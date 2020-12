Football

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp surprised to beat Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick to Best Coach award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reacted with surprise after winning FIFA's The Best Men's Coach award ahead of Hansi Flick, who guided Bayern Munich to treble glory last term. The Liverpool boss led the Merseyside club to their first English title in 30 years but still expected to be pipped to the award by his fellow German.

