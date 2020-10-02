The club said in a statement on Friday that the Senegalese, who scored in Monday's 3-1 league win over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

On Tuesday, Liverpool's new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara tested positive and was also reported to be displaying minor symptoms.

"Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time," said the statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

