in Japan.

FULL STORY

10:55 - Uran's Tour de France warning

Rigoberto Uran believes only three men's WorldTour teams would likely survive if the 2020 Tour de France was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FULL STORY

10:20 - It's #NationalTeaDay everyone

Celebrate in style like Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has!

09:58 - Ozil predictably singled out

Mesut Ozil Image credit: Getty Images

Are we singling out footballers unfairly? Are we singling out Arsenal players within that? And within that, are we singling out Mesut Ozil?

09:28 - 'Coronavirus has exposed inequality in tennis'

Tennis great Billie Jean King says the financial fallout from the coronavirus shutdown has exposed the unfairness of the sport and that it is important for the top players to lead the cause for change.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

Play Icon WATCH Nadal and Federer talk childhoods, health and rehab in amusing Instagram chat 00:08:38

The sport's governing bodies have joined forces to devise plans to provide relief and 12-times Grand Slam singles champion King said the sport had the chance to emerge stronger from the health crisis.

"This is a good time to reset and to have one voice in the sport, which we really never had. We need that desperately," King told the Tennis Channel. "I hope they will all work together more after the COVID-19 situation calms down.

"Maybe some day, and I didn't think it is possible, we might have a Commissioner. I don't know. We are not the biggest sport in the world, we don't have as much money as say soccer. So we need to stick together and everyone needs to help each other.

"The thing that's also good is it shows the inequities that go on. So this is a good time to reset and think about how we want our sport to look in the future. What can we do to make it better, stronger and more secure?

This is a really good chance to have a new normal for tennis.

FULL STORY

08:47 - In case you missed it...

Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

Arsenal have announced that first-team players, manager Mikel Arteta and core coaching staff will take a 12.5 per cent pay cut to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners are the first Premier League team to confirm a pay reduction for players.

FULL STORY

08:37 - Good morning

Coronavirus has decimated the sporting calendar, but those across all sports are uniting to come back stronger. Keep it here for all the latest updates...

Play Icon

Transfers Forget Sancho, Man Utd chase 'heir to Ronaldo' – Euro Papers 3 HOURS AGO