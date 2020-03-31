LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Pay cuts taking effect, new Olympic dates confirmed

Man Utd 'increasingly confident' over £135m Saul Niguez signing - Paper Round

4:00 - Scotland coach Townsend accepts 25% wage deferral

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will take a 25% wage deferral to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Tuesday.

The head coaches of Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors, Scotland's two professional sides, and the SRU's board of directors will also take a 25% deferral, while chief executive Mark Dodson will take a 30% deferral, the SRU added.

The deferrals will begin on April 1 and continue until Sept. 1, the SRU said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/update-from-scottishrugby.

"We are working extremely hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland through these extremely challenging times," SRU chairman Colin Grassie said.

"We have a huge challenge ahead of us and we will leave no stone left unturned to ensure the long term sustainability of Scottish Rugby and the sport in Scotland."

The board added that all non-essential expenditure at the BT Murrayfield Stadium and other ongoing projects would be put on hold until further notice.

2:45 - German clubs ratify play suspension until at least April 30-DFL

German clubs from the top two divisions on Tuesday ratified a proposal to extend the suspension of matches until at least April 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak, the German Football League (DFL) said.

The DFL had last week proposed the extension from April 2 with the country still in lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The extension no doubt will further affect the clubs' finances, already struggling with the sharp dip in revenue. Last week Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen came together to create a 20 million euros ($21.93 million) solidarity fund to help clubs in the top two tiers stave off a potential financial crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Tuesday it was crucial for the season to be completed as clubs look to minimise the financial damage.

"It is imperative that we play the season out," Rummenigge said. "Both for reasons of sporting fairness but obviously also to keep the financial damage as low as possible

1:30 - South Africa won't reduce player salaries for 2020-21 season

Player salaries for the South African 2020-21 cricket season are safe, but the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic could mean the country's cricketers earn less in the future, Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Jacques Faul has said.

A number of sports teams and organisations around the world have either reduced the salaries of players and officials, or cut their staff numbers in the wake of the virus outbreak that has crippled global sport.

Faul said CSA, who contract players on a yearly basis, will not follow suit, but believed the longer-term prospects for player income is of great concern.

"We have budgeted for the amount. It is a centralised system and both the national team and franchise players are budgeted for," Faul told local media on Tuesday.

"At this stage we will have enough capacity to see us through the season.

"But in the long term, even if we cover this season, we will have to look at what the situation is going to be after that and the financial impact it has.

"In our situation, I cannot see any player getting less money this season, but going forward I can see a situation where players might have to receive less."

12:45 - Burnley make parking facilities available to NHS staff

Burnley have announced they will be making facilities available to the NHS to help with the demands of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club said parts of their Turf Moor home, starting with the Elite Training Centre adjacent to the stadium, will be opened to the East Lancashire Hospital Trust to help it deal with any necessary extra hospital capacity.

The Clarets also said they would be following Brighton's lead in pledging to offer free tickets for NHS staff for future matches, "with plans being formed to recognise and reward the contribution of NHS workers in our region when football is again being played."

Burnley chief executive Neil Hart said in a statement on the club's official website: "The safety and well-being of everyone in our area is our primary concern. To that end, we will willingly allow the Trust to utilise facilities at Turf Moor to help manage their demand in any way we can. "Beyond that, when football resumes we will be paying our own tribute and saying thanks to the key workers of the NHS for the incredible jobs they are doing.

"Final plans will need to be determined around a re-start of the game but we will be hosting a day of full engagement and participation for NHS employees on a match-day in the future."

12:00 - 'No alternative but no cancel Wimbledon'

Two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray says he sees no alternative but to cancel this year’s tournament.

The All England Club is holding an emergency board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fate of the 2020 Championships, with a cancellation widely expected to be agreed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Open has already been postponed, shoehorned into the schedule in late September, and it will be difficult for Wimbledon to rearrange.

Asked whether he thinks a cancellation is more likely than a postponement, he told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4: “I think so, I think for them it is difficult to move the tournament back for many reasons, because you are running into other tournaments.

"I think there are meetings today and tomorrow about what their plans are. That will give us insight into what that means for our grasscourt season but also the rest of the season going forward after that.”

11:15 - Australian union cuts 75% of staff due to coronavirus

The Australian rugby union has stood down 75% of its staff to cut costs and forecast a loss of A$120 million ($74 million) in revenue if the coronavirus wipes out Super Rugby and the Wallabies' test schedule for the entire 2020 season.

The staff will be stood down from April 1-June 30 and remaining staff had been offered "significant" pay-cuts or reduced hours, Rugby Australia (RA) said on Tuesday.

"Today we have had to deliver the hardest news imaginable to our incredible, hard-working and passionate staff, that many of them will be stood down for a three-month period so that the game can survive this unprecedented crisis," RA Chief Executive Raelene Castle said in a statement.

RA is scrambling to keep the domestic game afloat following the suspension of Super Rugby earlier this month, which has cut vital broadcast revenue and match-day gate receipts.

The governing body has already said that the Wallabies' home tests against Ireland and Fiji are "very unlikely" to go ahead in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, placing further strain on the game's finances.

"Our extensive modelling shows that as a code, we could lose up to A$120 million in revenue should it not be possible for any rugby to be played in 2020," said Castle. "Of course, that is the worst case scenario, and we are very hopeful that we can recommence the Super Rugby season and domestic Wallabies test matches at some point this year."

Castle said on Monday that she had taken a 50% pay-cut and other RA executives had taken 30%. RA's board directors have agreed to defer their fees.

10:30 - Root expects talks over England pay cuts

England's test cricket captain Joe Root said he expects talks with the country's governing body over possible pay cuts for international.

England's winter tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced no domestic cricket would be played until at least the end of May.

The Sunday Times said high-profile centrally contracted England players were expected to take cuts of as much as 200,000 pounds ($245,000) from their 1 million pounds per year earnings. It cited Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who play for England in all three formats of the international game - test, one-day and Twenty20 cricket.

"I'm sure at some point in the coming weeks there will be a discussion," said Root when asked if he expected players to take a pay cut.

"But I'm also aware they are discussions that will take place between the Professional Cricketers' Association and the ECB (English Cricket Board). That's not my area of expertise," he told reporters via conference call.

"I think we just have to concentrate on making sure we are as fit and as ready to go as we can be for whenever we get back to playing cricket."

10:00 - Australia captain Paine anticipates crowded test calendar

Australia captain Tim Paine believes test cricketers would be prepared to play a lot of matches in a short space of time once the coronavirus crisis is over to ensure the World Test Championship can be completed as scheduled next year.

International cricket, like most other sports, has been shut down while the world battles the pandemic and Paine said it did not take "Einstein" to conclude that Australia's tour of Bangladesh would probably not go ahead in June.

With other tours also on hold, it has been suggested that the International Cricket Council might need to push back the conclusion of the inaugural edition of the test championship. Paine hoped it would not be pushed back too far and said he thought players would favour playing catch-up to finish it as planned with a final between the top two teams at Lord's on June 10, 2021.

"Maybe the players are going to have to go through a period where we play quite a bit of cricket if we want to complete the test championship as it is," the 35-year-old wicketkeeper said in a teleconference on Tuesday.

"I think the players are certainly enjoying that points system and the fact that every test match counts for something ... I think all players would be in favour of trying to finish that any way we can."

