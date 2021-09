Football

Liverpool have 'no advantage' over Sergio Conceicao's Porto in Champions League - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager (on facing Porto): "Porto always change a little bit because they obviously have players going out and players coming in. Still the same manager. It's not an advantage at all that we won the last two games there, absolutely not, because you only have to think of yourself in the position of the opponent."

00:01:27, 13 minutes ago