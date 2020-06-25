Liverpool, City "out on their own", says Chelsea boss Lampard

June 25 (Reuters) - Liverpool and Manchester City have set the benchmark for the rest of the Premier League to follow, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said after masterminding the 2-1 win over City that handed the Reds their first league title in 30 years on Thursday.
Lampard, who won three Premier League titles as a player at Chelsea, congratulated Liverpool in a news conference and said it was up to other clubs to match them and Pep Guardiola's City.
"I think for the last three seasons, themselves (Liverpool) and City have been out on their own pretty much, and that's a lot of work," he said.
Premier League
Kop Idols! Papers react to Liverpool’s title triumph
23 MINUTES AGO
"It's a gap that we want to try and breach, we want to move up towards - they are two of the best teams in the world. Again, credit to Liverpool for what they've done," Lampard added. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)
Football
Soccer-Reaction to Australia/NZ winning women's World Cup bid
30 MINUTES AGO
Football
Liverpool fans turn the city red in celebration
40 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics