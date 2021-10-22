Football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: I'm 'really sorry for Steve Bruce' and criticism he faced from Newcastle fans

Jurgen Klopp: "I am really sorry for Steve (Bruce) if that happened and when he responded to it he was aware of it. I think that's one of the most important skills in modern football for a manager (is) either way not to let criticism to get too close to you or just ignore it. That's what I do. So far in my career, I never felt it maybe like Brucey felt it now."

00:00:41, an hour ago