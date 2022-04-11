MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

A Good Advert

Football’s a funny old game. Two sides play for 90 minutes and in the end it’ll get compared to boxing or chess.

"I think we can describe it as a boxing fight, both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock,” Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports, and the Liverpool boss kept it going with BBC Radio 5 Live: “It was two heavyweights facing each other; take your arms down and you get a massive knock in the middle of your face.”

And going further still with BBC Match of the Day: “Two heavyweights, chomping at each other. It's crazy the intensity. A completely different level.”

Gotcha, Jurgen. “He likes his punching games,” Pep Guardiola added. "I think it is a good advert for the Premier League.”

Kevin De Bruyne landed the first blow, Diogo Jota hit back immediately, Gabriel Jesus then, er, jabbed City ahead? And though they had Liverpool on the ropes (yep, still going) they were unable to find the knockout blow before Sadio Mane’s sucker punch resulted in a tie. There had been a low blow from Fabinho, that went unpunished, and then a hook-turned-handshake-slap from Pep Guardiola which was simply acknowledging a job well done from the man in the opposing corner, Jurgen Klopp.

The unanimous decision (seriously, still going) was that this was quite simply a breathtaking encounter between two of the greatest teams this country has ever produced, between two of the greatest managers in world football right now.

The split decision is on what exactly this means for the Premier League title race. Advantage City? Who lead by a point? Or can Liverpool overhaul them?

Take a look at their run-in here , and enjoy more boxing terms when the pair go toe to toe once more in the FA Cup semis on Saturday.

Oh, and PS. Absolutely not having that MDCR jumper, Pep. Sorry.

Man City-Liverpool slugfest in pics

If a picture says a thousand words, we may as well just have posted these lot and left The Warm-Up there. It shouldn’t go unnoticed that pictures from the Etihad are often of the highest calibre, so just enjoy these…

Kane flying as Spurs go marching on

It gets better and better and better for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Not even Carlsberg could have crafted a weekend for them as perfect as this one. Seriously, Harry Kane has just had the best bloody weekend of his life, setting up Son Heung-min with one of the great headed assists on Saturday and then flying off on someone’s private jet to catch the finale of The Masters on Sunday – IN AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES.

Birmingham to Augusta is a 15-hour, two-stop journey, Google tells us, so we just want to know how he got there, really.

Anyway, he’s flying. Spurs are flying. And the chasing pack are flagging.

The Spurs win over Aston Villa , combined with defeats for Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester United and Wolves, has given Antonio Conte’s side The Edge heading into the final month or so of Premier League football for this season.

And you’d have to say (having previously said Arsenal look in control, we hasten to add) that Spurs have this under control. A timely north London derby awaits in May, but with Conte, with Son, with Kane, and the other chaps as well, they’re looking very good indeed.

IN OTHER NEWS

Barcelona are flying, too. Perhaps not enough to win La Liga this season. Almost definitely not enough to win La Liga this season. But… they are setting themselves up very nicely for a tilt at the title next season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pedri and of course hero-of-the-night Luuk De Jong helping them win ugly – a 3-2 victory at Levante despite conceding three penalties in the match.

IN THE CHANNELS

We absolutely cannot dare attempt to wrap up Manchester City’s draw with Liverpool without mentioning Ederson: the calm wrong’un who leaves his own club’s Twitter account sweating.

RETRO CORNER

Proper retro, this. Not the exact anniversary, but 19 years ago – on April 16, 2003 – two title rivals played out a 2-2 draw. Sounds familiar. The Premier League rivalry to end all rivalries, this.

COMING UP

Another bit of calm before the Champions League storm. There’s Championship action, and a dash of La Liga and Bundesliga too, and then tomorrow it’s Bayern Munich vs Villarreal and Real Madrid vs Chelsea. Tidy.

