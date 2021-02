Football

Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City - Pep Guardiola: 'Five points is nothing' in Premier League title race

Two horrendous errors from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker left Liverpool's title defence hanging by a thread as Manchester City ran out 4-1 victors at Anfield. Not that Pep Guardiola is getting carried away... "I said before, I'm not a guy who predict the future, I'm not able. And in February five points is nothing."

00:01:28, 0 views, 18 minutes ago