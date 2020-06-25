Liverpool: Relentless, brilliant, magnificent... and now champions - The Warm-Up

Liverpool are Premier League champions thanks to Manchester City's loss to Chelsea, and it's exactly what English football needed.

Liverpool: Champions of England

It was not how Liverpool wanted to win it - without even playing, with fans (supposedly) not allowed to celebrate in large groups, in the midst of a deadly pandemic - but it must still have been awfully satisfying. After an agonising wait, when at one stage it looked as though declaring the entire season null and void was a live possibility, Liverpool were on Thursday night named champions of England for the first time in 30 years and my god did they deserve it.

To leave this magnificent campaign unfulfilled would have been a travesty. Project Restart’s primary objective has been completed and one of the great seasons, by one of the great teams, has reached a suitably great conclusion. Is this the title with an asterisk next to it? Maybe so, and there is no escaping the fact that forcing a 100-day hiatus when Liverpool were two wins from the title has developed an acute sense of anticlimax, especially as it has been soundtracked by fake crowd noise and played out against the backdrop of social distancing measures.

But in a strange way, that only makes this more special. Liverpool aren’t just the team who enjoyed the most devastatingly brilliant and relentless campaign English football has ever seen, they also had to hold firm during a pandemic the likes of which has not been seen in 100 years and still see it out. This season is truly one for the history books in so many ways and etched next to those entries for eternity will be: ‘champions: Liverpool’. But it wasn’t a foregone conclusion, on the night at least...

A city was watching, spellbound in expectation. So too was a nation, many of whom just finally wanted the whole thing over with. But nothing, not even the accumulated weight of a 30-year wait for a league title for Liverpool, can diminish the utterly fantastical, superlative brilliance of Kevin de Bruyne.

It was the night Liverpool were to be crowned, 24 hours after their decisive win over Crystal Palace; more than 100 days since the UK entered lockdown; and 30 years since they could last legitimately call themselves the best team in the country, officially at least. But De Bruyne wanted to let everyone know he still might be the very best player in the country.

Christian Pulisic, Eden Hazard’s replacement in the Chelsea squad last summer, reprised the Belgian’s role in handing the title to Leicester in 2015 by opening the scoring and making it advantage Liverpool. So it remained until half-time, prompting Dejan Lovren to tempt fate with this tweet:

Fate duly tempted, City won a free-kick around 30 yards from goal and up stepped De Bruyne to produce a genuinely stunning effort as he got his set-piece to fly violently up and down like an Alton Towers rollercoaster. A goal to make you leap off your seat. A goal so good that Kepa’s mind and body basically just gave up even before the ball flew past him.

But the weight of history couldn’t be resisted all night. After Fernandinho was sent off for handball, making the kind of reaction save on the line that David De Gea can only dream of at present, Willian struck home the penalty that wrapped up Liverpool’s title with a pretty bow on top.

It was exactly what Liverpool deserved. And let’s be honest, what English football needed. A season which was in dire peril at one stage has been given some important closure. And Liverpool can feel 30 years of pain and taunts lifting finally off their shoulders.

Arsenal’s Wallies with the Brollies

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil (C) shelters from the sunshine beneath an umbrella during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

Where were you on the night of November 17, 2007? The Warm-Up can tell you exactly where it was. Queuing for Wembley Park tube station with tens of thousands of other distraught England fans, accepting with grim recognition that the biblical downpour soaking everyone to the bone was a depressingly apt metaphor for England having p****ed away their Euro 2008 hopes with a 3-2 defeat to Croatia.

The weather could not have been more different on a roasting hot evening at St Mary’s yesterday but the lesson, and one of football’s most universal truths, was precisely the same: never allow yourself to be pictured holding an umbrella inside a football stadium. The headlines just write themselves.

Instead of Steve McClaren trying to shield himself from the wrath of vengeful Gods disgusted at his decision to start Scott Carson, it was Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil showing scant regard for the tenuous yet heavy symbolism that football fans relish to attach to such innocuous acts.

First, it was Lacazette spotted hiding from the sun under a brolly and with his legs outstretched on a seat in front like a well-to-do Victorian lady enjoying a day trip to Brighton beach. Inevitably this was immediately presented as being the living and breathing embodiment of everything that is wrong with this catastrophically comical club.

Then, inevitably, it was Mesut Ozil’s turn. Admittedly there was something tantalising about seeing one of the most integrally talented, and highest paid, players Arsenal have had in the modern era with his feet up under a brolly after being left out again. But shielding from the sun isn’t the most unreasonable act for a potential substitute in a Premier League match. Not that it stopped him becoming a lightning rod for criticism.

Now unless Arsenal really have made a total mess of things, The Warm-Up is pretty sure that isn’t what Ozil is paid to do. Never mind. Arsenal actually won the game 2-0 with goals from youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock. But those guys with the umbrellas...

Frank Lampard: meet white fragility

Frank Lampard of Chelsea during a virtual press conference at Chelsea Training Ground Image credit: Getty Images

During an appearance on Newsnight recently, Raheem Sterling pointed out that as football grapples with the issues raised by the Black Lives Matter movement, it must also look to the barriers faced by Black players who want to become managers, a group who are chronically underrepresented in he professional game. "Give Black coaches, not just coaches but people in their respective fields, the right opportunity,” he said. “I feel like that's what's lacking here, it's not just taking the knee, it is about giving people the chance they deserve.”

In doing so, Sterling used some very specific examples, highlighting the different managerial opportunities which have been made open to Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, to those offered to Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole. All contemporaries in the England team, but with different coaching pathways and experiences.

Sterling’s point was put to Lampard ahead of the big game at Stamford Bridge last night and his reply was a textbook example of a phenomenon known as white fragility. The Oxford University Press defines it in these terms:

Discomfort and defensiveness on the part of a white person when confronted by information about racial inequality and injustice.

This was Lampard’s response to the Sterling question:

“I think in the actual case of managers, I think he got it, from my point of view, slightly wrong. Those opportunities have to be equal for everybody, I think we all agree on that.

"But within that then there are the details of how hard you worked. I certainly worked from the start of my career to try to get this opportunity, and there's a million things along the way that knock you, set you back, that you fight against."

Lampard’s mistake here is to take a critique of a wider systemic issue and make it personal. Sterling was surely not saying that Lampard has not worked hard for his career, but that notable others have worked just as hard but are not given the same chances due to unconscious, or perhaps even conscious, bias. When confronted by information about racial inequality, his response was a defensive one.

This is not to single out Lampard but it is an example of how the response to the Black Lives Matter moment must be deeper than simply wearing special shirts or posting messages on social media. To tackle this issue in a meaningful way it will require everyone to be honest about how they have benefitted from systems which have disadvantaged others, in order to end that cycle. All too often, people are happy to throw their weight behind a cause until the spotlight is turned on them.

And it’s not so hard to grasp. When Gareth Southgate was asked about Sterling’s comments earlier this month, he recognised he has benefitted from white privilege in his career and that he wasn’t qualified for the Middlesbrough job when becoming manager in 2006.

HAT TIP

I intended for this column to go out weeks ago but I couldn’t express myself clearly. I applaud all those who have been able to speak eloquently on a topic so close to our hearts in the midst of emotional turmoil. It has been traumatic. Sadly, I know that some people will read that and roll their eyes. Or think, 'I’m sick of hearing about this', or 'here they go again'. And yes, whilst some may be sick of hearing about it, black people are sick of having to talk about it, of seeing a brutal murder trend on social media and knowing that it’s only trending because someone was able to record it on a smartphone. Black people are sick of being treated differently due to the colour of our skin.

Dina Asher-Smith yesterday wrote an intensely personal and, by turn, heartbreaking, infuriating and devastating account of how racism has blighted her life, and by extension so many others. It is an essential perspective, never more so than at the moment. Find time in your day to read and reflect.

COMING UP

