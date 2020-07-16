Liverpool's 100-point complacency is little more than a footnote to a glorious season

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts on the sidelines during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on July 15, 2020.

So, it seems this ruthlessly brilliant Liverpool machine isn't quite perfect and these players are almost human after all.

Not only was this a third league loss of the campaign, but it was one where lightning struck twice in the shape of defensive errors from two of the most unlikely sources.

In his pre-Arsenal press conference Jurgen Klopp called for consistency from his champions as they went in search of three wins that would see them set a new Premier League points record.

Instead, he got complacency.

The Reds were in cruise-control and leading through Sadio Mane's strike before rare howlers from two of their most reliable stars - Alisson and Virgil van Dijk - allowed Arsenal to turn the game on its head.

The Merseysiders inevitably responded in the second half, but the much-lauded attacking triumvirate couldn't find the key to unlock the Gunners' packed defence. The damage was done. They can no longer be centurions and Manchester City's record haul from 2017-18 is safe.

But wasn't this to be expected? History invariably shows that once a team has been declared as champions they more often than not take their foot off the pedal. The drop off may be subconscious and frustrating for the likes of Klopp who goes about his work with such intensity, but it is more than understandable.

The narrative about Liverpool breaking records has, well, been a bit of a broken record ever since the Reds were officially declared champions back on June 25.

The reality is that records are nice but they are merely the trimmings, a form of vanity at its essence. Footballing immortality lies in collecting silverware.

Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino Image credit: Getty Images

Jordan Henderson wouldn't have been remembered as the man who lifted the Premier League trophy for the team that broke the points record. He was always going to be the skipper who lifted it for the first time to end a 30-year wait.

Ask City fans what gives them Goosebumps; the goal that claimed 100 points for a team that had won a third title in seven seasons or Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp strike to end a 44-year wait and clinch the maiden one of the Sheikh Mansour era back in 2012?

Had this been another title in a period of Liverpool dominance, then just missing out on this points record would mean more to the majority of Kopites. Instead, the bucketful of potential plaudits flagged up by the stat-men, just like the endless guards of honour, are simply ways to help add more substance to the remaining games until the moment they finally see their team get their hands on that trophy.

When Liverpool supporters look back on this glorious season for their club, they will have very few regrets. If anything, it will be a period in March when they saw their hopes of pushing for the FA Cup and Champions League as well, dashed in a matter of days.

What matters is what comes next. Klopp and his men have been on an astonishing two-year league run to achieve the holy grail. The players have a clutch of medals and none of their stars are seeking a move elsewhere.

Now is a time to recharge and bask in the glory of their achievements. The points record would have added gloss, but they need to be ready for the challenges ahead. Manchester City will be galvanised by having their European ban overturned and there will be no room for complacency or errors next season. Better to get them out of the way now, while it doesn't really matter.

