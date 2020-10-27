Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, however, suffered another defensive blow with Brazilian Fabinho limping off in the first half with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Liverpool made a slow start and suffered an early scare when Anders Dreyer broke through the middle but shot straight at keeper Alisson.

With Klopp having rested his usual front three and given starts to Jota, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool struggled to break down the determined Danes.

The breakthrough came in the 55th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross was turned in from close range by Jota.

Salah made sure of the win, in stoppage time, from the penalty spot, converting after he had been brought down inside the box.

Liverpool have the maximum six points from their opening two games while Midtjylland remain without a point. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)

