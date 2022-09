Football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is confident the club's fans will respect a minute's silence for Queen Elizabeth II before Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Group A match against Ajax at Anfield. Antonio Conte also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, praising her "outstanding service" to the UK.

00:01:52, 2 hours ago