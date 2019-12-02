The Reds will host Marco Silva's strugglers at Anfield on Wednesday night in the Premier League before the Toffees cross Stanley Park again on the first weekend of January for a knockout clash.

It will be the rivals' 25th meeting in the FA Cup and the 286th meeting of the two teams since their first one in 1894.

Arsenal, who have lifted the FA Cup 13 times, were drawn against Championship side Leeds, whose only FA Cup win came against the Gunners in the 1972 final.

Holders Manchester City host League Two side Port Vale, while Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

AFC Fylde of the National League, the lowest-ranked side guaranteed a third round spot, were drawn away to Premier League Sheffield United.

Boston United of the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, could face Newcastle United if they overcome Rochdale in a second-round home replay.

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Middlesbrough and Leicester City welcome Wigan Athletic in the pick of the other games.

The ties will between January 3 and January 6.

FA Cup third round draw in full

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham United

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers