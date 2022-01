Football

Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders 'proud' despite losing two-goal lead at Chelsea in Premier League clash

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said that he was proud of his side's performance, despite throwing away a two-goal lead in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Lijnders - standing in for Jurgen Klopp, who had returned a suspected positive Covid test - admitted his side could have defended better as Chelsea staged their comeback.

00:01:51, an hour ago