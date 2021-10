Football

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is 'the best in the world', everything he touches 'turns to gold'

Jurgen Klopp: "Yeah, he (Mohamed Salah) is, for sure, one of the best in the world now, and it is obviously not about me or whatever to say who is the best. For me, he is the best (player in the world). I see him every day - that makes it, maybe, more easy for me (to say Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world)."

00:01:35, an hour ago