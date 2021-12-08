Football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'filled with pride' after win over Milan seals Champions League group record

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "Yeah, honestly, I do not feel pride in football because, most of the time, I expect good things to happen. But, tonight (Tuesday), fills me with a lot of pride - it was an exceptional performance. I do not mean it was because we won six (group) games, the reason is because especially this game (against AC Milan) and because it was so good."

