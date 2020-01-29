Liverpool beat West Ham 2-0 to open 19-point lead

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Liverpool continued their breathless march to a first English title in 30 years, easing to a 2-0 victory at West Ham United on Wednesday to move 19 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Mohamed Salah fired them ahead from the penalty spot in the first half and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled their advantage early in the second to wrap up a remarkable 23rd win from 24 games this season and stretch their unbeaten league run to 40.

In a fixture postponed from December, when Liverpool competed in the Club World Cup, they never looked under any real pressure and picked West Ham off at crucial moments, defending manfully when needed and looking a constant menace on the break.

Salah stroked home from the spot in the 35th minute after Divock Origi was chopped down from behind while Oxlade-Chamberlain finished off a lethal counter attack of the sort that has come to characterise Liverpool's season in the 52nd.

West Ham had glimpses of goal, with Manuel Lanzini fluffing an excellent opportunity at the start of the second half and Robert Snodgrass drawing a fine stop from Liverpool keeper Alisson, but their plight looks increasingly bleak.

While Liverpool have amassed a whopping 70 points, David Moyes's side sit 17th with 23, outside the relegation zone only on goal difference. (Reporting by Toby Davis Editing by Ian Chadband)