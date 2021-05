Football

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton - Jurgen Klopp says Reds are still in Champions League hunt

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side needs to win all of their remaining fixtures if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League tournament. The Reds kept their faint top four hopes alive in the Premier League after beating Southampton 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara.

00:00:25, 24 minutes ago