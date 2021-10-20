Football

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on Diego Simeone handshake snub in Champions League - ‘Next time we'll shake hands’

Jurgen Klopp: "It was an intense game. I didn't see a game where it was constantly on the edge to be honest. But that situation with Diego (Simeone) I have to say that's ... okay I wanted to shake his hand and he was running off so I could have just turned around and ... but I was standing there ... so I was as emotional as he was and I don't think he did anything wrong."

00:01:00, 2 hours ago