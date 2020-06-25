Liverpool chasing records, says Alexander-Arnold

June 25 (Reuters) - Liverpool still have some work to do before clinching the Premier League title and have no intention of easing down a gear with the finish line in sight, full back Trent Alexander-Arnold said after Wednesday's 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Goals from Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane left Liverpool needing two points to secure their first English league title in 30 years.

Juergen Klopp's side could also be crowned champions on Thursday if second-placed Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea. Should Pep Guardiola's side prevail, Liverpool could lift the trophy by beating City on July 2.

Football Ramos fires back at Real Madrid's critics over referees 4 HOURS AGO

"Whatever happens, we've still got to go to City and try to get a result. We've got a lot of games left... so we've got to keep pushing ourselves and hopefully break a few records," Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.

"We've waited a long time for this and we've worked hard over the last few years as a team, a squad and a club... this is what we've dreamed of. We're in a good position, hopefully, we can get it over the line soon.

"We've got to focus on ourselves and not take things for granted. We're not hoping City lose or drop points... It's in our hands."

Liverpool, on 86 points with seven games remaining, are on course to eclipse City's record of 100 from the 2017-18 season. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Football Romero, 15, becomes youngest La Liga player 5 HOURS AGO