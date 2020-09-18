British media reported the deal will cost Liverpool around 20 million pounds ($25.92 million) with five million pounds in add-ons.

Thiago, 29, spent seven seasons with Bayern and played in last season's Champions League final victory over Paris St Germain.

"I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here," Thiago told the club's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/408961-liverpool-fc-complete-signing-of-thiago-alcantara.

"When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible."

