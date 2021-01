Football

Liverpool reaction video: 'Mo Salah, world class' - Jurgen Klopp raves about forward after brace

Jurgen Klopp praised two-goal hero Mohamed Salah after he ended his six-game run without a Premier League goal with a brilliant brace against West Ham during a 3-1 win for Liverpool on Sunday. "The last pass was obviously spectacular from Shaq, the first touch from Mo outstanding, outstanding, world-class and then nice finish. Top game, top goals"

00:00:41, 27 views, 26 minutes ago