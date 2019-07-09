Le Buzz

Sturridge took to Instagram on Tuesday requesting his dog's safe return after his house in California was broken into.

"I'm dead serious. I wanna know who took my s***," he said in the short clip where broken glass can be seen.

"I wanna know what's went on. I wanna know why they've took my dog!"

The 29-year-old says he is willing to pay money to be reunited with his canine friend.

"Somebody has broken into the house in LA and took my dog from the house," he said. "Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anything."

It was not just his dog that was taken, though, as Sturridge also revealed some of his bags were taken.

He added: "Something has gotta change, like how can you break into a house in LA and take someone's dog?

"You've come into a house to take a dog. Somebody please find my dog, I'll pay anything I'm dead serious, I just want my dog back."