Liverpool and Napoli left with work to do after Anfield draw

European champions Liverpool lead Group E on 10 points with Napoli a point behind and Salzburg on seven. Juergen Klopp's side are away to Salzburg in their final game while Napoli host bottom club Genk.

Dries Mertens put Napoli ahead in the 21st minute with a sweet strike from a tight angle after running on to a through-ball from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Liverpool levelled when Dejan Lovren headed home from a James Milner corner in the 65th minute. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)